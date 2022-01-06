U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,706.57
    +5.99 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,263.24
    -143.87 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,135.01
    +34.83 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.02
    +15.02 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.14
    +1.29 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    -36.80 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    -1.02 (-4.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0250 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8210
    -0.3090 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,222.03
    -2,755.82 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.62
    +1.28 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

National Engineering Firm Announces New CEO

·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of McKim & Creed, Inc., a 700-person engineering and geomatics firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Street Lee, PE, ENV SP has been appointed the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1. John T. Lucey, Jr., PE, McKim & Creed's CEO since 2014, will continue to serve in the role of Chairman of the Board.

Street Lee, PE, ENV SP, has been promoted to CEO at the engineering and surveying firm of McKim &amp; Creed, Inc.
Street Lee, PE, ENV SP, has been promoted to CEO at the engineering and surveying firm of McKim & Creed, Inc.

"Street has been with McKim & Creed for more than 35 years and has progressed from being an entry-level engineer to President of Engineering and now CEO," said Mr. Lucey. "During that time, Street has developed into a disciplined and entrepreneurial leader trusted by his fellow employees and who believes strongly in the McKim & Creed culture."

Mr. Lee came to McKim & Creed in 1986, just three years after graduating from North Carolina State University. When the company established its Florida offices in 1994, he volunteered to relocate from the firm's then Wilmington, N.C. headquarters to Clearwater, Fla., to oversee water and wastewater services. During his tenure, McKim & Creed has become a leader in water and wastewater engineering in the Southeast, and has grown niche instrumentation and controls / SCADA, infrastructure condition assessment and asset management services.

"Having spent the vast majority of my career with McKim & Creed, I'm really looking forward to taking this next step in leading the firm into the future," Mr. Lee said. "Thanks to John's leadership, McKim & Creed has seen tremendous growth over the last decade, and I look forward to continuing the trend as we branch into new markets and grow in our geographic footprint."

Mr. Lee has an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of Florida.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned ENR top 148 professional service firm with 700 employees operating in 25 offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in site civil, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, water and wastewater engineering; industrial design-build; and surveying and mapping.

For more information about McKim & Creed, visit www.mckimcreed.com.

McKim &amp; Creed (PRNewsfoto/McKim &amp; Creed)
McKim & Creed (PRNewsfoto/McKim & Creed)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-engineering-firm-announces-new-ceo-301455735.html

SOURCE McKim & Creed

Recommended Stories

  • Humana stock tumbles to pace S&P 500 losers after slashing Medicare Advantage membership growth view

    Shares of Humana Inc. tumbled 13.0% toward a three-month low in afternoon trading Thursday, to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after the health insurance services company slashed its full-year membership estimate for its Medicare Advantage products. Humana's stock was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it slid 13.9% on March 16, 2020. Humana disclosed earlier Thursday that it now expects 2022 net membership growth for its individual Medicare Advantage products of 150,000 to 200,000 membe

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • You Need to Know the Bear Case for Upstart Right Now

    After going public in December 2020, Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, skyrocketing more than 13-fold in 10 months before finishing 2021 up only 271% on the year. Upstart's lending platform aims to make credit accessible to more borrowers by using artificial intelligence (AI) to capture details that FICO scores might miss, while supporting volume growth and lowering costs for lenders. Down about two-thirds from its recent highs, Upstart's stock is trading at levels it hasn't been at since last July, and investors might be wondering if it's a buy today.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • Why Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling

    Between a price target hike from Bank of America and some very positive news on electric car battery ranges, Thursday should have been a great day to own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- but it's not working out that way. Instead of going up, Tesla stock is going down today, falling 4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET and extending a three-day slide that has already cost Tesla investors 12.5% since the start of the New Year. This morning, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla stock to $1,300 a share, as StreetInsider.com reports.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022. Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users.

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.