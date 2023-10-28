National First Responders Day deals, discounts at Lowe's, Firehouse Subs, Hooters and more

Several businesses including Lowe's and Firehouse Subs have specials or deals for National First Responders Day on Saturday as a way to show appreciation for their service.

The day to honor the estimated 4.6 million career and volunteer police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics in the U.S. became official in June 2019 when the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan resolution designating Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day.

Prior to that, Andrew Collier, the brother of Sean Collier, a 26-year-old police officer who was shot and killed by the two men responsible for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, began advocating for a national day to honor all first responders, according to FireRescue1, a news site for firefighters.

"On National First Responders Day, we honor the bravery of our Nation’s heroes who put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans each and every day – from law enforcement officers who keep our streets safe and firefighters who rush into burning buildings, to relief workers who care for our families after natural disasters and EMTs, paramedics, and other public health workers who provide life-saving emergency care at a moment’s notice," President Biden said in a proclamation last year, marking the date.

"When tragedies strike, these women and men are always there to help us, and we thank them for their extraordinary service to our country."

Here are some deals, discounts and specials available for first responders Saturday, Oct. 28.

Lowe's discount deal for National First Responders Day

For the third year, Lowe’s will offer a first responders discount online and in-stores. Eligible first responders including firefighters, EMTs, police officers, nurses and doctors can sign up at Lowes.com/FirstResponders to receive a digital coupon book with up to $1,500 in savings, redeemable through Monday, Oct. 30.

Specials include 30% off custom cabinets, 25% off Allen & Roth bath and kitchen faucets, and buy one get one half off on HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams gallon paint products.

Firehouse Subs' first responder discount: BOGO sandwiches

At Firehouse Subs through Sunday, Oct. 29, first responders in uniform or who show valid ID can get a free medium sub sandwich with the purchase of one (offer available in-restaurant only).

Anyone can purchase First Responders Month medallions for $1 or $5 to benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides equipment and resources to emergency departments.

Hooters' BOGO 10-wings deal for first responders

On Saturday at Hooters restaurants across the U.S., firefighters, police officers, EMTs and hospital personnel in uniform or with a valid first responder ID can buy any 10 wings and get another 10 free. Good for dine-in only.

Potbelly's free cookie or fountain drink National First Responders Day deal

At Potbelly on Oct. 28, which is National First Responders Day, first responders get a free fountain drink or cookie when they order an entrée such as a sandwich, soup or salad.

When first responders order an entrée – sandwich, soup or salad – at Potbelly, they can add a fountain drink or cookie to their orders and get it free. (Offer is available in-store only; customers will be asked to show their first responder IDs.) Cookie options include the new Apple Caramel Cookie.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews year-round 20% discount for first responders

Fargo, North Dakota-headquartered restaurant and bar chain Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is recognizing first responders with a 20% discount on their meals, not just on Oct. 23, but every day of the year. Police, fire, and EMS personnel just show their ID and the offer is good on the restaurant and bars' entire menu including burgers, wings, sandwiches, salads and beer.

