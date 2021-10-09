U.S. markets closed

National Electrical Contractors Association Elects Kirk Davis as 36th President

·2 min read

The longtime President of Bob Davis Electric Co. will begin his two-year term on January 1, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a meeting of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Board of Governors on Saturday, October 9, Kirk Davis, longtime President of Bob Davis Electric Co., in Shreveport, Louisiana, was elected to serve as the 36th President in NECA history. He will serve a two-year term, commencing January 1, 2022.

Hailing from a family of electrical contractors, Davis graduated from Louisiana State University in 1975. After graduation, he entered the JATC apprenticeship and successfully completed the program in 1979. Davis worked as a journeyman for several years until assuming a management role in 1984. Upon his father's retirement in 1990, Davis assumed the role of President of Bob Davis Electric Company Inc., a role he held until April 2019, when the duties were passed to his son Todd. Davis has served as NECA's District 3 Vice President for the last four years.

"I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to serve as NECA's 36th President. I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I am excited to hit the ground running, representing our entire association," Davis said. "I want to thank current President Larry Beltramo for his years of service to our association, our incoming and outgoing Vice Presidents, our Governors and Chapter Executives, and our CEO David Long for their support and commitment to our industry. It is my goal to understand the needs and goals of every contractor in our membership, regardless of size, location, or type of work. I cannot wait to get started."

In his introductory speech, Davis discussed many of the pressing issues facing our industry today, including the ongoing fight against COVID-19, workforce development, construction technology and new projects, and more.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-electrical-contractors-association-elects-kirk-davis-as-36th-president-301396561.html

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association

