National debt is topic of 2 speakers April 22 at Anderson Democratic women's meeting

Kay Brookshire
1 min read
0

The national debt and the deficit will be the topic of discussion at the Monday, April 22, meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St.

Joe ZitkaJoe Zitka
Joe Zitka

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., with a social gathering and pizza offered for $5 per person beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Speakers will be Joe Zitka, associate professor of economics and management at Pellissippi State Community College, and Jack Allen, retired bank president and Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann for Congress in the Third District. They will discuss the difference between the national debt and the deficit and the impact of the deficit on the U.S. economy.

Jack Allen
Jack Allen

Zitka, who has served as business department coordinator at Pellissippi State, currently teaches economics and business classes. He has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and holds master’s degrees from Wayne State University and Austin Peay Sate University.

Allen, retired president of Citizens National Bank in Athens, Tennessee, has served as chair of the Economic Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce president, and chair of the Library Board, among other community organizations in Athens and McMinn County. After his wife died of ovarian cancer, he became the only male lobbyist for the National Ovarian Cancer Institute.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: National debt is April 22 topic for Anderson County Democratic women

