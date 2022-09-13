U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.33 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.52 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.67
    +0.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.21 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0149 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1490
    -0.0191 (-1.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8320
    +2.0320 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,209.43
    -2,144.98 (-9.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.53 (+0.25%)
     

National Day of Mourning in Canada to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that September 19, 2022, will be a National Day of Mourning in Canada, to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This coincides with Her Late Majesty's State Funeral in London, United Kingdom, and the end of the official period of mourning in Canada.

The National Day of Mourning is an opportunity for Canadians from coast to coast to coast to commemorate Her Majesty. It will be designated a holiday for the public service of Canada, and other employers across the country are also invited to recognize the National Day of Mourning.

There will also be a national commemorative ceremony to honour the life and service of Her Majesty. The ceremony will be held at the Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa on September 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. It will be preceded by a memorial parade and a 96-gun salute – one shot for each year of Her Majesty's life – and followed by a flypast of Royal Canadian Air Force CF–18s. The ceremony, including the memorial parade, will be broadcast live for everyone to watch.

Quote
"On September 19, Canadians from across the country will pay their respects to Canada's longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For most Canadians, she was the only monarch we ever knew and many of us felt a deep affection and appreciation for her dedication to Canada. This is a time to honour an extraordinary life of public service marked by grace, dignity, and an unwavering sense of duty."
— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952. She was crowned in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, and reigned for over 70 years.

  • Long associated with the Royal Family, Christ Church Cathedral is the Anglican cathedral in Canada's capital. It has been the site of state funerals for several Canadian prime ministers and governors general, as well as commemorative services for members of the Royal Family.

  • To pay tribute to Her Majesty, those in Canada's National Capital Region may gather along the parade route on the National Day of Mourning. Details will be communicated in the coming days.

  • Canadians are also invited to sign the online book of condolences or express their condolences in other ways.

  • Statutory holidays in Canada can only be granted through legislation, which must pass through the House of Commons and the Senate, and receive Royal Assent. The Government of Canada has consulted the provinces and territories, who will determine an appropriate way to mourn Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in their jurisdictions.

Related Products

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c9700.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting again, and why does it matter?

    Several dozen Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war. WHAT ARE ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN FIGHTING OVER? Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet countries in the south Caucasus, have been fighting for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but which until 2020 was populated and fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.

  • Unit designed to protect Moscow from NATO attack suffered heavy casualties, U.K. says

    A unit designed to defend Moscow from attack in the event of a war with NATO suffered heavy casualties at the hands of Ukraine, according to the U.K.

  • Biden May Buy Oil Just Below $80; Democrats Stymied Trump at $24

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when oil dips below $80 a barrel, just two years after Democrats blocked former President Donald Trump from filling the reserve at a fraction of that price.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Coll

  • Mariupol residents attack "policemen" attempting to destroy symbol of resistance against Russians Mayor

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:46 In occupied Mariupol, unknown individuals blew up police collaborators who were trying to erase from the wall the symbol of the city's resistance [against Russia - ed.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nomura calls for 100 bps Fed hike in September as speculation rises

    Traders have been ramping up their 100 basis point bets all day, since the U.S. Labor Department early Tuesday released a hotter-than-expected U.S. August Consumer Price Index report that looked destined to cement an aggressive stance by the Fed. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy decision at the close of its two-day meeting next week, on Sept. 20-21.

  • Trudeau announces inflation relief measures for low-income Canadians

    Economists say it will likely add pressure to core inflation, and "aggravate" the Bank of Canada's monetary policy efforts.

  • Inflation remains high, sending stocks tumbling, even as lower gas prices ease consumer pain, CPI report shows

    Food and rent costs rose again in August, a CPI report showed, offsetting lower gas prices and raising fears the Fed will keep sharply hiking rates.

  • What are Vladimir Putin's options after Russian military setback in Ukraine?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to publicly comment on a lightning rout of his forces in north-eastern Ukraine, but is under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative. Since coming to power in 1999, Islamist militants in Chechnya and the wider North Caucasus region are among the toughest armed foes Putin has faced. Russian and Western military analysts agree that -- from Moscow's point of view -- Russian forces need to urgently stabilise the frontline, halt Ukraine's advance, regroup and, if they can, launch their own counter offensive.

  • This is how much Social Security benefits are likely to rise next year

    The annual “cost of living adjustment,” or COLA, is based on inflation data for the months of July, August and September, and is applied to checks that start going out the following January. Put another way, Social Security beneficiaries have to deal with 2022 inflation with 2021 inflation adjustments. The Senior Citizens League calculates that already, through August, the average beneficiary is $418 out of pocket as a result.

  • U.S. inflation roars back in August, CPI shows, despite falling gas prices

    Falling gas prices last month delivered a second low inflation reading in a row as the consumer price index rose by just 0.1% in August. But inflation is still running near a 40-year high and is set to spur the Federal Reserve to sharply raise U.S. interest rates again this month.

  • Twitter Whistle-Blower Testimony Spurs Calls for Tech Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators across the ideological spectrum vowed to pursue stricter regulation for social media in response to Tuesday’s whistle-blower testimony about what he called the “ticking bomb of security vulnerabilities” at Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm

  • Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires

    The Fox News personality's effort to show harassment by Democrats demonstrated something else to Trump's critics.

  • Stubbornly high rents, food prices boost U.S. inflation in August

    U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday. The surprisingly firm inflation readings reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday were despite an easing in global supply chains, which had contributed to a surge in prices earlier in the year. With a resilient labor market supporting strong wage growth, inflation has probably not peaked, keeping the Fed on an aggressive monetary policy path for a while.

  • Queen’s death: The three countries not invited to her funeral

    The state funeral is set to be one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees ‘Shift in Momentum,’ Prepares More Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings this week with leaders of China, India, Turkey and Iran, the Kremlin said, as the Russian leader seeks to use a summit in Uzbekistan to counter his diplomatic isolation. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of Possibilit

  • First major Wall Street bank to call a U.S. recession says ‘the pessimists will sadly prevail’

    Deutsche Bank runs through a list of pros and cons for why the world's largest economy might achieve a soft landing, and concludes that it won't.

  • Traders Start to Consider Even Bigger Fed Rate Hikes After Hot CPI

    (Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are now betting the Federal Reserve will lift its benchmark rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point next week, with some chatter that the increase might need to be even bigger than that after consumer-price inflation data came in hotter than expected.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful Reset

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.