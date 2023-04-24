U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

The National Debt Crisis — by Presidency

Cameron Huddleston
·12 min read
Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

As of April 2023, the U.S. national debt has reached a record high of more than $31.5 trillion.

Clearly, the government's increasing debt is not a new trend. To see how it got to this point, GOBankingRates analyzed Treasury Department data on public debt from George Washington's presidency through Biden's current term.

Washington took office in April 1789. However, the Treasury Department's data starts in 1790, when Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton estimated that total public debt was $70.1 million and called for the issuance of federal bonds to cover the debt. In 1835, the national debt hit a low of $33,733 when Andrew Jackson was president. But the U.S. started borrowing again as the economy entered a recession in 1837. The country's debt eventually crossed the billion-dollar mark in 1863 during the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln's presidency.

Over a century later, the public debt topped $1 trillion for the first time in 1982 under Ronald Reagan and more than doubled during his presidency -- and it's been climbing steadily since then. Knowing how much the national debt has increased with each president might help inform your decisions in the 2024 presidential race.

National Gallery of Art / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
National Gallery of Art / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

George Washington, 1789-1797

  • 1790: $71,060,508.50

  • 1791: $75,463,476.52

  • 1792: $77,227,924.66

  • 1793: $80,358,634.04

  • 1794: $78,427,404.77

  • 1795: $80,747,587.39

  • 1796: $83,762,172.07

  • 1797: $82,064,479.33

Picasa / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Picasa / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

John Adams, 1797-1801

  • 1797: $82,064,479.33

  • 1798: $79,228,529.12

  • 1799: $78,408,669.77

  • 1800: $82,976,294.35

  • 1801: $83,038,050.80

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Thomas Jefferson, 1801-1809

  • 1801: $83,038,050.80

  • 1802: $80,712,632.25

  • 1803: $77,054,686.40

  • 1804: $86,427,120.88

  • 1805: $82,312,150.50

  • 1806: $75,723,270.66

  • 1807: $69,218,398.64

  • 1808: $65,196,317.97

  • 1809: $57,023,192.09

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

James Madison, 1809-1817

  • 1809: $57,023,192.09

  • 1810: $53,173,217.52

  • 1811: $48,005,587.76

  • 1812: $45,209,737.90

  • 1813: $55,962,827.57

  • 1814: $81,487,846.24

  • 1815: $99,833,660.15

  • 1816: $127,334,933.74

  • 1817: $123,491,965.16

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

James Monroe, 1817-1825

  • 1817: $123,491,965.16

  • 1818: $103,466,633.83

  • 1819: $95,529,648.28

  • 1820: $91,015,566.15

  • 1821: $89,987,427.66

  • 1822: $93,546,676.98

  • 1823: $90,875,877.28

  • 1824: $90,269,777.77

  • 1825: $83,788,432.71

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

John Quincy Adams, 1825-1829

  • 1825: $83,788,432.71

  • 1826: $81,054,059.99

  • 1827: $73,987,357.20

  • 1828: $67,475,043.87

  • 1829: $58,421,413.67

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Andrew Jackson, 1829-1837

  • 1829: $58,421,413.67

  • 1830: $48,565,406.50

  • 1831: $39,123,191.68

  • 1832: $24,322,235.18

  • 1833: $7,001,698.83

  • 1834: $4,760,082.08

  • 1835: $33,733.05

  • 1836: $37,513.05

  • 1837: $336,957.83

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Martin Van Buren, 1837-1841

  • 1837: $336,957.83

  • 1838: $3,308,124.07

  • 1839: $10,434,221.14

  • 1840: $3,573,343.82

  • 1841: $5,250,875.54

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

William Henry Harrison, 1841

  • 1841: $5,250,875.54

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

John Tyler, 1841-1845

  • 1841: $5,250,875.54

  • 1842: $13,594,480.73 (Congress changed the beginning of the fiscal year from Jan. 1 to July 1 in 1842.)

