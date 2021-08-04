U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

·23 min read

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific regions, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted the following results for the periods presented:

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 is $235 million, growing 16% year-over-year and 11% over the sequential quarter

  • Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the second quarter of 2021 is $12 million*

  • Net Income for the second quarter of 2021 is $8 million

  • Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP measure) for the second quarter of 2021 is $13 million*

  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is $54 million, an increase of 7% over the sequential quarter and 3% year-over-year *

  • Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2021 is $0.08

  • Adjusted Diluted EPS (a non-GAAP measure), which includes $0.06 per share of Charges and Credits, for the second quarter of 2021 is $0.14*


Three Months Ended

Variance

(in thousands except per share amounts and percentages)

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

June 30,

2020

Sequential

Year-over- year

Revenue

$

234,927

$

212,426

$

203,249

11

%

16

%

Net income

7,821

11,472

10,514

(32)

%

(26)

%

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)*

12,817

13,677

12,342

(6)

%

4

%

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)*

53,607

50,221

51,841

7

%

3

%

Diluted EPS

0.08

0.13

0.12

(38)

%

(33)

%

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*

0.14

0.15

0.14

(7)

%

-

%

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)*

11,663

35,240

15,948

$

(23,577)

$

(4,285)

*The Company presents its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that using additional non-GAAP measures will enhance the evaluation of the profitability of the Company and its ongoing operations. Please see Tables 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 below for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR said, "The second quarter was another milestone in which we continued to outpace market growth and prepared for the long international upcycle. We are very proud to have published our inaugural ESG report (https://www.nesr.com/assets/NESR-2020-ESG-Report.pdf), which highlights our core values and demonstrates our strength as the true National Champion of MENA, with clear, positive impact to the communities and environments where we operate. We always strive to play a significant role in enabling our industry to continue to be the most reliable provider of energy to the world in a sustainable and responsible fashion, and I am excited for the opportunities our flagship water projects and newly formed ESG IMPACT Segment provide."

Mr. Foda continued, "Separately, NESR successfully integrated the operations of the three oilfield service lines that we acquired from Action Energy Company W.L.L. ("Action") in early May 2021. The initial payment to Action was substantially funded by available cash from operations, and the transaction further solidifies our rapidly growing presence in Kuwait."

Net Income Results

The Company had net income for the second quarter of 2021 totaling $7.8 million. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 is $12.8 million and includes adjustments totaling $5.0 million (collectively, "Total Charges and Credits") mainly related to transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring activities. A complete list of the adjusting items and the associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1 below in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income."

The Company reported $0.08 of diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted for the impact of Total Charges and Credits, Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP measure described in Table 1 below, for the second quarter of 2021 is $0.14.

Adjusted EBITDA Results

The Company produced Adjusted EBITDA of $53.6 million during the second quarter of 2021, growing 7% as compared to $50.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, and improving 3% as compared to $51.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for certain Total Charges and Credits (those not related to interest, taxes, and/or depreciation and amortization) of $5.0 million. The Company posted the following results for the periods presented.

(in thousands)

Quarter ended June 30, 2021

Quarter ended March 31, 2021

Quarter ended June 30, 2020

Revenue

$

234,927

$

212,426

$

203,249

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,607

$

50,221

$

51,841

Production Services Segment Results

The Production Services segment contributed $152.7 million to consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021, an improvement of 12% from $136.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to increased hydraulic fracturing activities, and 10% from $139.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Segment Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $40.8 million from $36.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an improvement of 12%, and from $40.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 1%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margins were substantially flat on a sequential quarter basis. The Production Services segment posted the following results for the periods presented.

(in thousands)

Quarter

ended June

30, 2021

Quarter

ended March

31, 2021

Quarter

ended June

30, 2020

Revenue

$

152,670

$

136,767

$

139,034

Operating income

$

18,015

$

14,182

$

20,217

Adjusted EBITDA

$

40,764

$

36,298

$

40,477

Drilling and Evaluation Services Segment Results

The Drilling and Evaluation ("D&E") Services segment contributed $82.3 million to consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021. Segment Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, improving 10% from $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Segment EBITDA margins declined on sequential quarter basis as a result of product mix between the drilling and evaluation businesses.

The D&E Services segment posted the following results for the periods presented.

