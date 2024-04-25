National grocer for new Ocoee project revealed

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The grocery tenant for a shopping center being built on Ocoee’s north side has been revealed.

Ocoee Village Center, a 117,641-square-foot project rising at the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Lakewood Avenue, will be anchored by a 43,000-square-foot Walmart Neighborhood Market. Deerfield Beach-based Konover South LLC, which is behind the project, revealed the grocery tenant on its website.

“The center will include the four corners at SR-429 and Clarcona-Ocoee Road and will feature a 43,000-square-foot Walmart Neighborhood Market, 7-Eleven convenience store, restaurants and retail stores,” reads the description of the project.

