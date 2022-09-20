U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

National Grid Unveils Its Northeast Clean Energy Vision During Climate Week NYC

·3 min read

Company develops first of many clean energy hubs across the Northeast

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid kicked off Climate Week NYC 2022 by introducing a model to develop and deliver a large-scale, clean and fossil-free energy hub across the entirety of Long Island. This can serve as an innovation beacon for the region and the entire United States. A future where clean energy hubs populate the region, accelerating the clean energy future, is National Grid's Northeast Clean Energy Vision. The Long Island clean energy hub outlined in the vision will contain four key components working together:

  1. Developing more clean and carbon-free energy from offshore wind and solar sources;

  2. Using renewables to create clean hydrogen to fuel power plants and heat homes;

  3. Bringing more battery storage online to store wind and solar energy for later use; and

  4. Modernizing and expanding transmission networks to deliver more clean and carbon-free energy to customers and communities.

The vision builds on the company's recently-announced fossil-free plan to eliminate fossil fuels from its gas and electric systems by 2050.

"We believe that innovative regional hubs where clean energy solutions – wind, solar, hydrogen, storage and ways to deliver it – all interconnect will deliver the clean energy customers and communities expect and deserve while drastically reducing emissions in the Northeast," said William Hazelip, President of National Grid Ventures (NGV), US Northeast. "The work is underway to get the right infrastructure in place both on Long Island, which is our initial focus, and throughout the region. Our Northeast Clean Energy Vision is about accelerating the transition to a fossil-free tomorrow affordably, safely, reliably and efficiently."

On Long Island, National Grid is currently operating modern solar and battery storage projects with NextEra Energy Resources. The company is also developing offshore wind infrastructure in the New York Bight with the potential to host 3 GW of capacity, through its joint venture with RWE Renewables called Community Offshore Wind.

National Grid is exploring how it can leverage its Long Island power generation plants to deploy new and emerging technologies from energy storage to zero carbon generation like clean hydrogen. Hydrogen will play a major role in the clean energy future by fueling power generation, heating homes through blending hydrogen and renewable natural gas, and fueling neighborhoods, campuses and commercial customers.

Taking on large-scale electricity transmission projects across the US, National Grid is a part-owner of New York Transco, dedicated to improving the resiliency of the electrical grid in the state. There are two transmission network modernization projects under construction in New York today, slated for completion by late 2023.

To learn more about National Grid's Northeast Clean Energy Vision, click here or visit https://www.nationalgrid.com/northeastvision.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-grid-unveils-its-northeast-clean-energy-vision-during-climate-week-nyc-301628818.html

SOURCE National Grid