(in thousands)

Quarter

ended June

30, 2021

Quarter

ended March

31, 2021

Quarter

ended June

30, 2020

Revenue

$

82,257

$

75,659

$

64,215

Operating income

$

8,558

$

9,713

$

8,334

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,505

$

17,966

$

15,847

Offsetting both the Production Services segment and D&E Services segment results were certain corporate costs, which are not allocated to segment operations.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents are $66.1 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $75.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

Total debt as of June 30, 2021 is $401.3 million with $113.8 million of such debt classified as short-term. Working capital for the Company totaled $131.6 million as of June 30, 2021. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of 2021 is $11.7 million. Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure), which is the sum of our recorded Current installments of long-term debt, Short-term borrowings, and Long-term debt less Cash and cash equivalents, totaled $335.2 million as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $323.5 million as of December 31, 2020 and $342.3 million as of June 30, 2020. Net Debt has increased since year-end primarily due to additional borrowing capacity provided by the Company's lenders to fund growth in certain countries. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to Net Debt is provided in Table 4 below, entitled "Reconciliation to Net Debt."

Conference Call Information

NESR will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to discuss second quarter financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the conference call are encouraged to participate by dialing in to the U.S. toll-free line at 1-877-407-0312 or the international line at 1-201-389-0899. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.nesr.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after the event under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Any and all statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's response to COVID-19, may be deemed forward-looking statements. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements may contain one or more of these identifying terms. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, without limitation, the plans and objectives of management for future operations, projections of income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, the Company's future financial performance, expansion plans and opportunities, completion and integration of acquisitions, including the SAPESCO acquisition, and the assumptions underlying or relating to any such statement.

The forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation: estimates of the Company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and the Company's need for financing; the risk of legal complaints and proceedings and government investigations; the Company's financial performance; success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, the Company's officers, key employees or directors; current and future government regulations; developments relating to the Company's competitors; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic and market conditions, particularly during extended periods of low oil and gas prices, political disturbances, war, terrorist acts, public health crises and threats, including risks from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, ongoing actions taken by businesses and governments and resulting significant disruption in international economies, international financial and oil markets; international currency fluctuations, business and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this communication to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

The preliminary financial results for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2021 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The Company's actual results when disclosed in its Periodic Report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the Company's financial statement closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the independent registered public accounting firm's review procedures, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results.

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In US$ thousands, except share data)

June 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

66,074

$

75,012

Accounts receivable, net

116,483

116,835

Unbilled revenue

117,909

158,457

Service inventories

103,305

94,263

Prepaid assets

13,238

11,480

Retention withholdings

46,384

36,773

Other receivables

17,483

18,454

Other current assets

3,695

3,943

Total current assets

484,571

515,217

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

452,453

437,743

Intangible assets, net

131,424

110,376

Goodwill

628,752

620,921

Other assets

7,853

2,797

Total assets

$

1,705,053

$

1,687,054

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Accounts payable

138,914

144,614

Accrued expenses

39,977

73,783

Current installments of long-term debt

54,077

47,500

Short-term borrowings

59,709

42,360

Income taxes payable

5,628

9,420

Other taxes payable

5,095

11,289

Other current liabilities

49,542

30,400

Total current liabilities

352,942

359,366


Long-term debt

287,483

308,614

Deferred tax liabilities

19,447

21,070

Employee benefit liabilities

23,520

21,515

Other liabilities

37,515

32,071

Total liabilities

720,907

742,636


Commitments and contingencies

-

-


Equity

Preferred shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

-

-

Common stock and additional paid in capital, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 91,119,218 and 87,777,553 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

851,548

831,146

Retained earnings

132,509

113,216

Accumulated other comprehensive income

97

64

Total shareholders' equity

984,154

944,426

Non-controlling interests

(8

)

(8

)

Total equity

984,146

944,418

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,705,053

$

1,687,054

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In US$ thousands, except share data and per share amounts)


Quarter ended

Year-to-date period ended

Description

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Revenues

$

234,927

$

203,249

$

447,353

$

402,548

Cost of services

(193,931

)

(164,343

)

(368,242

)

(322,613

)

Gross profit

40,996

38,906

79,111

79,935

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(22,379

)

(17,114

)

(40,525

)

(35,741

)

Amortization

(4,499

)

(3,934

)

(8,507

)

(7,821

)

