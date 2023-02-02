U.S. markets closed

National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings

National Fuel Gas Company
·27 min read
National Fuel Gas Company
National Fuel Gas Company

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year.

FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $169.7 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $132.4 million, or $1.44 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 28% per share.

  • Adjusted operating results of $169.5 million, or $1.84 per share, an increase of 24%, compared to $1.48 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $351.0 million, an increase of 18%, compared to $298.2 million in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 21).

  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $327.3 million, an increase of 91%, compared to $171.5 million in the prior year.

  • Pipeline & Storage segment Adjusted EBITDA of $64.5 million, an increase of 13%, compared to $57.2 million in the prior year.

  • E&P segment Adjusted EBITDA of $190.3 million, an increase of 29%, compared to $147.0 million in the prior year.

  • E&P segment net Appalachian natural gas production of 90.6 Bcfe, an increase of 9.2 Bcfe, or 11%, higher than prior year and 3% higher than fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.

  • Average realized natural gas prices of $3.02 per Mcf, up $0.50 per Mcf from the prior year.

  • Company is revising its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance to a range of $5.35 to $5.75 per share.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “First, I want to share my appreciation for the exceptional performance of our employees during Winter Storm Elliott in Buffalo, NY. In the face of extreme weather conditions, they went the extra mile to ensure that safe, reliable natural gas service continued uninterrupted when it was needed most.

“Despite this weather challenge, National Fuel had a terrific start to fiscal 2023, with all four segments contributing to a 24% increase in adjusted operating results. Our upstream business led the way, with 11% growth in Appalachian natural gas production and the tailwind of strong natural gas pricing, driving a large portion of the increase over last year.

“While our outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2023 has been impacted by the recent reduction in natural gas prices, the strength of our integrated model, underpinned by our rate-regulated businesses, provides a measure of earnings and cash flow stability. Longer-term, we are very well positioned to generate significant free cash flow, which we expect will further strengthen our investment grade balance sheet and provide flexibility to deliver additional value to our shareholders in the years ahead.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

(in thousands except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

Reported GAAP Earnings

 

$

169,689

 

 

$

132,392

 

Items impacting comparability:

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)

 

 

(209

)

 

 

4,490

 

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments

 

 

44

 

 

 

(943

)

Adjusted Operating Results

 

$

169,524

 

 

$

135,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share

 

$

1.84

 

 

$

1.44

 

Items impacting comparability:

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Adjusted Operating Results Per Share

 

$

1.84

 

 

$

1.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the first quarter, along with updated forecast assumptions and projections. The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $5.35 to $5.75 per share, a decrease of $1.10 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. The decrease from the Company’s prior earnings guidance primarily reflects the impact of lower natural gas price expectations, as the rest of the Company's assumptions and projections are largely unchanged.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.25 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $1.92 per MMBtu from the $5.17 per MMBtu average ($6.00 per MMBtu in January through March and $4.75 per MMBtu in April through September) assumed in the previous guidance over the remaining nine months of the fiscal year. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated natural gas price projections approximate the current NYMEX forward curve and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts.

The Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2023 net production guidance range of 370 to 390 Bcfe remains unchanged. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 90% of its projected remaining fiscal 2023 production, limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 68% of Seneca’s expected remaining production is either matched by a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no-cost collars, or was entered into at a fixed price.

The Company’s consolidated and individual segment capital expenditures and other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance. The details are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report. It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

Variance

GAAP Earnings

$

91,192

 

 

$

62,369

 

 

$

28,823

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

190,330

 

 

$

146,999

 

 

$

43,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seneca’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $28.8 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and natural gas production. These increases were partially offset by the loss of earnings from Seneca’s California assets that were sold in June 2022, higher Appalachian operating expenses and higher income tax expense.

Seneca produced 90.6 Bcfe during the first quarter, an increase of 5.5 Bcfe, or 7%, from the prior year. This is a result of a 9.2 Bcf increase, or 11%, in Appalachian natural gas production from Seneca’s development program, offset by a 3.7 Bcfe decrease in production related to the aforementioned California sale.

Seneca’s average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $3.02 per Mcf, an increase of $0.50 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices, higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania, and an increase in the weighted average hedge price compared to the prior year first quarter.

