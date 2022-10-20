U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.98
    +28.82 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,714.06
    +290.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,813.64
    +133.13 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.88
    +15.12 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.80
    +10.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0050 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1490
    +0.0220 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0093 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7580
    -0.0570 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,280.02
    +84.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.07
    +5.67 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.94
    +17.95 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

National Grid Partners Invests $20M in Startups to Transform the Grid

·7 min read

Leading corporate venture firm unveils three investments as part of the first-ever NextGrid Alliance Summit, uniting utilities to decarbonize the planet

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid Partners (NGP), the corporate venture and innovation arm of one of the world's largest utility companies, today announced investments of $20M across three startups to transform the way utilities and other enterprises manage vast physical infrastructure. The funding for Exodigo, Sensat and Visionary.ai was unveiled at the inaugural NextGrid Alliance Summit, a first-of-its-kind industry meeting of utility and energy leaders to develop and deploy new technology and share strategies for scaling clean energy to reach net-zero faster.

(PRNewsfoto/National Grid Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/National Grid Partners)

"Utilities have long been known for size and reliability but need access to new solutions to better serve customers and the environment," said Lisa Lambert, chief technology and innovation officer at National Grid and founder and president of National Grid Partners. "NGP is challenging the status quo by investing in pioneering startups and sharing strategies across the Alliance to tackle industry challenges. By uniting breakthrough startup technology with the scale of utilities, we are able to digitize, decentralize and decarbonize the planet faster and more affordably."

Also at the NGA Summit, portfolio company LineVision announced two new agreements to install Dynamic Line Rating sensors on National Grid transmission lines in western New York and Cumbria, U.K. The sensors, which provide real-time updates on line conditions, boost transmission capacity by more than 30%, reducing power curtailments and allowing twice as much renewable power to reach the grid – without building new utility infrastructure. The New York project is expected to add enough capacity to existing transmission lines to power up to 100,000 homes without additional infrastructure.

In addition, portfolio company Copper Labs announced it had teamed with National Grid on a first-of-its-kind program that helped cut customers' natural gas use by 18% to help maintain reliable service during a major winter storm. Copper's technology provides near-real-time insight into usage without expensive meter upgrades. When the storm hit New York earlier this year, National Grid customers enrolled in the program received targeted smartphone messages encouraging them to modify usage during peak demand periods via simple steps like postponing a hot shower.

"We launched National Grid Partners four years ago to help us 'look over the hill' and bring new startup technology into National Grid so we can meet the changing needs of our customers," said John Pettigrew, Group CEO of National Grid. "We're on a mission to fully decarbonize energy, and National Grid is a fantastic platform to deploy startups at scale to benefit utilities – like those in the Alliance – and ultimately combat climate change."

More than 80% of NGP's portfolio companies are actively engaged with National Grid's business units to test, develop and deploy their technologies across its networks in the U.S. and U.K. Those collaborations not only help National Grid modernize and transform its operations, but also help startups scale their technologies around the globe in months, not years.

With today's investments, NGP has backed a total of 40 startups dedicated to combating climate change across a range of applications, from cybersecurity to customer-focused solutions. More on the latest investments:

  • Exodigo (Palo Alto, California and Tel Aviv, Israel) uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to dramatically improve the quality and accuracy of underground maps crucial for design, construction and mineral discovery. National Grid engaged Exodigo to map the underground in two New York sites and revealed previously unidentified lines, avoiding safety risks, costs and project delays.

  • Sensat (London, U.K.) automates how infrastructure is planned, built and managed by creating "digital twins" to enable faster, more effective decision making. National Grid has worked with Sensat on major infrastructure projects in the U.K., where the startup's visualization software platform dramatically streamlined the planning process and reduced costs.

  • Visionary.ai (Jerusalem, Israel) has developed a pioneering software image signal processor (ISP) that enables cameras to achieve next-generation image quality even in near-total darkness. The company's artificial intelligence algorithms dramatically improve the quality of images and videos taken from cameras at the edge, in real time – a game-changer for industries such as road safety, medical imaging and critical infrastructure security.

NGP has now invested $350M in dozens of startups across the U.S., the U.K. and Israel. More than 13% of its portfolio companies are unicorns worth $1B or more, a percentage that according to PitchBook data is among the highest in the venture capital industry.

The International Energy Agency estimates governments and the private sector will need to invest $4 trillion annually by the end of this decade to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 – an eightfold increase from 2020 investments. Nearly all U.S. utilities have set net-zero targets to reach by 2050, but most are already falling behind. With net-zero too great a challenge for any one company, NGP formed the NextGrid Alliance for senior utility executives to share ideas and insights on how technology collaborations can speed the future of clean energy.

"NGP provides much more than just a check," said LineVision CEO Hudson Gilmer. "They recognize it's not easy to navigate large utilities, and they're very helpful in making introductions to the right people who can help deploy our technology at scale. The NextGrid Alliance is an ideal forum for sharing critical insights around decarbonization while making C-suite level connections at leading utilities around the world."

Other featured speakers at the NextGrid Alliance Summit include:

"Decarbonization is a worldwide challenge," said Adam Richins, chief operating officer of Idaho Power, who co-chairs the NextGrid Alliance Transmission Working Group. "The problem is, the industry is behind in transforming the grid. Working together toward a more connected, resilient grid will reduce reliance on carbon-heavy sources – and lead to more progress toward a clean-energy future."

About National Grid Partners

National Grid Partners (NGP) is the venture investment and innovation arm of National Grid plc., one of the world's largest investor-owned energy companies. NGP invests for strategic and financial impact and leads company wide disruptive innovation efforts. The organization provides a multi-functional approach to building startups, including innovation (new business creation), incubation, corporate venture capital, business development and venture acceleration. NGP is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in Boston, London, and New York. Visit ngpartners.com or follow us on Twitter (@ngpartners_) and LinkedIn.

