National Fuel Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Announces Preliminary Guidance for Fiscal 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year and for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.
FISCAL 2021 THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY
GAAP net income of $86.5 million, or $0.94 per share, compared to $41.3 million, or $0.47 per share, in the prior year.
Adjusted operating results of $85.7 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to $50.0 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).
Adjusted EBITDA of $234.2 million, an increase of 36%, compared to $171.9 million in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24).
Pipeline & Storage segment Adjusted EBITDA of $53.1 million, an increase of 5% from the prior year.
Gathering segment Adjusted EBITDA of $39.9 million, an increase of 43% from the prior year.
E&P segment Adjusted EBITDA of $116.1 million, an increase of 79% from the prior year.
E&P segment net production of 83.1 Bcfe, an increase of 27.1 Bcfe, or 48%, from the prior year.
E&P segment cash operating costs (combined G&A expenses, LOE expense, other operation and maintenance expense, and property, franchise, and other taxes), of $1.13 per Mcfe, a 5% decrease from the prior year.
Average realized natural gas prices of $2.20 per Mcf, an increase $0.28 per Mcf from the prior year.
Average realized oil prices of $59.22 per Bbl, an increase of $8.52 per Bbl from the prior year.
Company is increasing its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to a range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint, excluding items impacting comparability (see Guidance Summary on page 8).
Company is initiating its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance with a range of $4.40 to $4.80 per share, an increase of 12% from the midpoint of the Company's updated fiscal 2021 guidance (see Guidance Summary on page 8).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel had a strong third quarter, with adjusted operating results per share increasing more than 60% from the prior year. As we look to fiscal 2022, the Company is poised for continued earnings growth, as evidenced by our greater than 10% projected increase in earnings per share, driven by the significantly improved outlook for natural gas prices and the expected completion of our FM100 expansion and modernization project in late calendar 2021. Once complete, this project, in addition to providing long-term system integrity and reliability benefits for our existing pipeline transportation customers, puts National Fuel on a pathway to generating significant annual free cash flow across each of our major businesses, allowing the Company to maintain the strength of its balance sheet while continuing to return cash to shareholders in the years ahead.”
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
86,475
$
41,250
$
276,685
$
21,773
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P)
—
18,236
76,152
195,997
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties
—
(4,986
)
(20,980
)
(53,489
)
Gain on sale of timber properties (Corporate / All Other)
—
—
(51,066
)
—
Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties
—
—
14,069
—
Premium paid on early redemption of debt
—
—
15,715
—
Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt
—
—
(4,321
)
—
Deferred tax valuation allowance
—
—
—
56,770
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)
(1,025
)
(5,639
)
(575
)
794
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
215
1,184
120
(167
)
Adjusted Operating Results
$
85,665
$
50,045
$
305,799
$
221,678
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share
$
0.94
$
0.47
$
3.02
$
0.25
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P)
—
0.15
0.60
1.63
Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)
—
—
(0.40
)
—
Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax
—
—
0.12
—
Deferred tax valuation allowance
—
—
—
0.65
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)
(0.01
)
(0.05
)
—
0.01
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share
$
0.93
$
0.57
$
3.34
$
2.54
DISCUSSION OF GUIDANCE UPDATE
National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the third quarter, along with updated assumptions for the balance of the year, as detailed on page 8. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, an increase of $0.15 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range.
For the balance of fiscal 2021, Seneca currently has price certainty on approximately 79% of its expected remaining Appalachian production, utilizing a combination of physical firm sales contracts and financial hedges, including swaps, and floor protection on an additional approximately 9% of its expected remaining Appalachian production via no-cost collars. Additionally, Seneca has financial hedges in place for approximately 72% of its expected remaining oil production in fiscal 2021.
The Company is also initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2022 with earnings projected to be within a range of $4.40 to $4.80 per share, or $4.60 per share at the midpoint of the range, an increase of 12% from the midpoint of the fiscal 2021 guidance range. The anticipated increase in earnings is being driven largely by higher anticipated commodity price realizations and expected late calendar 2021 completion of the Company's FERC-regulated FM100 expansion and modernization project. This project is expected to generate approximately $50 million of annualized revenue and 330,000 Dekatherms per day of new firm transportation capacity. This incremental pipeline capacity provides a key outlet for Seneca’s natural gas production and is the primary driver behind the forecasted growth in natural gas production and the associated impact on Gathering revenues.
With this incremental transportation capacity, Seneca’s fiscal 2022 net production is increasing to an expected range of 335 to 365 Bcfe, an increase of 25 Bcfe versus fiscal 2021 at the midpoint of the respective guidance ranges. In addition, the Company anticipates its natural gas price realizations after hedging to increase by approximately $0.10 per Mcf from its estimated fiscal 2021 realizations, driven in large part by higher expected NYMEX and regional spot prices for natural gas. Overall, Seneca has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 93% of its expected fiscal 2022 Appalachian production at the midpoint of the Company's production guidance range. The Company is also well positioned with respect to potential swings in natural gas prices in fiscal 2022, with financial hedges on approximately 76% of Seneca’s projected fiscal 2022 Appalachian natural gas production.