  • 1843 (as of Jan. 1): $20,201,226.27

  • 1843 (as of July 1): $32,742,922

  • 1844: $23,461,652.50

  • 1845: $15,925,303.01

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

James Polk, 1845-1849

  • 1845: $15,925,303.01

  • 1846: $15,550,202.97

  • 1847: $38,826,534.77

  • 1848: $47,044,862.23

  • 1849: $63,061,858.69

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Zachary Taylor, 1849-1850

  • 1849: $63,061,858.69

  • 1850: $63,452,773.55

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Millard Fillmore, 1850-1853

  • 1850: $63,452,773.55

  • 1851: $68,304,796.02

  • 1852: $66,199,341.71

  • 1853: $59,803,117.70

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Franklin Pierce, 1853-1857

  • 1853: $59,803,117.70

  • 1854: $42,242,222.42

  • 1855: $35,586,956.56

  • 1856: $31,972,537.90

  • 1857: $28,699,831.85

George Peter Alexander Healy / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
George Peter Alexander Healy / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

James Buchanan, 1857-1861

  • 1857: $28,699,831.85

  • 1858: $44,911,881.03

  • 1859: $58,496,837.88

  • 1860: $64,842,287.88

  • 1861: $90,580,873.72

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Abraham Lincoln, 1861-1865

  • 1861: $90,580,873.72

  • 1862: $524,176,412.13

  • 1863: $1,119,772,138.63

  • 1864: $1,815,784,370.57

  • 1865: $2,680,647,869.74

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Andrew Johnson, 1865-1869

  • 1865: $2,680,647,869.74

  • 1866: $2,773,236,173.69

  • 1867: $2,678,126,103.87

  • 1868: $2,611,687,851.19

  • 1869: $2,588,452,213.94

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Ulysses S. Grant, 1869-1877

  • 1869: $2,588,452,213.94

  • 1870: $2,480,672,427.81

  • 1871: $2,353,211,332.32

  • 1872: $2,253,251,328.78

  • 1873: $2,234,482,993.20

  • 1874: $2,251,690,468.43

  • 1875: $2,232,284,531.95

  • 1876: $2,180,395,067.15

  • 1877: $2,205,301,392.10

Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Rutherford B. Hayes, 1877-1881

  • 1877: $2,205,301,392.10

  • 1878: $2,256,205,892.53

  • 1879: $2,349,567,482.04

  • 1880: $2,120,415,370.63

  • 1881: $2,069,013,569.58

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

James Garfield, 1881

  • 1881: $2,069,013,569.58

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Chester Arthur, 1881-1885

  • 1881: $2,069,013,569.58

  • 1882: $1,918,312,994.03

  • 1883: $1,884,171,728.07

  • 1884: $1,830,528,923.57

  • 1885: $1,863,964,873.14

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Grover Cleveland, 1885-1889

  • 1885: $1,863,964,873.14

  • 1886: $1,775,063,013.78

  • 1887: $1,657,602,592.63

  • 1888: $1,692,858,984.58

  • 1889: $1,619,052,922.23

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Benjamin Harrison, 1889-1893

