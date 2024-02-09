National Fuel Gas First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$525.4m (down 20% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: US$133.0m (down 22% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 25% (in line with 1Q 2023).

EPS: US$1.45 (down from US$1.85 in 1Q 2023).

National Fuel Gas EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 21%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 9.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.1% growth forecast for the Gas Utilities industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 2.7% from a week ago.

Valuation

National Fuel Gas' financial results now indicate the company's shares could present an opportunity based on 6 important indicators. You can access our in-depth analysis and discover what the outlook is like for the stock by clicking here.

