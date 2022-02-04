U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

National Electrical Contractors Association Statement on Executive Order Requiring Project Labor Agreements on Federal Construction Projects

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Biden signed an Executive Order requiring the use of Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) on federal construction projects above $35 million. David Long, Chief Executive Officer of the National Electrical Contractors Association, made the following statement following the Order:

The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors Association)
The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors Association)

I want to thank President Biden for this Executive Order requiring project labor agreements (PLAs) on federal construction projects above $35 million. This order prioritizes safety, value, quality, and on-time delivery of our federal projects, built with a highly skilled and trained workforce—all areas in which NECA contractors exceed their competitors.

Many private owners across America utilize PLAs, and federal agencies have seen the value that these agreements provide, bringing success to construction projects across the U.S. This ensures American tax dollars are going toward federal construction projects that will be completed at the highest standard.

With the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, nothing is more important than directly impacting and repairing our nation's infrastructure for the safety and well-being of our citizens and our communities.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION
NECA is the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-electrical-contractors-association-statement-on-executive-order-requiring-project-labor-agreements-on-federal-construction-projects-301475796.html

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association