  • 1889: $1,619,052,922.23

  • 1890: $1,552,140,204.73

  • 1891: $1,545,996,591.61

  • 1892: $1,588,464,144.63

  • 1893: $1,545,985,686.13

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Grover Cleveland, 1893-1897

  • 1893: $1,545,985,686.13

  • 1894: $1,632,253,636.68

  • 1895: $1,676,120,983.25

  • 1896: $1,769,840,323.40

  • 1897: $1,817,672,665.90

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

William McKinley, 1897-1901

  • 1897: $1,817,672,665.90

  • 1898: $1,796,531,995.90

  • 1899: $1,991,927,306.92

  • 1900: $2,136,961,091.67

  • 1901: $2,143,326,933.89

Theodore Roosevelt, 1901-1909

  • 1901: $2,143,326,933.89

  • 1902: $2,158,610,445.89

  • 1903: $2,202,464,781.89

  • 1904: $2,264,003,585.14

  • 1905: $2,274,615,063.84

  • 1906: $2,337,161,839.04

  • 1907: $2,457,188,061.54

  • 1908: $2,626,806,271.54

  • 1909: $2,639,546,241.04

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

William H. Taft, 1909-1913

  • 1909: $2,639,546,241.04

  • 1910: $2,652,665,838.04

  • 1911: $2,765,600,606.69

  • 1912: 2,868,373,874.16

  • 1913: $2,916,204,913.66

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Woodrow Wilson, 1913-1921

  • 1913: $2,916,204,913.66

  • 1914: $2,912,499,269.16

  • 1915: $3,058,136,873.16

  • 1916: $3,609,244,262.16

  • 1917: $5,717,770,279.52

  • 1918: $14,592,161,414

  • 1919: $27,390,970,113.12

  • 1920: $25,952,456,406.16

  • 1921: $23,977,450,552.54

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Warren Harding, 1921-1923

  • 1921: $23,977,450,552.54

  • 1922: $22,963,381,708.31

  • 1923: $22,349,707,365.36

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Calvin Coolidge, 1923-1929

  • 1923: $22,349,707,365.36

  • 1924: $21,250,812,989.49

  • 1925: $20,516,193,887.90

  • 1926: $19,643,216,315.19

  • 1927: $18,511,906,931.85

  • 1928: $17,604,293,201.43

  • 1929: $16,931,088,484.10

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Herbert Hoover, 1929-1933

  • 1929: $16,931,088,484.10

  • 1930: $16,185,309,831.43

  • 1931: $16,801,281,491.71

  • 1932: $19,487,002,444.13

  • 1933: $22,538,672,560.15

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933-1945

  • 1933: $22,538,672,560.15

  • 1934: $27,053,141,414.48

  • 1935: $28,700,892,624.53

  • 1936: $33,778,543,493.73

  • 1937: $36,424,613,732.29

  • 1938: $37,164,740,315.45

  • 1939: $40,439,532,411.11

  • 1940: $42,967,531,037.68

  • 1941: $48,961,443,535.71

  • 1942: $72,422,445,116.22

  • 1943: $136,696,090,329.90

  • 1944: $201,003,387,221.13

  • 1945: $258,682,187,409.93

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Harry S. Truman, 1945-1953

  • 1945: $258,682,187,409.93

  • 1946: $269,422,099,173.26

  • 1947: $258,286,383,108.67

  • 1948: $252,292,246,512.99

  • 1949: $252,770,359,860.33

  • 1950: $257,357,352,351.04

  • 1951: $255,221,976,814.93

  • 1952: $259,105,178,785.43

  • 1953: $266,071,061,638.57

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Dwight Eisenhower, 1953-1961

  • 1953: $266,071,061,638.57

  • 1954: $271,259,599,108.46

  • 1955: $274,374,222,802.62

  • 1956: $272,750,813,649.32

  • 1957: $270,527,171,896.43

  • 1958: $276,343,217,745.81

  • 1959: $284,705,907,078.22

  • 1960: $286,330,760,848.37

  • 1961: $288,970,938,610.05

John F. Kennedy, 1961-1963

  • 1961: $288,970,938,610.05

  • 1962: $298,200,822,720.87

  • 1963: $305,859,632,996.41

©Library of Congress
©Library of Congress

Lyndon Johnson, 1963-1969

  • 1963: $305,859,632,996.41

  • 1964: $311,712,899,257.30

  • 1965: $317,273,898,983.64

  • 1966: $319,907,087,795.48

  • 1967: $326,220,937,794.54

  • 1968: $347,578,406,425.88

  • 1969: $353,720,253,841.41

White House Photo Office / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
White House Photo Office / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Richard Nixon, 1969-1974

