It's National Fitness Day today— get active with these 5 picks

5 things to help get you moving for National Fitness Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you're a fitness buff, then you should know that Saturday, May 6 is National Fitness Day, making it the perfect time to revamp your fitness gear. With temperatures rising and summer approaching, you may need to swap out some of your winter workout apparel and accessories. If you're not a gym rat but are looking to dip your toe into the fitness world, then you'll need the best products to help you get started on your wellness journey.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

To make your fitness shopping a bit easier, we've rounded up five incredible products to get you moving for National Fitness Day from top athleisure brands like Academy Sports & Outdoors, lululemon, Nike and more.

1. Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5.

A high-quality fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 5 is sure to get you motivated to be more active. As the best fitness tracker we've tested, the Fitbit Charge 5 is comfortable on the wrist and extremely easy to use. It has a lot of great features that allow you to track your heart rate, sleep activity, stress levels, exercise statistics and more. It even has a built-in GPS that makes your daily runs much easier.

$119 at Amazon

2. lululemon x Madhappy The Mat 5mm

lululemon x Madhappy The Mat 5mm.

Last month, lululemon released a collab with apparel brand Madhappy to promote mental and physical well-being, and the lululemon x Madhappy The Mat 5mm is one of the pieces we're eyeing. It's revamped version of The Mat 5mm, which is the best yoga mat we've tested. It's sturdy, durable and comfortable. It also doesn't wobble like most yoga mats, and it's both easy to wipe down and roll.

$114 at lululemon

3. Adidas TLRD Impact Training High-Support Bra

Adidas TLRD Impact Training High-Support Bra

A supportive sports bra is key when exercising. It can be hard to find one that offers the needed support while remaining comfortable and stylish, but the Adidas TLRD Impact Training High-Support Bra does all three effortlessly. As one of our favorite sports bras, it offers firm support, high-quality construction and a style that's sleek and attractive.

Story continues

$55 at Adidas

4. WeightWatchers x Blue Apron

Weightwatchers X Blue Apron.

To get your body moving, you also need to fuel it with healthy meals. Thanks to the WeightWatchers X Blue Apron collaboration, you can sign up for a monthly meal kit subscription plan that allows you to eat healthier without the tedious meal prep. You'll get a customized nutrition plan for your lifestyle, trackers, up to 12,000 recipes, 24/7 coach support and more. Everything you need is available in the WeightWatchers app.

Sign up for WeightWatchers x Blue Apron

5. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 is the perfect pair of running shoes for women—in fact, we chose them as the best running shoes of 2023. They're made with a wider toe box than previous versions that allow those with wider feet to wear them comfortably while still fitting snugly around the ankle. They also have a better bounce while running, which is a great perk.

$87 at Nike

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: National Fitness Day: 5 things to help you get active