On an absolute basis, lease operating and transportation expense (“LOE”) decreased $7.6 million primarily due to the California sale. Partly offsetting that decrease were increases in LOE from higher transportation and gathering costs as a result of increased production, as well as higher repair, rental and personnel costs in Appalachia. LOE expense includes $53.8 million in intercompany expense for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. On a per unit basis, LOE was $0.68 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.13 per Mcfe from the prior year.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expense decreased by $2.2 million largely due to the California sale. On a per unit basis, G&A expense was $0.17 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.04 per Mcfe from the prior year.

The decrease in Seneca’s other operating expenses of $2.1 million was also primarily due to the impact of the sale of Seneca’s California assets.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense increased $6.1 million due to higher natural gas production and a higher per unit DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca’s full cost pool. DD&A expense was $0.61 per Mcfe, an increase of $0.03 per Mcfe from the prior year.

The increase in Seneca’s income tax expense was primarily driven by a prior year first quarter benefit realized from the Enhanced Oil Recovery tax credit, which did not recur in the current year as a result of the sale of the California assets.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

Variance

GAAP Earnings

$

29,476

 

 

$

25,168

 

 

$

4,308

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

64,528

 

 

$

57,150

 

 

$

7,378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $4.3 million versus the prior year primarily due to an increase in operating revenues, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expense and higher DD&A expense. The increase in operating revenues of $9.3 million was primarily attributable to higher transportation revenues from Supply Corporation’s FM100 Project, which was placed in service in December 2021. O&M expense increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in personnel and pipeline integrity costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.6 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation expense from the FM100 Project.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca’s and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

Variance

GAAP Earnings

$

24,738

 

 

$

23,137

 

 

$

1,601

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,715

 

 

$

44,032

 

 

$

2,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Gathering segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.6 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partially offset by higher O&M expense. Operating revenues increased $4.2 million, or 8%, which was the result of a 6.9 Bcf increase in gathered volumes due to an increase in Seneca’s natural gas production. The increase in O&M expense of $1.5 million was due to higher compression leasing expenses, as well as increases in personnel and preventative maintenance expenses.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

Variance

GAAP Earnings

$

23,817

 

 

$

22,130

 

 

$

1,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

51,577

 

 

$

52,028

 

 

$

(451

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.7 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) and a decrease in non-service pension and post-retirement benefit (“OPEB”) costs, partially offset by higher O&M and interest expense. The increase in customer margin was mainly due to increased customer usage, largely attributable to weather that was 27% colder on average than last year in Distribution’s Pennsylvania service territory (where the Company does not have a Weather Normalization Clause), combined with higher revenues from the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism in its New York service territory. These factors were partially offset by a reduction in base rates in New York as a result of a rate proceeding that became effective October 1, 2022 which temporarily reduced the Utility’s recovery of pension and OPEB expenses to zero. In addition to lowering rates, the proceeding mandated a corresponding decrease in pension and OPEB expense, most of which had been previously recorded in “below the line” non-service pension and post-retirement benefit costs. O&M expense increased by $3.8 million largely due to higher personnel costs. An increase in the accrual for uncollectible accounts, which was generally in line with the increase in the Utility segment’s revenue, also contributed to higher O&M expense for the quarter. Interest expense increased $2.5 million due primarily to a higher weighted average interest rate on intercompany short-term borrowings.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated combined earnings of $0.5 million in the current year first quarter, which was a $0.9 million increase over the combined net loss of $0.4 million in the prior-year first quarter. The increase in earnings was primarily driven by unrealized gains on investment securities recognized in the current quarter compared to unrealized losses on investment securities recognized in the prior-year first quarter, partially offset by a lower amount of realized gains on investment securities sold in the current quarter as compared to the prior-year first quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3963c6bd&confld=46096. After registering, you will receive your access details via email. To join by telephone on the day of the call, dial U.S. toll free 1-844–200–6205 and provide Access Code 276256. The teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. An audio replay of the teleconference call will be available until Friday, February 10, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial U.S. toll free 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 856816.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

 

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; changes in economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; changes in the price of natural gas; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; the Company’s ability to complete planned strategic transactions; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company's workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2023. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the nine months ending September 30, 2023, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

 

Previous FY 2023 Guidance

 

Updated FY 2023 Guidance

Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability

$6.40 to $6.90

 

$5.35 to $5.75

Consolidated Effective Tax Rate

~ 25.5 - 26%

 

~ 25 - 25.5%

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures (Millions)

 

 

 

Exploration and Production

$525 - $575

 

$525 - $575

Pipeline and Storage

$110 - $130

 

$110 - $130

Gathering

$85 - $105

 

$85 - $105

Utility

$110 - $130

 

