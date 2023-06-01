National Donut Day 2023 deals: Get free donuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and more Friday

National Donut Day, which happens on Friday, June 2, gives us a reason to devour a donut or two – like we need one – and get a bargain in the process.

But there's also a charitable origin story into how the first Friday in June became known as National Donut Day: The Salvation Army in 1938 established it to honor the organization's Donut Lassies, women who traveled to France to serve donuts and other snacks to soldiers during World War I.

Now all of us can celebrate and get free donuts (while supplies last) at the nation's biggest chains including Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and Duck Donuts – and many other makers of donuts, or "doughnuts," if you prefer.

Dunkin' Donuts' National Donut Day free donut deal

Ben Affleck won't be serving them up, but participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide are offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last, on Friday, June 2.

Check your local donut destination because participation and offers can vary by location and many are only available while supplies last. You may need to register for a rewards program, too, to qualify for donut deals.

Krispy Kreme's free doughnut deal for National Donut Day

On Friday, get a free doughnut of any kind – including Banana Pudding, Chocolate Kreme Pie, Key Lime Pie and Strawberries & Kreme doughnuts – no purchase necessary. Also buy any dozen donuts and get a dozen original glazed donuts for $2.

The Dapper Doughnut has a six-pack donut deal

Get a free six-pack of cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donuts with any purchase from June 2-4. Valid in-store with any priced item; online deal activated with a $5 minimum purchase.

Duck Donuts has a free donut deal for National Donut Day

Get a free cinnamon sugar donut on Friday, June 2, in Duck Donuts shops. No purchase necessary.

Honey Dew Donuts' free donut deal

Get a free donut with any beverage purchase on Friday, June 2.

LaMar's Donuts' National Donut Day festivities may net you a T-shirt

Free Ray’s Original glazed donuts will be given out for free all day and some LaMar's customers will get a free National Donut Day T-shirt while supplies last.

From T-shirts to donuts, make sure you swing by your nearest LaMar's location to join in on the National Donut Day fun!

Maverik Adventure's First Stop has donut freebie, discount

If you belong to the Adventure club, Maverik Adventure's First Stop rewards club, you get 50% off all donuts on National Donut Day; those Adventure Club Nitro members will receive one free donut all day (one per transaction on both offers).

Shipley Do-Nuts has a free donut deal for National Donut Day

Get one free glazed Do-Nut per person Friday with purchase online (with the code Donutday23) or in-store from 5 a.m.-12 p.m., while supplies last. (Limit one per person with purchase at participating locations.)

Tim Hortons has a free donut deal on National Donut Day

Get a free donut Friday if you buy any sized hot or iced beverage using the Tim Hortons app or online at timhortons.com.

Yonutz's has free Smashed Donuts on National Donut Day afternoon

The first 10 Yonutz guests at the top of each hour will receive a free Smashed Donut of their choice, limited to one per person, starting at 4 p.m. until closing time. There will also be surprises and giveaways during the day.

More National Donut Day deals

Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains also may have deals Friday. A good way to find out? Check their social media channels and websites.

