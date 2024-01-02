National freight shipping company to build near Loveland airport

Old Dominion Freight Line plans to build a freight-transfer facility on land directly north of Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland.

The city's planning commission recently approved a conditional use permit to allow the 47,000-square-foot office and warehouse on 26.5 acres in the Airpark North subdivision, generally located south of Larimer County Road 30 on the west side of Rickenbacker Road. The facility will be adjacent to the 4 million-square-foot Amazon warehouse that is expected to open in 2025.

Old Dominion Freight Line, a 90-year-old company that specializes in hauling freight that requires less than a full truckload, plans to use Loveland as a freight transfer site, adding to the company's 255-plus service centers nationwide.

The facility is expected to create 50 jobs to start. The city did not provide any incentives or fee waivers to bring the company to Loveland, said Kelly Jones, the city's economic development director.

Seth Collins, Old Dominion's construction and maintenance manager, told the planning commission in November that positioning a facility in Loveland means the company will have the infrastructure growth "to stay ahead of a changing freight industry. We live in an on-demand economy with added pressure from e-commerce," he said. "This will allow us to support manufacturers' need to speed to market."

Planning Commission Chairperson Lori Goebel said "I believe this will be an asset to the community."

The publicly traded company bought the 26.5 acres in December from Interstate Land Holdings LLC, a company founded by Curt Burgener, owner of BH Developers, which developed Airpark North. Burgener is also a member of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport commission.

The site was originally split into six parcels, but Old Dominion purchased them all. Now, the city of Loveland is processing a plat that would combine the lots into one, planner Troy Bliss said.

“The property provides a central Northern Colorado location in a rapidly developing area and offers ODFL adjacency to the airport and convenient access to transportation services, as well as several major global and regional companies are also within close proximity,” said Travis Ackerman, Cushman & Wakefield's executive managing director in a statement.

Ackerman was part of a Cushman and Wakefield team that represented the land seller, Interstate Land Holdings LLC.

In 2022, Old Dominion announced plans to expand its real estate footprint to gain market share, according to published reports.

The locations are chosen based on anticipated growth and heightened customer demand, with the goal of reducing shipping times, enhancing delivery flexibility and allowing for increased capacity in key metropolitan areas, said Dave Bates, senior vice president of operations in an interview with Transport Topics, an industry publication.

Old Dominion Freight Line is traded on Nasdaq under the symbol ODFL. Stocks opened Friday at $406.67 per share.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland planners OK new freight transfer station near airport