  • 1969: $353,720,253,841.41

  • 1970: $370,918,706,949.93

  • 1971: $398,129,744,455.54

  • 1972: $427,260,460,940.50

  • 1973: $458,141,605,312.09

  • 1974: $475,059,815,731.55

David Hume Kennerly / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
David Hume Kennerly / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Gerald Ford, 1974-1977

  • 1974: $475,059,815,731.55

  • 1975: $533,189,000,000 (Treasury figures rounded to millions)

  • 1976: $620,433,000,000

  • 1977: $698,840,000,000 (Congress changed the beginning of the fiscal year from July 1 to Oct. 1 in 1977)

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Jimmy Carter, 1977-1981

  • 1977: $698,840,000,000

  • 1978: $771,544,000,000

  • 1979: $826,519,000,000

  • 1980: $907,701,000,000

  • 1981: $997,855,000,000

©National Archives and Records Administration
©National Archives and Records Administration

Ronald Reagan, 1981-1989

  • 1981: $997,855,000,000

  • 1982: $1,142,034,000,000

  • 1983: $1,377,210,000,000

  • 1984: $1,572,266,000,000

  • 1985: $1,823,103,000,000

  • 1986: $2,125,302,616,658.42

  • 1987: $2,350,276,890,953

  • 1988: $2,602,337,712,041.16

  • 1989: $2,857,430,960,187.32

©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
©Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

George H.W. Bush, 1989-1993

  • 1989: $2,857,430,960,187.32

  • 1990: $3,233,313,451,777.25

  • 1991: $3,665,303,351,697.03

  • 1992: $4,064,620,655,521.66

  • 1993: $4,411,488,883,139.38

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

William J. Clinton, 1993-2001

  • 1993: $4,411,488,883,139.38

  • 1994: $4,692,749,910,013.32

  • 1995: $4,973,982,900,709.39

  • 1996: $5,224,810,939,135.73

  • 1997: $5,413,146,011,397.34

  • 1998: $5,526,193,008,897.62

  • 1999: $5,656,270,901,615.43

  • 2000: $5,674,178,209,886.86

  • 2001: $5,807,463,412,200.06

Eric Draper / The George W. Bush Presidential
Eric Draper / The George W. Bush Presidential

George W. Bush, 2001-2009

  • 2001: $5,807,463,412,200.06

  • 2002: $6,228,235,965,597.16

  • 2003: $6,783,231,062,743.62

  • 2004: $7,379,052,696,330.32

  • 2005: $7,932,709,661,723.50

  • 2006: $8,506,973,899,215.23

  • 2007: $9,007,653,372,262.48

  • 2008: $10,024,724,896,912.49

  • 2009: $11,909,829,003,511.75

Barack Obama, 2009-2017

  • 2009: $11,909,829,003,511.75

  • 2010: $13,561,623,030,891.79

  • 2011: $14,790,340,328,557.15

  • 2012: $16,066,241,407,385.89

  • 2013: $16,738,183,526,697.32

  • 2014: $17,824,071,380,733.82

  • 2015: $18,150,617,666,484.33

  • 2016: $19,573,444,713,936.79

  • 2017: $20,244,900,016,053.51

Alex Brandon/AP / Shutterstock.com
Alex Brandon/AP / Shutterstock.com

Donald J. Trump, 2017 to 2021

  • 2017: $20,244,900,016,053.51

  • 2018: $21,516,058,183,180.23

  • 2019: $22,719401753433.78

  • 2020: $26,945,391,194,615.15

  • 2021: $28,428,918,570,048.68

Yuri Gripas/ABACA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / Yuri Gripas/ABACA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Yuri Gripas/ABACA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / Yuri Gripas/ABACA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Joseph R. Biden, 2021 to Present

  • 2021: $28,428,918,570,048.68

  • 2022 (Most recent as of Sept. 2022): $30,928,911,613,306.73

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The National Debt Crisis — by Presidency