The Company’s consolidated capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 are expected to be in a range of $640 million to $760 million, a decrease of $90 million versus the midpoint of its fiscal 2021 guidance. The primary drivers are a significant decrease in Pipeline and Storage segment capital as a result of the expected completion of its FM100 project, partially offset by a higher average activity level in the Exploration and Production segment. The Company added a second drilling rig in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and expects to maintain its current two-rig program for the entirety of fiscal 2022 along with elevated levels of completion activity designed to efficiently utilize the entirety of Seneca’s new transportation capacity over the course of the fiscal year.
Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 are outlined in the table on page 8.
DISCUSSION OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT
The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.
Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.
Upstream Business
Exploration and Production Segment
The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
39,015
$
(6,434
)
$
45,449
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax
—
13,250
(13,250
)
Adjusted Operating Results
$
39,015
$
6,816
$
32,199
Adjusted EBITDA
$
116,052
$
64,780
$
51,272
Seneca’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $45.4 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a non-cash ceiling test impairment charge of $13.2 million (after-tax) recorded in the prior year's third quarter. Excluding this item, Seneca’s third quarter earnings increased $32.2 million primarily due to the positive impacts of higher natural gas production, higher realized natural gas and crude oil prices as well as lower per unit operating costs, partially offset by lower crude oil production and a higher effective income tax rate.
Seneca produced 83.1 Bcfe during the third quarter, an increase of 27.1 Bcfe, or 48%, from the prior year. The improvement was primarily from a 27.3 Bcf increase in natural gas production, largely related to the Company's fourth quarter fiscal 2020 acquisition of Appalachian upstream assets, as well as production growth from Seneca's other core development areas, partially offset by a 4% decrease, or 26 MBbls, of crude oil production in California largely due to natural declines. Approximately 21.6 Bcf of the natural gas production increase came from the Eastern Development Area ("EDA"), with the remainder attributable to Seneca’s Western Development Area ("WDA").
Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.20 per Mcf, an increase of $0.28 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $59.22 per Bbl, an increase of $8.52 per Bbl compared to the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was primarily due to stronger commodity pricing.
Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense increased $20.6 million primarily due to higher transportation costs in Appalachia from increased production, as well as higher well repairs, workover activity and steam fuel costs in California. LOE expense includes $48.1 million in intercompany expense for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A expense increased $6.5 million due largely to higher natural gas production, partially offset by the impact of ceiling test impairments recorded during fiscal 2020. Seneca's general and administrative ("G&A") expense increased $2.2 million due primarily to higher personnel costs and technology-related expenses. Other taxes increased $3.5 million primarily due to higher impact fee accruals in Pennsylvania, driven by higher expected NYMEX natural gas prices for calendar 2021. The increase in Seneca's effective income tax rate was primarily driven by a higher effective state income tax rate as a result of the Company's Appalachian acquisition that caused a change in the mix of earnings between state jurisdictions.
On a unit of production basis, Seneca's combined general and administrative ("G&A"), LOE, other operation and maintenance ("O&M") expense, and Property, Franchise, and Other Taxes decreased $0.06 per Mcfe, or 5%, during the quarter.
Midstream Businesses
Pipeline and Storage Segment
The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
21,948
$
22,623
$
(675
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
53,086
$
50,511
$
2,575
The Pipeline and Storage segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $0.7 million versus the prior year as higher operating revenues were more than offset by the negative impacts of higher O&M expense, higher DD&A expense and higher interest expense. The increase in operating revenues of $6.3 million, or 8%, was largely due to new demand charges for transportation service from the Company's Empire North expansion project, which was placed in service near the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, combined with an increase in revenues from a surcharge for pipeline safety and greenhouse gas regulatory costs, which went into effect in November 2020 in accordance with Supply Corporation's fiscal 2020 rate case settlement. Additionally, the Company recognized increased revenue from a surcharge mechanism for power costs related to electric motor drive compression on the Empire North project, for which offsetting O&M expense was recognized during the quarter. These positive items were partially offset by a modest decrease in transportation revenue from miscellaneous contract revisions. O&M expense increased $3.7 million primarily due to higher pipeline integrity costs, higher compressor and facility maintenance costs, and higher personnel costs, as well as the aforementioned Empire power costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.3 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation from the Empire North expansion project. The increase in interest expense of $2.3 million was primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020.
