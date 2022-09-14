U.S. markets open in 8 hours 28 minutes

THE NATIONAL ENERGY AWARDS 2022 DRIVES MORE SUSTAINABLE BREAKTHROUGHS FROM LOCAL INDUSTRIES

·3 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Awards (NEA) announced its winners for the year 2022 by honouring industry players for embracing and investing in sustainable energy practices. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KETSA), NEA is an award that embraces forward-thinking sustainable concepts and practices for Malaysia's leading business figures in the renewable energy, energy management, and energy efficiency sectors.

Winners of National Energy Awards 2022 ( NEA 2022 )
Winners of National Energy Awards 2022 ( NEA 2022 )

With a total of 20 awards in three categories made available to Malaysian residents, businesses, and organisations, including institutions of higher learning, twelve groups were crowned winners in Energy Management, Energy Efficient Building, and Renewable Energy.

The fifth edition of the NEA saw victors in Category 1(Energy Management), with Medivest Sdn Bhd taking home the award for energy management for large buildings at Hospital Pakar Sultanah Fatimah HPSF. CSC Steel Sdn Bhd won the energy management for an industry award for their energy management toward efficient and sustainable process operations.

The Category 2 (Energy Efficient Building) saw BGreen Consultancy come out on top for green building large type at Kepong's Tzu Chi Si Hall. At Kompleks Sukan Astaka, Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ) won the zero green building category.

Concord Green Energy won first place in the Renewable Energy category for their project, Concord FGV Keratong 2 Biogas Plant: The R&D Centre of Excellence. Tenaga Nasional Berhad also won the on-grid local grid type for its PV and mini hydro project on Pulau Tioman.

Following the NEA crowning, the winners of Categories 1 and 2 represented Malaysia at the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA).

KETSA's Minister, YB Datuk Seri Takiyuddin bin Hassan, stated in his speech, "The highest accolade for energy excellence in Southeast Asia is the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) and I am very proud to see Malaysian companies and organisations making their presence at regional level. This is reassuring as more Malaysian businesses are establishing themselves in the region's energy efficiency sector."

"Malaysia has embarked on a sustainable energy mission to reduce its reliance on carbon in various areas including promoting renewable energy as an alternative. We must encourage sustainable energy practices across all sectors, industries, and organisations to ensure to collectively contribute toward the country's economic development for sustainable future."

This is consistent with Malaysia's vision of reducing the country's reliance on carbon-based fossil fuels while developing alternative renewable energy resources. Essentially, this will put Malaysia on a path toward cleaner energy in line with international standards.

To know more about National Energy Awards (NEA), please visit NEA's official website at https://www.nationalenergyawards.com.my/

About National Energy Awards (NEA)

NEA is a platform to highlight the development of ideas and best practices in driving the country's sustainable energy sector. The awards recognise the efforts of the public and private sectors across Malaysia in energy innovation and shall manifest a positive impact to the Rakyat as well as to create awareness on a broad level across the different facets of society.

SOURCE Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

