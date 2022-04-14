U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

The National Defense University (NDU) is pleased to announce its new Board of Visitors has been appointed by the Secretary of Defense

1 min read

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of the Board is to provide independent advice and recommendations on matters pertaining to the overall management and governance of NDU to support its mission to educate joint warfighters and other national security leaders in critical thinking and the creative application of military power to inform national strategy and globally integrated operations, under conditions of disruptive change, in order to prevail in war, peace, and competition.

(PRNewsfoto/National Defense University Foundation)
(PRNewsfoto/National Defense University Foundation)

The Board is comprised of a diverse group of recognized experts who have deep experience in national security, military, industry, Congressional, government, and academic issues. The Board will hold its initial meeting soon, with agenda and dates to be published in the Federal Register. The members of the new Board are:

  1. General Norton Schwartz USAF (Ret)—Board Chair

  2. Ambassador Bismarck Myrick* (Ret)—Vice Chair

  3. Vice Admiral Jody Breckenridge* USCG (Ret)

  4. Lieutenant General Charles Hooper USA (Ret)

  5. Dr. Chris Howard*

  6. Dr. Suzanne Logan*

  7. Colonel Nora Ramirez Marcos USA (Ret)

  8. Dr. DJ Patil

  9. The Honorable Tim Roemer

  10. The Honorable Debra Wada

* - Indicates previous BoV member

The National Defense University congratulates the members of the Board of Visitors on their appointment to the Board, and thanks them for their commitment to NDU's mission to prepare strategic leaders to succeed in the current and future security environment.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-defense-university-ndu-is-pleased-to-announce-its-new-board-of-visitors-has-been-appointed-by-the-secretary-of-defense-301526062.html

SOURCE National Defense University

