National EPC, CS Energy, Expands Its Solar Power and Energy Storage Business in the Southeast

·3 min read

Three projects in Florida increase firm's total national energy storage installation base to over 200 MWh

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Energy, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, has announced its continued growth in the Southeastern US, bringing its total installation base in the region to 29 MW of solar power and 40 MWh of energy storage. With the three new distributed energy projects currently under construction in Florida, the company's total national energy storage installation base will reach over 200 MWh.

Located in Hamilton and Alachua Counties, two of these distributed energy projects are standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) of 5.5 MWh and 11.5 MWh in capacity. Installed for one of the largest utilities in the US, these strategically placed energy storage systems are part of a technology pilot program and will be used to address growing peak demand and reduce congestion on the distribution grid. The third project, a 1 MW solar carport coupled with 23 MWh of energy storage, will provide resiliency and continuity of power, including when the school is used as a community shelter during natural disasters – all while providing savings on the school's electric bill year-round.

"We are excited to add to our solar and energy storage project portfolio in the southeast region," said Eric Millard, Chief Commercial Officer of CS Energy. "Utilities, project owners, and developers can rely on our track record, reliability, and expertise to efficiently and cost-effectively complete their projects."

All three projects will utilize Doosan GridTech's digital energy management solution (EMS). "We have been impressed by the technical ingenuity behind Doosan's EMS, which optimizes solar and storage output and maximizes financial returns for the utility," said D. Scott Bianchi, Executive Vice President of CS Energy.

CS Energy leveraged its turnkey EPC services and knowledge of the Southeast, including weather and subsurface conditions, to reduce project risks and minimize costs. Given that some of these projects were built in sand and faced significant foundation challenges, CS Energy's value-engineered designs and terrain expertise proved crucial to reduce project costs. In light of Florida's high temperatures, CS Energy also meticulously and cost-effectively designed the energy storage containers for maximum safety and optimal performance. CS Energy has also ensured it will be able to complete all three projects well in advance of hurricane season to mitigate unforeseen, weather-induced delays and potential additional associated costs.

"With over 1 GW of distributed energy projects nationally and extensive energy storage experience, CS Energy is one of the market leaders in solar + storage deployments," said Troy Nergaard, CEO of Doosan GridTech. "They have been proven to be a trusted and reliable partner that has always gone the extra mile to ensure the highest return on investment for its customers."

About CS Energy
CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1.4 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.

CS Energy Media Contact:
Dianaliz Santiago-Borcan
732.520.5143
315860@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-epc-cs-energy-expands-its-solar-power-and-energy-storage-business-in-the-southeast-301347925.html

SOURCE CS Energy