Gathering Segment
The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
20,427
$
15,239
$
5,188
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,929
$
27,844
$
12,085
The Gathering segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $5.2 million versus the prior year. The earnings increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues, which was partially offset by higher DD&A expense, higher O&M expense, higher interest expense and a higher effective income tax rate. Operating revenues increased $15.4 million, or 46%, primarily due to increased gathering throughput resulting from the Company's Appalachian acquisition in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and from new Marcellus and Utica wells that were brought on-line. The increase in DD&A expense of $2.9 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation expense related to the Company's Appalachian acquisition, as well as higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year. Compression leasing expenses, as well as higher facility, personnel and contractor costs, all associated with the Appalachian acquisition, were primarily responsible for the $3.3 million increase in O&M expense. Interest expense increased by $1.7 million from the prior year, primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuances in June 2020 and February 2021. The increase in the Gathering segment's effective income tax rate was primarily driven by a higher effective state income tax rate as a result of the Company's Appalachian acquisition that caused a change in the mix of earnings between state jurisdictions.
Downstream Businesses
Utility Segment
The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
4,841
$
6,254
$
(1,413
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
29,431
$
30,214
$
(783
)
The Utility segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to lower customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) and higher DD&A expense. The decline in customer margin was due primarily to warmer weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory that resulted in a decrease in customer usage, partially offset by higher revenues earned through the Company's system modernization tracking mechanism in its New York service territory. Weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory was 20% warmer on average than last year. The impact of weather variations on earnings for the quarter in Distribution's New York service territory is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction's weather normalization clause. The $0.6 million increase in DD&A expense was primarily attributable to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.
Corporate and All Other
The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated combined earnings of $0.2 million in the current year third quarter, which was $3.4 million lower than the combined earnings of $3.6 million in the prior-year third quarter. The decrease in earnings was primarily driven by lower unrealized gains on investment securities quarter over quarter.
EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE
The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. Pre-registration is required to access the teleconference by phone in a listen-only mode by following this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1368175. To access the webcast, visit the Events Calendar under the News & Events page on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone (toll-free) at 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “1368175”. Both the webcast and conference call replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, August 13, 2021.
National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.
Analyst Contact:
Kenneth E. Webster
716-857-7067
Media Contact:
Karen L. Merkel
716-857-7654
Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; the length and severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, global supply chains and liquidity; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; the Company's ability to complete planned strategic transactions; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets and achieve expected cost synergies; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
GUIDANCE SUMMARY
As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 and initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2022. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 are outlined in the table below.
The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the nine months ended June 30, 2021, including: (1) the after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties, which reduced earnings by $0.60 per share; (2) the after-tax gain on sale of timber properties, which increased earnings by $0.40 per share; and (3) the after-tax premium paid on early redemption of debt, which reduced earnings by $0.12 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the three months ending September 30, 2021, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.
Updated FY 2021 Guidance
Preliminary FY 2022 Guidance
Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability
$4.05 to $4.15
$4.40 to $4.80
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate
~ 26%
~ 25-26%
Capital Expenditures (Millions)
Exploration and Production
$370 - $390
$400 - $450
Pipeline and Storage
$250 - $300
$100 - $150
Gathering
$35 - $45
$50 - $60
Utility
$90 - $100
$90 - $100
Consolidated Capital Expenditures
$745 - $835
$640 - $760
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance*
Commodity Price Assumptions
NYMEX natural gas price
$3.75 /MMBtu
$3.50 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer)
$2.75 /MMBtu
$2.85 /MMBtu | $2.25 /MMBtu
NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price
$70.00 /Bbl
$65.00 /Bbl
California oil price premium (% of WTI)
96%
96%
Production (Bcfe)
320 to 330
335 to 365
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)
LOE
$0.81 - $0.83
$0.82 - $0.85
G&A
$0.20 - $0.22
$0.19 - $0.21
DD&A
$0.55 - $0.57
$0.59 - $0.62
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)
Gathering Segment Revenues
$190 - $195
$200 - $225
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues
