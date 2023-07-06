It's National Fried Chicken Day! Here's where to find discounted food with free delivery and more.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken's Tailgate Special ($29.99) includes 20 pieces of Cajun tenders and five dipping sauces.

Just because there's no known origin for National Fried Chicken Day doesn't mean we can't celebrate the made-up holiday this Thursday, June 6th.

The folks at the National Day Calendar, where you can track 365 days' worth of celebratory dates such as National Popcorn Day (January 19) and National Graham Cracker Day (July 5), says it continues to research "the origins of this food holiday."

Less challenging is finding a place to observe National Fried Chicken Day, as plenty of fast-food chains and restaurants have specials offering free food and discounts on wings, sandwiches and chicken meals. And, if you don't want to leave the house, use your air fryer to commemorate the day on your own.

There are more chicken celebrations to come in July with National Chicken Finger Day (July 27) and National Chicken Wing Day (July 29).

Here are discounts and offers available Thursday at participating locations; many continue beyond July 6.

Free delivery and a 50-wings deal at Bonchon

For National Fried Chicken Day, fast-casual Asian fusion chain Bonchon is offering free delivery on all orders placed on Bonchon.com through Thursday. You can also order 50 wings for $65. Throw in some of Bonchon's new Korean BBQ sauce, which the restaurant describes as "made with gochujang, rice vinegar and brown sugar, with flavors of garlic and sake balanced with sweet pear."

Celebrate #NationalFriedChickenDay this July by treating yourself at Bonchon! 😋 Get 6+1 delicious Korean Fried Chicken for every purchase of the BTS (Box-To-Share)!🍗



Promo period runs from July 1-16, 2023 only. pic.twitter.com/0RyBQGlHcQ — Bonchon Chicken Philippines (@BonChon_PH) July 1, 2023

KFC free delivery deal and contest for free trip to Aruba

KFC has several new menu options, and on National Fried Chicken Day you can get free delivery on orders placed on KFC.com or the KFC mobile app (free delivery available through July 9). Among new limited-time menu options:

The $20 Fill Up Box, which comes with 12 of KFC's new chicken nuggets, four pieces of chicken, fries, four biscuits and four dipping sauces

The Ultimate BBQ Chicken Sandwich, made with an extra crispy white meat filet topped with hickory smoked bacon, KFC's signature honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, melted cheese and pickles, on a premium brioche bun

When you buy an Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich on the KFC mobile app or kfc.com through Aug. 13, you will get an email with a link to enter the sweepstakes for a four-day, three-night vacation for two to Aruba. Up to 500 other winners will get a one-year premium subscription to travel deal provider Going.

Popeyes' free delivery deal

When you order any chicken sandwich combo – classic, spicy, blackened, or bacon and cheese – through July 9 on the Popeyes app, online or via DoorDash, you'll get a free a la carte chicken sandwich.

For National Fried Chicken Day, when you order any chicken sandwich combo – choose from classic, spicy, blackened, or bacon and cheese – through July 9 on the Popeyes app or online or via DoorDash (while supplies last), you get a free a la carte chicken sandwich.

Popeyes: Blackened Chicken Sandwich becomes part of chain's permanent menu

Buffalo Wild Wings' BOGO boneless wings deal

It's not a special deal for National Fried Chicken Day, but Buffalo Wild Wings has buy-one-get-one-free boneless wings every Thursday.

While you're at it, try the restaurant's new Blazin’ Knockout sauce, made from nine of the hottest peppers: Devil’s Breath, Carolina Reaper, Scorpion, Ghost, Habanero, Red and Green Jalapenos, Chile de Arbol and Cayenne. You can simply get it as one of Buffalo Wild Wings' 26 sauces or attempt the Blazin’ Challenge and try to eat 10 Blazin’ Knockout wings in five minutes or less with no water or napkins. Accomplish that and get your name added to the Blazin' Wall of Fame, plus 1,000 Blazin' Rewards. All participants get a Blazin’ Challenge headband and a scoop of ice cream when done.

Buffalo Wild Wings has buy-one-get-one-free boneless wings every Thursday. It also has a new Blazin’ Knockout sauce, made from nine hot peppers: Devil’s Breath, Carolina Reaper, Scorpion, Ghost, Habanero, Red and Green Jalapenos, Chile de Arbol and Cayenne.

Pollo Campero $5 rewards deal

Guatemalan-based fast-casual chain Pollo Campero, will give a $5 reward credit on orders placed by the Pollo Campero app (use code POLLO2023). New users get a $10 reward when they download the app and join Campero Rewards, too.

Guatemalan-based fast-casual chain Pollo Campero, will give a $5 reward credit on orders placed by the Pollo Campero app (use code POLLO2023). New users get a $10 reward when they download the app and join Campero Rewards, too

bb.q Chicken free delivery deal

To celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, Korean fried chicken franchise bb.q Chicken, which has more than 125 locations in the U.S., is offering free delivery on DoorDash and UberEats throughout the month of July.

To celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, Korean fried chicken franchise bb.q Chicken , which has more than 125 locations in the U.S., is offering free delivery on DoorDash and UberEats throughout the month of July.

Fast food favorites: Which fast food restaurants will reign supreme? Cast your votes now on 10Best

Bojangles' 46th birthday special honoring military and first responders

To celebrate its 46th birthday, when you buy Bojangles' limited-edition Star-Spangled Big Bo Box – it comes with either 12 or 20 pieces of chicken, biscuits, sides and tea. The restaurant chain donates $1 to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

Marco's Pizza spices things up with new boneless wings, sauces

Marco's Pizza is adding boneless wings as a new limited-time menu item, served in 10-piece ($7.99) and 15-piece portions. The restaurant chain has also added new buffalo and garlic parmesan sauces, in addition to barbecue sauce, as an option.

Marco's Pizza is adding boneless wings as a new limited-time menu item, served in 10-piece ($7.99) and 15-piece portions. And the restaurant chain has also added new Buffalo and Garlic Parmesan sauces, in addition to barbecue sauce, as an option.

Taco John's free Mini Fried Chicken Taco deal

Taco John’s may not be an obvious destination for National Fried Chicken Day, but Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty members can get a free Mini Fried Chicken Taco with any purchase through the Taco John’s app on July 6.

Bar Louie's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich special, plus 50% off happy hour wings

Bar Louie has a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich special for $9.95 on National Fried Chicken Day! The sandwich has a buttermilk marinated chicken breast with hot seasoning, jalapeno honey and sits on a toasted brioche bun. But if you prefer wings, during the month of July all wings are 50% off when you order a $5 Samuel Adams Summer Ale. There are new garlic parmesan and lemon pepper wings to choose from as well (while supplies last).

Krispy Krunchy Chicken sampler deal, tailgate special arrives July 10

Want to continue celebrate after National Fried Chicken Day? Krispy Krunchy Chicken has two new limited-time menu items available starting Monday, July 10:

The Krispy Krunchy Sampler Deal ($5.99) has a piece of dark bone-in fried chicken, a Cajun tender, two pieces of traditional wings, and a honey biscuit

The Tailgate Special ($29.99) includes 20 pieces of Cajun tenders and five dipping sauces

Krispy Krunchy Chicken has two limited-time summer deals including a $5.99 Sampler Deal (shown here) with a piece of dark bone-in fried chicken, a Cajun tender, 2 pieces of traditional wings, and a heavenly honey biscuit. Also: the Tailgate Special ($29.99) with 20 pieces of Cajun tenders and 5 dipping sauces.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

First-rate fried chicken: Eat James Beard worthy fried chicken in this obscure Indiana town

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Fried Chicken Day 2023: Where to find discounted food