$110 - $130

Consolidated Capital Expenditures

$830 - $940

 

$830 - $940

 

 

 

 

Exploration & Production Segment Guidance*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commodity Price Assumptions

 

 

 

NYMEX natural gas price (Oct - Mar | Apr - Sep)

$6.00 /MMBtu l $4.75 /MMBtu

 

$3.25 /MMBtu

Appalachian basin spot price (Oct - Mar | Apr - Sep)

$4.95 /MMBtu l $3.55 /MMBtu

 

$2.25 /MMBtu

 

 

 

 

Production (Bcfe)

370 to 390

 

370 to 390

 

 

 

 

E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)

 

 

 

LOE

$0.67 - $0.69

 

$0.67 - $0.69

G&A

$0.17 - $0.19

 

$0.17 - $0.19

DD&A

$0.60 - $0.64

 

$0.60 - $0.64

 

 

 

 

Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)

 

 

 

Gathering Segment Revenues

$230 - $245

 

$230 - $245

Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues

$360 - $380

 

$360 - $380

* Commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 9 months of the fiscal year. Previous guidance included separate pricing assumptions for October - March and April - September.

 

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS

QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream

 

Midstream

 

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration &

 

Pipeline &

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate /

 

 

(Thousands of Dollars)

Production

 

Storage

 

Gathering

 

Utility

 

All Other

 

Consolidated*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First quarter 2022 GAAP earnings

$

62,369

 

 

$

25,168

 

 

$

23,137

 

 

$

22,130

 

 

$

(412

)

 

$

132,392

 

Items impacting comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,490

 

 

 

4,490

 

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(943

)

 

 

(943

)

First quarter 2022 adjusted operating results

 

62,369

 

 

 

25,168

 

 

 

23,137

 

 

 

22,130

 

 

 

3,135

 

 

 

135,939

 

Drivers of adjusted operating results**

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Higher (lower) natural gas production

 

17,445

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,445

 

Higher (lower) crude oil production

 

(27,438

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(27,438

)

Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging

 

35,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,798

 

Midstream Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Higher (lower) operating revenues

 

 

 

7,351

 

 

 

3,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,660

 

Downstream Margins***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of usage and weather

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,268

 

 

 

 

 

3,268

 

Impact of new rates****

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,726

)

 

 

 

 

(3,726

)

System modernization tracker revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

 

 

868

 

Regulatory revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

 

 

170

 

Higher (lower) other operating revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

 

 

1,023

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses

 

5,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,996

 

Lower (higher) operating expenses

 

3,325

 

 

 

(1,458

)

 

 

(1,184

)

 

 

(2,390

)

 

 

 

 

(1,707

)

Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes

 

(981

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(981

)

Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion

 

(4,781

)

 

 

(1,274

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,055

)

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Higher) lower other deductions

 

1,428

 

 

 

593

 

 

 

 

 

4,135

 

 

 

(4,441

)

 

 

1,715

 

(Higher) lower interest expense

 

(871

)

 

 

(648

)

 

 

 

 

(2,028

)

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

(1,826

)

Income Taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate

 

(1,185

)

 

 

(191

)

 

 

(552

)

 

 

(67

)

 

 

47

 

 

 

(1,948

)

All other / rounding

 

87

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

28

 

 

 

434

 

 

 

(161

)

 

 

323

 

First quarter 2023 adjusted operating results

 

91,192

 

 

 

29,476

 

 

 

24,738

 

 

 

23,817

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

169,524

 

Items impacting comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

209

 

 

 

209

 

Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(44

)

First quarter 2023 GAAP earnings

$

91,192

 

 

$

29,476

 

 

$

24,738

 

 

$

23,817

 

 

$

466

 

 

$

169,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.

** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.

*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.

**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and will have no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.

 


 

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream

 

Midstream

 

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration &

 

Pipeline &

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate /

 

 

 

Production

 

Storage

 

Gathering

 

Utility

 

All Other

 

Consolidated*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.44

 

Items impacting comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

First quarter 2022 adjusted operating results per share

 

0.68

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

1.48

 

Drivers of adjusted operating results**

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Higher (lower) natural gas production

 

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.19

 

Higher (lower) crude oil production

 

(0.30

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.30

)

Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging

 

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.39

 

Midstream Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Higher (lower) operating revenues

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.12

 

Downstream Margins***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of usage and weather

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Impact of new rates****

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

(0.04

)

System modernization tracker revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Regulatory revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Higher (lower) other operating revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Lower (higher) operating expenses

 

0.04

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.06

)

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Higher) lower other deductions

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

0.02

 

(Higher) lower interest expense

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

(0.02

)

Income Taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

All other / rounding

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

First quarter 2023 adjusted operating results per share

 

0.99

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.84

 

Items impacting comparability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.

** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.

*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.

**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and will have no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.

 


 

 

 

 

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

(Unaudited)

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2022

 

2021

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

Utility Revenues

$

311,619

 

 

$

236,684

 

Exploration and Production and Other Revenues

 

276,973

 

 

 

244,281

 

Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues

 

70,267

 

 

 

65,592

 

 

 

658,859

 

 

 

546,557

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

Purchased Gas

 

171,197

 

 

 

101,628

 

Operation and Maintenance:

 

 

 

Utility

 

50,352

 

 

 

46,644

 

Exploration and Production and Other

 

26,874

 

 

 

45,619

 

Pipeline and Storage and Gathering

 

33,261

 

 

 

29,928

 

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

 

26,205

 

 

 

24,501

 

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

 

96,600

 

 

 

88,578

 

 

 

404,489

 

 

 

336,898

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

254,370

 

 

 

209,659

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

Other Income (Deductions)

 

6,318

 

 

 

(1,079

)

Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt

 

(29,604

)

 

 

(30,130

)

Other Interest Expense

 

(3,843

)

 

 

(1,161

)

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

227,241

 

 

 

177,289

 

 

 

 

 

Income Tax Expense

 

57,552

 

 

 

44,897

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Available for Common Stock

$

169,689

 

 

$

132,392

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Common Share

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.85

 

 

$

1.45

 

Diluted

$

1.84

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares:

 

 

 

Used in Basic Calculation

 

91,579,814

 

 

 

91,266,300

 

Used in Diluted Calculation

 

92,268,210

 

 

 

92,032,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(Thousands of Dollars)

2022

 

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Property, Plant and Equipment

$

12,773,470

 

 

$

12,551,909

 

Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

 

6,074,626

 

 

 

5,985,432

 

Net Property, Plant and Equipment

 

6,698,844

 

 

 

6,566,477

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and Temporary Cash Investments

 

244,475

 

 

 

46,048

 

Hedging Collateral Deposits

 

1,600

 

 

 

91,670

 

Receivables - Net

 

332,410

 

 

 

361,626

 

Unbilled Revenue

 

87,110

 

 

 

30,075

 

Gas Stored Underground

 

23,780

 

 

 

32,364

 

Materials and Supplies - at average cost

 

43,599

 

 

 

40,637

 

Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs

 

78,739

 

 

 

99,342

 

Other Current Assets

 

61,117

 

 

 

59,369

 

Total Current Assets

 

872,830

 

 

 

761,131

 

Other Assets:

 

 

 

Recoverable Future Taxes

 

107,467

 

 

 

106,247

 

Unamortized Debt Expense

 

8,473

 

 

 

8,884

 

Other Regulatory Assets

 

73,321

 

 

 

67,101

 

Deferred Charges

 

75,253

 

 

 

77,472

 

Other Investments

 

72,870

 

 

 

95,025

 

Goodwill

 

5,476

 

 

 

5,476

 

Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs

 

206,629

 

 

 

196,597

 

Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments

 

12,170

 

 

 

9,175

 

Other

 

1,581

 

 

 

2,677

 

Total Other Assets

 

563,240

 

 

 

568,654

 

Total Assets

$

8,134,914

 

 

$

7,896,262

 

CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Capitalization:

 

 

 

Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and

 

 

 

Outstanding - 91,786,806 Shares and 91,478,064 Shares, Respectively

$

91,787

 

 

$

91,478

 

Paid in Capital

 

1,025,639

 

 

 

1,027,066

 

Earnings Reinvested in the Business

 

1,713,176

 

 

 

1,587,085

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

 

(293,746

)

 

 

(625,733

)

Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity

 

2,536,856

 

 

 

2,079,896

 

Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs

 

2,084,363

 

 

 

2,083,409

 

Total Capitalization

 

4,621,219

 

 

 

4,163,305

 

Current and Accrued Liabilities:

 

 

 

Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper

 

250,000

 

 

 

60,000

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

399,000

 

 

 

549,000

 

Accounts Payable

 

168,387

 

 

 

178,945

 

Amounts Payable to Customers

 

154

 

 

 

419

 

Dividends Payable

 

43,598

 

 

 

43,452

 

Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt

 

43,142

 

 