$340 - $345
$360 - $380
* Fiscal 2021 commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 3 months of the fiscal year.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
(Thousands of Dollars)
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings
$
(6,434
)
$
22,623
$
15,239
$
6,254
$
3,568
$
41,250
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of oil and gas properties
18,236
18,236
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties
(4,986
)
(4,986
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
(5,639
)
(5,639
)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
1,184
1,184
Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating results
6,816
22,623
15,239
6,254
(887
)
50,045
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
41,361
41,361
Higher (lower) crude oil production
(1,042
)
(1,042
)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
17,437
17,437
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
3,760
3,760
Midstream and All Other Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
4,938
12,132
(801
)
16,269
Downstream Margins***
Impact of usage and weather
(796
)
(796
)
System modernization tracker revenues
369
369
Regulatory revenue adjustments
(149
)
(149
)
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins
(1,246
)
(1,246
)
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
(16,235
)
(16,235
)
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(2,372
)
(2,888
)
(2,585
)
(7,845
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
(2,751
)
(2,751
)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
(5,146
)
(993
)
(2,286
)
(510
)
(8,935
)
Other Income (Expense)
(Higher) lower other deductions
(573
)
719
146
(Higher) lower interest expense
1,829
(1,815
)
(1,358
)
(554
)
(1,898
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(4,975
)
177
(693
)
501
2,054
(2,936
)
All other / rounding
333
(94
)
(22
)
(255
)
149
111
Third quarter 2021 adjusted operating results
39,015
21,948
20,427
4,841
(566
)
85,665
Items impacting comparability:
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
1,025
1,025
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
(215
)
(215
)
Third quarter 2021 GAAP earnings
$
39,015
$
21,948
$
20,427
$
4,841
$
244
$
86,475
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share
$
(0.07
)
$
0.26
$
0.17
$
0.07
$
0.04
$
0.47
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax
0.15
0.15
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share
0.08
0.26
0.17
0.07
(0.01
)
0.57
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
0.45
0.45
Higher (lower) crude oil production
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
0.19
0.19
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
0.04
0.04
Midstream and All Other Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
0.05
0.13
(0.01
)
0.17
Downstream Margins***
Impact of usage and weather
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
System modernization tracker revenues
—
—
Regulatory revenue adjustments
—
—
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
(0.18
)
(0.18
)
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(0.09
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
(0.06
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.10
)
Other Income (Expense)
(Higher) lower other deductions
(0.01
)
0.01
—
(Higher) lower interest expense
0.02
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(0.05
)
—
(0.01
)
0.01
0.02
(0.03
)
Impact of additional shares
—
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
—
—
(0.02
)
All other / rounding
0.01
—
—
—
—
0.01
Third quarter 2021 adjusted operating results per share
0.43
0.24
0.22
0.05
(0.01
)
0.93
Items impacting comparability:
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax
0.01
0.01
Third quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per share
$
0.43
$
0.24
$
0.22
$
0.05
$
—
$
0.94
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
(Thousands of Dollars)
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
Nine months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings
$
(157,733
)
$
62,815
$
51,081
$
64,335
$
1,275
$
21,773
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of oil and gas properties
195,997
195,997
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties
(53,489
)
(53,489
)
Deferred tax valuation allowance
60,463
(3,769
)
76
56,770
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
794
794
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
(167
)
(167
)
Nine months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted operating results
45,238
62,815
47,312
64,335
1,978
221,678
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
124,819
124,819
Higher (lower) crude oil production
(4,923
)
(4,923
)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
15,081
15,081
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
(2,590
)
(2,590
)
Midstream and All Other Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
23,111
33,632
(1,925
)
54,818
Downstream Margins***
Impact of usage and weather
(476
)
(476
)
System modernization tracker revenues
2,851
2,851
Regulatory revenue adjustments
(1,167
)
(1,167
)
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins
(5,914
)
(5,914
)
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
(39,981
)
(39,981
)
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(4,891
)
(1,266
)
(6,528
)
(3,201
)
1,902
(13,984
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
(3,456
)
(3,456
)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
(6,873
)
(5,919
)
(6,697
)
(1,240
)
529
(20,200
)
Other Income (Expense)
(Higher) lower other deductions
(1,038
)
(446
)
2,289
805
(Higher) lower interest expense
(7,360
)
(4,482
)
(1,621
)
(13,463
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(10,584
)
634
(927
)
(665
)
3,287
(8,255
)
All other / rounding
255
83
51
(69
)
(164
)
156
Nine months ended June 30, 2021 adjusted operating results
112,095
71,060
62,361
59,922
361
305,799
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of oil and gas properties
(76,152
)
(76,152
)
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties
20,980
20,980
Gain on sale of timber properties
...