Operating income

14,118

17,858

30,079

36,373

Interest expense, net

(3,234

)

(4,165

)

(6,397

)

(8,675

)

Gain/(loss) on Private Warrant Liability

-

(22

)

-

558

Other income / (expense), net

(655

)

(309

)

(372

)

(420

)

Income before income tax

10,229

13,362

23,310

27,836

Income tax expense

(2,408

)

(2,848

)

(4,017

)

(5,375

)

Net income

7,821

10,514

19,293

22,461

Net income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Net income attributable to shareholders

$

7,821

$

10,514

$

19,293

$

22,461

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

91,124,273

88,232,694

90,788,083

87,731,986

Diluted

94,636,374

88,232,694

93,368,023

87,731,986

Net earnings per share (Note 16):

Basic

$

0.09

$

0.12

$

0.21

$

0.25

Diluted

$

0.08

$

0.12

$

0.21

$

0.25

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In US$ thousands)


Year-to-date period ended

Quarter

ended


June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

19,293

$

22,461

$

7,821

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

62,320

59,585

32,109

Share-based compensation expense

4,600

3,760

3,039

Loss (Gain) on disposal of assets

367

240

767

Non-cash interest (income) expense

(51

)

(125

)

11

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

(1,623

)

(2,126

)

(729

)

Allowance for (reversal of) doubtful receivables

286

(26

)

207

Provision for obsolete service inventories

-

614

-

Loss (Gain) on Private Warrant liability

-

(558

)

-

Other operating activities, net

240

219

(96

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

9,308

1,887

20,061

(Increase) decrease in Unbilled revenue

41,900

(44,517

)

2,308

(Increase) decrease in Retention withholdings

(9,611

)

(8,701

)

(15,458

)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(6,288

)

(7,883

)

(4,656

)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(1,449

)

857

671

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

3,411

6,685

4,407

(Increase) decrease in other long-term assets and liabilities

(516

)

(2,140

)

654

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(32,038

)

23,185

(2,610

)

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

(10,678

)

(818

)

(15,517

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

79,471

52,599

32,989


Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(32,568

)

(50,661

)

(21,326

)

Proceeds from disposal of assets

784

1,277

132

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(36,923

)

3,740

(36,385

)

Other investing activities

(3,104

)

(570

)

(1,104

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(71,811

)

(46,214

)

(58,683

)


Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from long-term debt

-

15,000

-

Repayments of long-term debt

(15,000

)

-

(7,500

)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

58,394

3,999

39,240

Repayments of short-term borrowings

(40,938

)

(7,131

)

(21,540

)

Payments on capital leases

(10,117

)

(11,180

)

(3,772

)

Payments on seller-provided financing for capital expenditures

(8,830

)

(992

)

(3,787

)

Other financing activities, net

(141

)

-

(141

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(16,632

)

(304

)

2,500


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

34

35

-

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(8,938

)

6,116

(23,194

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

75,012

73,201

89,268

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

66,074

$

79,317

$

66,074

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In US$ thousands except per share amounts)

The Company uses and presents certain key non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business and trends, measure performance, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. Included in this release are discussions of earnings before interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-core expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA"), net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-core expenses ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Diluted EPS," respectively), as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to operating income, net income, and diluted EPS, respectively, in accordance with GAAP. The Company also discusses the non-GAAP balance sheet measure of the sum of our recorded current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents ("Net Debt") in this release and provides a reconciliation to the GAAP measures of cash and cash equivalents, current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt to Net Debt.

The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial performance and results of operations as the Company's board of directors, management and investors use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of changes in capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization), items that do not impact the ongoing operations (transaction, integration, and startup costs) and items outside the control of its management team. Similarly, Net Debt is used by management as a liquidity measure used to illustrate the Company's debt level absent variability in cash and cash equivalents, and the Company believes that the presentation of Net Debt provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial leverage. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to operating income, net income, or diluted EPS, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Net Debt also should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures of cash and cash equivalents, current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt. Finally, Free Cash Flow is used by management as a liquidity measure to illustrate the Company's ability to produce cash that is available to be distributed in a discretionary manner, after excluding investments in capital assets. Free Cash Flow should not be considered as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operations or Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. You should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Information regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker for evaluating the financial performance of operating segments is focused on the timing of when the services are performed during a well's lifecycle. Production Services are services performed during the production stage of a well's lifecycle. Drilling and Evaluation Services are services performed during the pre-production stages of a well's lifecycle. The Company believes that the presentation of Segment EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial performance and results of operations.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS


Quarter ended

June 30, 2021

Quarter ended

March 31, 2021

Quarter ended

June 30, 2020


Net
Income

Diluted
EPS

Net
Income

Diluted
EPS

Net
Income

Diluted

EPS

Net Income

$

7,821

$

0.08

$

11,472

$

0.13

$

10,514

$

0.12

Add Charges and Credits:

Transaction and other costs

4,996

0.06

2,205

0.02

1,828

0.02

Total Charges and Credits(1)

4,996

0.06

2,205

0.02

1,828

0.02

Total Adjusted Net Income

$

12,817

$

0.14

$

13,677

$

0.15

$

12,342

$

0.14

(1) In the second quarter of 2021, Total Charges and Credits included $5.0 million mainly related to transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring activities. In the first quarter of 2021, Total Charges and Credits included $2.2 million mainly related to transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring activities. Similarly, in the second quarter of 2020, Total Charges and Credits included $1.8 million mainly related to nonrecurring transaction costs associated with the acquisition of SAPESCO in Egypt.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA


Quarter ended

June 30, 2021

Quarter ended

March 31, 2021

Quarter ended

June 30, 2020

Net Income

$

7,821

$

11,472

$

10,514

Add:

Income Taxes

2,408

1,609

2,848

Interest Expense, net

3,234

3,163

4,165

Depreciation and Amortization

35,148

31,772

32,486

Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA(2)

4,996

2,205

1,828

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,607

$

50,221

$

51,841

(2) Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA are described in Table 1 above. Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA exclude items related to interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization.

Table 3 - Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA


Quarter ended
June 30, 2021

Quarter ended
March 31, 2021

Quarter ended
June 30, 2020


EBITDA

Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA

Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA

Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Production Services

$

39,382

$

1,382

$

40,764

$

34,617

$

1,681

$

36,298

$

39,572

$

905

$

40,477

Drilling & Evaluation

16,878

627

17,505

17,966

-

17,966

15,631

216

15,847

Unallocated

(7,649

)

2,987

(4,662

)

(4,567

)

524

(4,043

)

(5,190

)

707

(4,483

)

Total

$

48,611

$

4,996

$

53,607

$

48,016

$

2,205

$

50,221

$

50,013

$

1,828

$

51,841

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Segment Operating Income


Quarter ended June 30, 2021

Quarter ended March 31, 2021

Quarter ended June 30, 2020

Production Services:

Segment EBITDA

$

39,382

$

34,617

$

39,572

Depreciation and amort.

(21,598

)

(20,539

)

(19,637

)

Other (income)/expense, net

231

104

282

Segment Operating Income

18,015

14,182

20,217

Drilling and Evaluation Services:

Segment EBITDA

16,878

17,966

15,631

Depreciation and amort.

(8,424

)

(7,937

)

(7,318

)

Other (income)/expense, net

104

(316

)

21

Segment Operating Income

8,558

9,713

8,334

Unallocated:

Segment EBITDA

(7,649

)

(4,567

)

(5,168

)

Share-based compensation

(3,039

)

(1,561

)

(2,125

)

Depreciation and amort.

(2,087

)

(1,735

)

(3,406

)

Other (income)/expense, net

320

(71

)

6

Segment Operating Income

(12,455

)

(7,934

)

(10,693

)

Total Operating Income

$

14,118

$

15,961

$

17,858

Table 5 - Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow


Quarter Ended


June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

32,989

$

46,482

$

42,650

Less:

Capital expenditures

(21,326

)

(11,242

)

(26,702

)

Free cash flow

$

11,663

$

35,240

$

15,948

Table 6 - Reconciliation to Net Debt


June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Current installments of long-term debt

$

54,077

$

50,327

$

46,372

Short-term borrowings

59,709

42,110

39,781

Long-term debt

287,483

298,480

335,457

Less:

Cash and cash equivalents

(66,074

)

(89,268

)

(79,317

)

Net Debt

$

335,195

$

301,649

$

342,293

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:
Christopher L. Boone
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
832-925-3777
investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658286/National-Energy-Services-Reunited-Corp-Reports-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results