About National Grid

National Grid is one of the largest listed utility companies in the world, serving millions of people across the U.K. and the U.S. We are committed to decarbonizing the energy system as part of a clean, fair, and affordable transition that leaves no one behind.

In the U.S., we are transforming electricity and natural gas networks in New York and Massachusetts with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and we are focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision.

In the U.K., we're working to deliver net-zero at pace – safely and reliably operating the transmission network while innovating at speed to ensure the U.K. can meet ambitious climate goals. Our U.K. networks comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line, 1,500 kilometers of underground cable and 342 substations. Learn more at nationalgrid.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-grid-partners-invests-20m-in-startups-to-transform-the-grid-301654345.html

SOURCE National Grid Partners

Recommended Stories

  • SunPower CEO: Bidirectional charging 'will change the world for consumers'

    Solar energy company SunPower built its reputation on creating a reliable infrastructure to power up homes through clean energy.

  • America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem

    U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade uranium to help fuel the new advanced reactors and kick-start an industry it sees as crucial for countries to meet global net-zero emissions goals. "Production of HALEU is a critical mission and all efforts to increase its production are being evaluated," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said.

  • Europe Is Buying Up Cheaper Brazilian Ethanol Amid Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is loading up on cheaper Brazilian ethanol, tripling imports in order to cope with the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPrices for natural gas and power are so high in Euro

  • You May Like Toyotas; You Won't Like the Stock

    Toyota may make great cars, but Akio Toyoda's view on electrification could be a problem for the stock.

  • College wrestler mauled after saving teammate from grizzly bear attack in Wyoming

    “I didn’t want to lose my friend. It was bad. There was a big ol’ bear on top of him."

  • Shale Mogul Daniel Rice, 41, to Reap $975 Million From BP Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A young US natural gas mogul may be taking home nearly $1 billion after a deal with oil giant BP Plc. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsDaniel Rice stands to receive about $975 million in cash from the sale

  • TotalEnergies (TTE) Led Al Kharsaah Plant Starts Operation

    TotalEnergies (TTE) continues to expand its renewable power generation capacity on a global scale. The beginning of the Al Kharsaah solar plant will assist the company in meeting its 35 GW target by 2025.

  • German leader warns against 'worldwide renaissance' for coal

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that Russia's war in Ukraine mustn't lead to a “worldwide renaissance” for coal — comments that come as Germany itself brings coal-fired power plants back online in an effort to prevent an energy crunch this winter. In a speech to parliament, Scholz highlighted his government's efforts to counter the effects of Russia's decision to cut off gas supplies to Germany. The government has in recent months approved reactivating several coal- and oil-fired power plants, and environmental activists warn that Germany risks defaulting on its climate goals by burning more fossil fuels.

  • PG&E Warns of Public-Safety Blackouts During Windy California Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is warning people in eight California counties that the company may need to cut electricity this weekend to prevent wildfires during windy weather.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerA looming storm may bring light rai

  • Fort Myers community comes together to clean up after Ian

    AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler checked in with residents whose lives are stacked up on the side of the road, washed away by feet of storm surge.

  • A New Cold War Is Heating Up the Arctic

    (Bloomberg) -- The North Pole is melting faster than ever, but the chill in the air at this year’s global gathering of Arctic experts had more to do with the widening repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The planetary consequences of that war have, by now, reached far beyond the disruption of climate efforts in Europe, where gas shortages have prompted governments to recommission coal plants. The conflict has also intensified a race among great powers for ascendancy in the Arctic, addi

  • How cold will this Thanksgiving be? Farmers Almanac has metro-east weather predictions

    Here’s what to expect this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.

  • Rhode Island is offering rebates on electric bicycles. Here's what to know.

    Rhode Island is starting an electric bike rebate program, named for a late journalist and environmentalist, to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Groups say Duke Energy withheld report key to NC Carbon Plan; utility denies claim

    Clean energy groups want regulators to reopen the N.C. Carbon Plan hearing to include a federal report they claim Duke Energy sat on that shows it can most economically achieve carbon-reduction mandates by tripling the proposed solar on its grid by 2030.

  • These are the most energy-efficient states

    Story at a glance South Carolina was ranked as the least energy-efficient state, with Alabama, West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi rounding out the bottom five. The WalletHub report comes amid a growing movement among states and companies to phase out fossil fuels and increase energy efficiency. Rankings were based on calculations of home energy…

  • Sanibel Island causeway washed out by Ian reopens early

    The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) causeway was badly damaged by the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. “It's something that shows a little bit of a can-do spirit,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference, adding that government bureaucracy should not hamper such efforts.

  • Despite Turmoil in Energy Markets, the Shift to Clean Energy Is Gaining Steam

    For the first time, the world is on pace to invest more in wind and solar power than in oil and gas drilling. Analysts say the clean energy transition is gathering momentum despite recent tumult in the market.

  • Advanced Ionics teases electrolysis innovation 'to clean up' the filthy hydrogen business

    Advanced Ionics, a climate-tech startup that hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is striving to drive down the price of green hydrogen by slashing how much electricity is needed for electrolysis by as much as 50%. As Advanced Ionics founder Chad Mason tells it, the startup's coming electrolyzer will "use 35 Kilowatt-hours to make a kilogram of hydrogen by running at 300 Celsius," while tapping industrial heat, non-ceramic materials (that work at lower than typical temperatures) and steam instead of liquid water.

  • Young People Don't Want to Work (at Oil Companies)

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

  • Three weeks on, Fort Myers Beach still picking up the pieces from Ian

    Fort Myers Beach is still in pieces after Hurricane Ian decimated the area. Cleanup is only just beginning. AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reports.