51,066
51,066
Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties
(14,069
)
(14,069
)
Premium paid on early redemption of debt
(14,772
)
(943
)
(15,715
)
Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt
4,062
259
4,321
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
575
575
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
(120
)
(120
)
Nine months ended June 30, 2021 GAAP earnings
$
46,213
$
71,060
$
61,677
$
59,922
$
37,813
$
276,685
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
Nine months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings per share
$
(1.81
)
$
0.72
$
0.58
$
0.74
$
0.02
$
0.25
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax
1.63
1.63
Deferred tax valuation allowance
0.69
(0.04
)
—
0.65
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax
0.01
0.01
Rounding
0.01
(0.01
)
—
Nine months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted operating results per share
0.52
0.72
0.54
0.74
0.02
2.54
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
1.36
1.36
Higher (lower) crude oil production
(0.05
)
(0.05
)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
0.16
0.16
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Midstream and All Other Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
0.25
0.37
(0.02
)
0.60
Downstream Margins***
Impact of usage and weather
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
System modernization tracker revenues
0.03
0.03
Regulatory revenue adjustments
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
(0.44
)
(0.44
)
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(0.05
)
(0.01
)
(0.07
)
(0.03
)
0.02
(0.14
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
(0.07
)
(0.06
)
(0.07
)
(0.01
)
0.01
(0.20
)
Other Income (Expense)
(Higher) lower other deductions
(0.01
)
—
0.02
0.01
(Higher) lower interest expense
(0.08
)
(0.05
)
(0.02
)
(0.15
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(0.12
)
0.01
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.04
(0.09
)
Impact of additional shares
(0.02
)
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(0.04
)
—
(0.12
)
All other / rounding
—
(0.01
)
—
(0.01
)
—
(0.02
)
Nine months ended June 30, 2021 adjusted operating results per share
1.22
0.78
0.68
0.65
0.01
3.34
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax
(0.60
)
(0.60
)
Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax
0.40
0.40
Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax
(0.12
)
—
(0.12
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax
—
—
Rounding
(0.01
)
0.01
—
Nine months ended June 30, 2021 GAAP earnings per share
$
0.50
$
0.78
$
0.67
$
0.65
$
0.42
$
3.02
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Revenues:
Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues
$
126,933
$
139,661
$
587,247
$
650,320
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues
209,618
132,338
621,933
456,073
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues
57,846
51,020
177,491
151,908
394,397
323,019
1,386,671
1,258,301
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
18,737
29,121
177,018
239,663
Operation and Maintenance:
Utility and Energy Marketing
42,577
43,950
139,521
138,931
Exploration and Production and Other
43,112
32,404
127,033
109,056
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering
31,239
24,298
87,471
77,488
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
24,492
21,381
71,259
67,268
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
84,170
73,232
251,632
226,062
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties
—
18,236
76,152
195,997
244,327
242,622
930,086
1,054,465
Gain on Sale of Timber Properties
—
—
51,066
—
Operating Income
150,070
80,397
507,651
203,836
Other Income (Expense):
Other Income (Deductions)
(2,028
)
2,547
(15,078
)
(17,971
)
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
(30,220
)
(27,140
)
(111,296
)
(77,853
)
Other Interest Expense
(1,012
)
(1,420
)
(4,630
)
(4,863
)
Income Before Income Taxes
116,810
54,384
376,647
103,149
Income Tax Expense
30,335
13,134
99,962
81,376
Net Income Available for Common Stock
$
86,475
$
41,250
$
276,685
$
21,773
Earnings Per Common Share
Basic
$
0.95
$
0.47
$
3.04
$
0.25
Diluted
$
0.94
$
0.47
$
3.02
$
0.25
Weighted Average Common Shares:
Used in Basic Calculation
91,172,683
87,966,289
91,113,973
86,966,448
Used in Diluted Calculation
91,762,898
88,323,699
91,642,849
87,346,362
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)
2021
2020
ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
$
12,834,695
$
12,351,852
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
6,649,038
6,353,785
Net Property, Plant and Equipment
6,185,657
5,998,067
Assets Held for Sale, Net
—
53,424
Current Assets:
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments
118,012
20,541
Hedging Collateral Deposits
1,710
—
Receivables - Net
188,863
143,583
Unbilled Revenue
12,812
17,302
Gas Stored Underground
12,451
33,338
Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances
53,740
51,877
Other Current Assets
51,969
47,557
Total Current Assets
439,557
314,198
Other Assets:
Recoverable Future Taxes
118,883
118,310
Unamortized Debt Expense
11,016
12,297
Other Regulatory Assets
145,632
156,106
Deferred Charges
58,807
67,131
Other Investments
149,250
154,502
Goodwill
5,476
5,476
Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
93,627
76,035
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments
770
9,308
Other
—
81
Total Other Assets
583,461
599,246
Total Assets
$
7,208,675
$
6,964,935
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES
Capitalization:
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and
Outstanding - 91,172,701 Shares and 90,954,696 Shares, Respectively
$
91,173
$
90,955
Paid in Capital
1,012,703
1,004,158
Earnings Reinvested in the Business
1,145,700
991,630
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(238,462
)
(114,757
)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity
2,011,114
1,971,986
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs
2,627,860
2,629,576
Total Capitalization
4,638,974
4,601,562
Current and Accrued Liabilities:
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper
—
30,000
Accounts Payable
113,470
134,126
Amounts Payable to Customers
7,193
10,788
Dividends Payable
41,484
40,475
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt
45,304
27,521
Customer Advances
—
15,319
Customer Security Deposits
19,272
17,199
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities
168,378
140,176
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments
205,501
43,969
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities
600,602
459,573
Deferred Credits:
Deferred Income Taxes
742,638
696,054
Taxes Refundable to Customers
353,736
357,508
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability
241,377
230,079
Other Regulatory Liabilities
182,430
161,573
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities
117,291
127,181
Asset Retirement Obligations
191,853
192,228
Other Deferred Credits
139,774
139,177
Total Deferred Credits
1,969,099
1,903,800
Commitments and Contingencies
—
—
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
$
7,208,675
$
6,964,935
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)
2021
2020
Operating Activities:
Net Income Available for Common Stock
$
276,685
$
21,773
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash
Gain on Sale of Timber Properties
(51,066
)
—
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties
76,152
195,997
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
251,632
226,062
Deferred Income Taxes
89,277
116,332
Premium Paid on Early Redemption of Debt
15,715
—
Stock-Based Compensation
12,296
9,716
Other
7,795
5,645
Change in:
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue
(40,733
)
4,045
Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances
19,024
11,597
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs
—
2,246
Other Current Assets
(4,282
)
49,312
Accounts Payable
7,474
(13,166
)
Amounts Payable to Customers
(3,595
)
14,755
Customer Advances
(15,319
)
(12,483
)
Customer Security Deposits
2,073
(984
)
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities
23,154
6,774
Other Assets
5,839
(18,215
)
Other Liabilities
(311
)
4,464
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
671,810
$
623,870
Investing Activities:
Capital Expenditures
$
(512,775
)
$
(551,004
)
Net Proceeds from Sale of Timber Properties
104,582
—
Acquisition of Upstream Assets and Midstream Gathering Assets
—
(27,050
)
Other
11,223
4,126
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
$
(396,970
)
$
(573,928
)
Financing Activities:
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper
$
(30,000
)
$
(55,200
)
Reduction of Long-Term Debt
(515,715
)
—
Dividends Paid on Common Stock
(121,606
)
(112,851
)
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt
495,267
493,108
Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock
(3,605
)
161,704
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
$
(175,659
)
$
486,761
Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
99,181
536,703
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
20,541
27,260
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at June 30
$
119,722
$
563,963
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
June 30,
June 30,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT
2021
2020
Variance
2021
2020
Variance
Total Operating Revenues
$
209,535
$
131,228
$
78,307
$
621,116
$
452,728
$
168,388
Operating Expenses:
Operation and Maintenance:
General and Administrative Expense
16,165
13,968
2,197
51,017
46,777
4,240
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense
66,708
46,157
20,551
199,296
148,687
50,609
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense
3,757
2,952
805
10,944
8,994
1,950
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
6,853
3,371
3,482
15,918
11,543
4,375
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
45,886
39,372
6,514
137,356
128,656
8,700
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties
—
18,236
(18,236
)
76,152
195,997
(119,845
)
139,369
124,056
15,313
490,683
540,654
(49,971
)
Operating Income (Loss)
70,166
7,172
62,994
130,433
(87,926
)
218,359
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(289
)
(395
)
106
(860
)
(1,185
)
325
Interest and Other Income
18
142
(124
)
176
583
(407
)
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
—
—
—
(15,119
)
—
(15,119
)
Interest Expense
(12,008
)
(14,323
)
2,315
(42,601
)
(42,543
)
(58
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
57,887
(7,404
)
65,291
72,029
(131,071
)
203,100