 

17,376

 

Customer Advances

 

31,314

 

 

 

26,108

 

Customer Security Deposits

 

28,829

 

 

 

24,283

 

Other Accruals and Current Liabilities

 

239,097

 

 

 

257,327

 

Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments

 

331,521

 

 

 

785,659

 

Total Current and Accrued Liabilities

 

1,535,042

 

 

 

1,942,569

 

Other Liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred Income Taxes

 

879,676

 

 

 

698,229

 

Taxes Refundable to Customers

 

360,276

 

 

 

362,098

 

Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability

 

263,707

 

 

 

259,947

 

Other Regulatory Liabilities

 

191,499

 

 

 

188,803

 

Other Post-Retirement Liabilities

 

2,998

 

 

 

3,065

 

Asset Retirement Obligations

 

161,221

 

 

 

161,545

 

Other Liabilities

 

119,276

 

 

 

116,701

 

Total Other Liabilities

 

1,978,653

 

 

 

1,790,388

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$

8,134,914

 

 

$

7,896,262

 



 

 

 

 

 

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

(Thousands of Dollars)

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

Net Income Available for Common Stock

 

$

169,689

 

 

$

132,392

 

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

 

 

96,600

 

 

 

88,578

 

Deferred Income Taxes

 

 

53,457

 

 

 

44,122

 

Stock-Based Compensation

 

 

5,575

 

 

 

5,487

 

Other

 

 

4,078

 

 

 

4,675

 

Change in:

 

 

 

 

Receivables and Unbilled Revenue

 

 

(29,522

)

 

 

(98,688

)

Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances

 

 

5,622

 

 

 

17,111

 

Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs

 

 

20,603

 

 

 

526

 

Other Current Assets

 

 

(1,748

)

 

 

(4,654

)

Accounts Payable

 

 

6,091

 

 

 

(10,888

)

Amounts Payable to Customers

 

 

(265

)

 

 

15

 

Customer Advances

 

 

5,206

 

 

 

(2,603

)

Customer Security Deposits

 

 

4,546

 

 

 

981

 

Other Accruals and Current Liabilities

 

 

4,523

 

 

 

5,044

 

Other Assets

 

 

(20,238

)

 

 

(6,838

)

Other Liabilities

 

 

3,122

 

 

 

(3,777

)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

$

327,339

 

 

$

171,483

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures

 

$

(233,473

)

 

$

(213,491

)

Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

30,000

 

Other

 

 

14,637

 

 

 

13,781

 

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

$

(208,836

)

 

$

(169,710

)

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from Issuance of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank

 

$

250,000

 

 

$

 

Net Change in Other Short-Term Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper

 

 

(60,000

)

 

 

7,500

 

Reduction of Long-Term Debt

 

 

(150,000

)

 

 

 

Dividends Paid on Common Stock

 

 

(43,452

)

 

 

(41,487

)

Net Repurchases of Common Stock

 

 

(6,694

)

 

 

(8,859

)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

 

$

(10,146

)

 

$

(42,846

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

 

 

108,357

 

 

 

(41,073

)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

 

 

137,718

 

 

 

120,138

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at December 31

 

$

246,075

 

 

$

79,065

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

UPSTREAM BUSINESS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)

December 31,

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT

2022

 

2021

 

Variance

Total Operating Revenues

$

276,973

 

 

$

244,198

 

 

$

32,775

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Operation and Maintenance:

 

 

 

 

 

General and Administrative Expense

 

15,598

 

 

 

17,756

 

 

 

(2,158

)

Lease Operating and Transportation Expense

 

61,546

 

 

 

69,136

 

 

 

(7,590

)

All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense

 

2,523

 

 

 

4,573

 

 

 

(2,050

)

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

 

6,976

 

 

 

5,734

 

 

 

1,242

 

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

 

55,558

 

 

 

49,506

 

 

 

6,052

 

 

 

142,201

 

 

 

146,705

 

 

 

(4,504

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

134,772

 

 

 

97,493

 

 

 

37,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit

 

347

 

 

 

(186

)

 

 

533

 

Interest and Other Income

 

1,331

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

1,275

 

Interest Expense

 

(13,234

)

 

 

(12,132

)

 

 

(1,102

)

Income Before Income Taxes

 

123,216

 

 

 

85,231

 

 

 

37,985

 

Income Tax Expense

 

32,024

 

 

 

22,862

 

 

 

9,162

 

Net Income

$

91,192

 

 

$

62,369

 

 

$

28,823

 

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

