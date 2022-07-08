National Executive Search Firm Discovers The Right Talent For Your Company

Mooresville, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mooresville, North Carolina -

North Carolina based firm PeopleSuite Talent Solutions would like to reach out to businesses in the area and nationwide that may be looking for a reputable search firm. The firm is deeply cognizant of the gravity of the decisions that it brokers between employers and the talent they hire. They know that these decisions can impact the growth of a business and the career path of the individual behind the business. As such, PeopleSuite has created a consultative process to ensure that the outcome of every decision they make results in success for all parties involved. Their website can be found at https://www.peoplesuite.com.



Partnering with PeopleSuite comes with a number of benefits. To begin with, it includes access to a dedicated senior level search team with the tools and experience to conduct searches both expertly and efficiently. They make it a point to deliver on their promises with no exceptions. PeopleSuite provides a candidate portfolio of qualified professionals for each position, and once the candidates are placed, they conduct ongoing follow-up to ensure each performs as expected. The firm provides timely updates with customized, in depth weekly reports. Perhaps most important is their commitment to treating every candidate with respect and their transparent search process. Overall, the PeopleSuite team works hard to identify industry changing talent whose career aspirations meet their clients’ requirements.



“Our approach is a blend of science and art,” the firm says. “While laser-focused on speed, delivery and detailed requirements, our team of seasoned professionals keeps a thoughtful eye on your unique story and culture. Our journey began in 2004 when our founder envisioned a consultative search practice that could separate itself from the pervasive ‘Book it, Bill it, Fill it’ industry mentality. To attract the best talent and to identify the right person, for the right client at the right time, he knew you needed to get passionate about both the art and science of human relationships.”



PeopleSuite’s reach extends across the country, meaning they have an incredibly deep pool of candidates to choose from. They identify their clients’ needs then pick out candidates who they believe have the skills and experience needed to meet said needs. While they do have a deep understanding of the industries that they work in, they are not bound by restrictive off-limits lists that hamper the efforts of larger firms, and they have the ability to reach talent that others would not have access to. Read more about the firm at https://www.peoplesuite.com/our-story.



The firm has a number of case studies on its website that showcase the effectiveness of PeopleSuite’s methods. A client, a private equity firm in need of a CEO with industry experience, made use of PeopleSuite’s services in one example. The case study says, “The client wanted a well-regarded retail/e-commerce executive with superb merchandising and leadership skills, who could drive sales significantly and expand on this e-commerce company’s footprint. We needed an executive who could get buy-in and navigate any negativity once he or she was in place. Leadership was key. Once hearing from the client about what was needed on the technical skills and soft skills, our network and industry knowledge immediately enabled us to identify four candidates, who met all the needs for this CEO role. Because PeopleSuite is well-known in executive search, these candidates took our phone calls. We knew their reputation and interviewed them thoroughly. Our compelling story about the opportunity led them to want to be considered for the role. We know that the story we present about each opportunity is so critical in getting talented executives to consider a new role.”



The client was pleased to have a number of choices and selected a client who was very well known in retailing. Industry pundits reported being pleased that such a revered candidate would be heading the e-commerce company. The company did an IPO in less than a year, and as a result of PeopleSuite’s placement of a successful candidate, the client chose to have PeopleSuite help them find another CEO for a new acquisition.



For more information on PeopleSuite’s services, visit https://www.peoplesuite.com/services. Interested parties are welcome to reach out to their representatives directly as well.

Story continues

###

For more information about PeopleSuite Talent Solutions, contact the company here:



PeopleSuite Talent Solutions

Michelle Preston

(704) 746-9931

michelle@peoplesuite.com

222 N Main St

Mooresville, NC 28115

CONTACT: Michelle Preston