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
18,872
(970
)
19,842
25,816
26,662
(846
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
39,015
$
(6,434
)
$
45,449
$
46,213
$
(157,733
)
$
203,946
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.43
$
(0.07
)
$
0.50
$
0.50
$
(1.81
)
$
2.31
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
June 30,
June 30,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT
2021
2020
Variance
2021
2020
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
57,258
$
51,020
$
6,238
$
175,881
$
151,908
$
23,973
Intersegment Revenues
26,805
26,793
12
82,651
77,370
5,281
Total Operating Revenues
84,063
77,813
6,250
258,532
229,278
29,254
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
(11
)
11
(22
)
219
1
218
Operation and Maintenance
22,918
19,262
3,656
63,809
62,207
1,602
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
8,070
8,029
41
24,713
24,515
198
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
15,609
14,352
1,257
46,806
39,313
7,493
46,586
41,654
4,932
135,547
126,036
9,511
Operating Income
37,477
36,159
1,318
122,985
103,242
19,743
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit
125
(174
)
299
376
(523
)
899
Interest and Other Income
1,364
1,763
(399
)
3,159
4,851
(1,692
)
Interest Expense
(10,070
)
(7,773
)
(2,297
)
(31,353
)
(22,037
)
(9,316
)
Income Before Income Taxes
28,896
29,975
(1,079
)
95,167
85,533
9,634
Income Tax Expense
6,948
7,352
(404
)
24,107
22,718
1,389
Net Income
$
21,948
$
22,623
$
(675
)
$
71,060
$
62,815
$
8,245
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.24
$
0.26
$
(0.02
)
$
0.78
$
0.72
$
0.06
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
GATHERING SEGMENT
2021
2020
Variance
2021
2020
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
588
$
—
$
588
$
1,610
$
—
$
1,610
Intersegment Revenues
48,068
33,299
14,769
144,317
103,355
40,962
Total Operating Revenues
48,656
33,299
15,357
145,927
103,355
42,572
Operating Expenses:
Operation and Maintenance
8,715
5,443
3,272
24,750
16,487
8,263
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
12
12
—
30
50
(20
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
8,131
5,237
2,894
24,132
15,655
8,477
16,858
10,692
6,166
48,912
32,192
16,720
Operating Income
31,798
22,607
9,191
97,015
71,163
25,852
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(68
)
(71
)
3
(203
)
(214
)
11
Interest and Other Income
10
41
(31
)
253
198
55
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
—
—
—
(965
)
—
(965
)
Interest Expense
(4,102
)
(2,383
)
(1,719
)
(12,435
)
(6,762
)
(5,673
)
Income Before Income Taxes
27,638
20,194
7,444
83,665
64,385
19,280
Income Tax Expense
7,211
4,955
2,256
21,988
13,304
8,684
Net Income
$
20,427
$
15,239
$
5,188
$
61,677
$
51,081
$
10,596
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.22
$
0.17
$
0.05
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
0.09
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
June 30,
June 30,
UTILITY SEGMENT
2021
2020
Variance
2021
2020
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
126,934
$
124,390
$
2,544
$
586,618
$
569,856
$
16,762
Intersegment Revenues
74
2,647
(2,573
)
271
8,499
(8,228
)
Total Operating Revenues
127,008
127,037
(29
)
586,889
578,355
8,534
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
44,848
43,752
1,096
255,011
247,869
7,142
Operation and Maintenance
43,296
43,410
(114
)
141,412
137,323
4,089
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
9,433
9,661
(228
)
30,181
30,295
(114
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
14,505
13,860
645
42,811
41,241
1,570
112,082
110,683
1,399
469,415
456,728
12,687
Operating Income
14,926
16,354
(1,428
)
117,474
121,627
(4,153
)
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(5,747
)
(5,811
)
64
(24,674
)
(24,962
)
288
Interest and Other Income
960
1,749
(789
)
2,142
2,994
(852
)
Interest Expense
(5,510
)
(5,240
)
(270
)
(16,457
)
(16,430
)
(27
)
Income Before Income Taxes
4,629
7,052
(2,423
)
78,485
83,229
(4,744
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(212
)
798
(1,010
)
18,563
18,894
(331
)
Net Income
$
4,841
$
6,254
$
(1,413
)
$
59,922
$
64,335
$
(4,413
)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.05
$
0.07
$
(0.02
)
$
0.65
$
0.74
$
(0.09
)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
June 30,
June 30,
ALL OTHER
2021
2020
Variance
2021
2020
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
(1
)
$
16,286
$
(16,287
)
$
1,174
$
83,445
$
(82,271
)
Intersegment Revenues
2
341
(339
)
22
598
(576
)
Total Operating Revenues
1
16,627
(16,626
)
1,196
84,043
(82,847
)
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
4
14,038
(14,034
)
2,297
75,222
(72,925
)
Operation and Maintenance
17
2,176
(2,159
)
701
5,754
(5,053
)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
—
202
(202
)
47
522
(475
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
—
245
(245
)
394
653
(259
)
21
16,661
(16,640
)
3,439
82,151
(78,712
)
Gain on Sale of Timber Properties
—
—
—
51,066
—
51,066
Operating Income (Loss)
(20
)
(34
)
14
48,823
1,892
46,931
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
—
(69
)
69
(7
)
(207
)
200
Interest and Other Income
3
202
(199
)
229
674
(445
)
Interest Expense
—
(10
)
10
—
(52
)
52
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(17
)
89
(106
)
49,045
2,307
46,738
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(1,056
)
98
(1,154
)
11,428
775
10,653
Net Income (Loss)
$
1,039
$
(9
)
$
1,048
$
37,617
$
1,532
$
36,085
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.01
$
—
$
0.01
$
0.41
$
0.02
$
0.39
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
CORPORATE
2021
2020
Variance
2021
2020
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
83
$
95
$
(12
)
$
272
$
364
$
(92
)
Intersegment Revenues
1,027
1,094
(67
)
2,718
3,281
(563
)
Total Operating Revenues
1,110
1,189
(79
)
2,990
3,645
(655
)
Operating Expenses:
Operation and Maintenance
5,224
2,778
2,446
11,566
8,920
2,646
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
124
106
18
370
343
27
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
39
166
(127
)
133
544
(411
)
5,387
3,050
2,337
12,069
9,807
2,262
Operating Loss
(4,277
)
(1,861
)
(2,416
)
(9,079
)
(6,162
)
(2,917
)
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
(923
)
(775
)
(148
)
(2,769
)
(2,326
)
(443
)
Interest and Other Income
33,433
35,919
(2,486
)
107,728
89,795
17,933
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
(30,220
)
(27,140
)
(3,080
)
(95,212
)
(77,853
)
(17,359
)
Other Interest Expense
(236
)
(1,665
)
1,429
(2,412
)
(4,688
)
2,276
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(2,223
)
4,478
(6,701
)
(1,744
)
(1,234
)
(510
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(1,428
)
901
(2,329
)
(1,940
)
(977
)
(963
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(795
)
$
3,577
$
(4,372
)
$
196
$
(257
)
$
453
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.04
$
(0.05
)
$
0.01
$
—
$
0.01
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS
2021
2020
Variance
2021
2020
Variance
Intersegment Revenues
$
(75,976
)
$
(64,174
)
$
(11,802
)
$
(229,979
)
$
(193,103
)
$
(36,876
)
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
(26,104
)
(28,680
)
2,576
(80,509
)
(83,429
)
2,920
Operation and Maintenance
(49,872
)
(35,494
)
(14,378
)
(149,470
)
(109,674
)
(39,796
)
(75,976
)
(64,174
)
(11,802
)
(229,979
)
(193,103
)
(36,876
)
Operating Income
—
—
—
—
—
—
Other Income (Expense):
Interest and Other Deductions
(30,914
)
(29,974
)
(940
)
(100,628
)
(87,649
)
(12,979
)
Interest Expense
30,914
29,974
940
100,628
87,649
12,979
Net Income
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Increase
Increase
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Capital Expenditures:
Exploration and Production
$
94,152
(1)
$
65,647
(3)
$
28,505
$
263,763
(1)(2)
$
294,990
(3)(4)
$
(31,227
)
Pipeline and Storage
63,863
(1)
41,494
(3)
22,369
155,556
(1)(2)
124,131
(3)(4)
31,425
Gathering
6,209
(1)
21,289
(3)
(15,080
)
25,628
(1)(2)
46,200
(3)(4)
(20,572
)
Utility
24,866
(1)
25,616
(3)
(750
)
66,691
(1)(2)
62,238
(3)(4)
4,453
Total Reportable Segments
189,090
154,046
35,044
511,638
527,559
(15,921
)
All Other
—
16
(16
)
—
38
(38
)
Corporate
129
100
29
218
420
(202
)
Eliminations
(1,898
)
—
(1,898
)
(2,118
)
—
(2,118
)
Total Capital Expenditures
$
187,321
$
154,162
$
33,159
$
509,738
$
528,017
$
(18,279
)
(1)
Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2021, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $49.7 million, $25.8 million, $0.9 million, and $5.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2021, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(2)
Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, exclude capital expenditures of $45.8 million, $17.3 million, $13.5 million and $10.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2020 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2021. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2020, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2021.
(3)
Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2020, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $26.5 million, $16.4 million, $6.5 million, and $8.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2020, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(4)
Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2020. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2020.
DEGREE DAYS
Percent Colder
(Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Normal
2021
2020
Normal (1)
Last Year (1)
Buffalo, NY
912
794
1,032
(12.9
)
(23.1
)
Erie, PA
871
741
920
(14.9
)
(19.5
)
Nine Months Ended June 30,
Buffalo, NY
6,455
5,693
6,002
(11.8
)
(5.1
)
Erie, PA
6,023
5,188
5,381
(13.9
)
(3.6
)
(1) Percents compare actual 2021 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2021 degree days to actual 2020 degree days.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Increase
Increase
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Gas Production/Prices:
Production (MMcf)
Appalachia
79,314
52,043
27,271
236,429
161,965
74,464
West Coast
431
468
(37
)
1,300
1,434
(134
)
Total Production
79,745
52,511
27,234
237,729
163,399
74,330
Average Prices (Per Mcf)
Appalachia
$
2.29
$
1.45
$
0.84
$
2.25
$
1.80
$
0.45
West Coast
5.36
2.58
2.78
5.83
3.98
1.85
Weighted Average
2.31
1.46
0.85
2.27
1.82
0.45
Weighted Average after Hedging
2.20
1.92
0.28
2.21
2.13
0.08
Oil Production/Prices:
Production (Thousands of Barrels)
Appalachia
1
—
1
2
2
—
West Coast
557
584
(27
)
1,681
1,790
(109
)
Total Production
558
584
(26
)
1,683
1,792
(109
)
Average Prices (Per Barrel)
Appalachia
$
42.09
$
27.50
$
14.59
$
43.13
$
50.28
$
(7.15
)