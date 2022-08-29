U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

National Hispanic Contractors Association Appoints New President, Sergio Terreros

National Hispanic Contractors Association (930432)
·2 min read

The experienced marketer and business leader looks forward to using his expertise to help grow NAHICA.

Sergio Terreros

Sergio Terreros
Sergio Terreros

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) is proud to announce the appointment of its new president, Sergio Terreros.

Terreros is an experienced marketer and business leader whose experience spans marketing plan development, market research, media buying, advertising, social media advising, business relations, media analysis, and all other areas of marketing and advertising.

He is the current President of the Hispanic advertising agency 11/11 Media. Terreros is excited to take his years of experience in advertising, marketing, and leading teams of Hispanic marketers to NAHICA, where he hopes to grow the organization and establish Hispanic Contractors as the preferred partner choice in all industries.

"Excited for this new role in my professional career and loving this new responsibility; the construction industry needs a well-informed and prepared contractor, and that's one of my priorities and goals in this new role: develop strategic partners and create opportunities for the community we represent." - Sergio Terreros

During his time at 11/11 Media, Terreros has played a vital role in organizing the only and exclusive Hispanic Construction Expo in Texas, ExpoContratista, which hosts thousands of contractors, exhibitors, and partners every year in Houston and Dallas.

Terreros graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in 2003 with a degree in Marketing, Communications, and Media Studies. He has also attended various leadership institutes and received a Leading a Marketing Team certification from LinkedIn in 2019.

NAHICA's members include both established business owners and new entrepreneurs. The organization is proud to be the largest reference of Hispanic culture in the construction area by connecting contractors and builders through its expansive networks and events like ExpoContratista.

To learn more about The National Hispanic Contractors Association, please visit https://nahica.org.

###

About the National Hispanic Contractors Association

The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) aims to firmly establish Hispanic Contractors as a preferred partner choice in all industries for manufacturers, residential, and commercial builders by helping the Latin construction community connect, grow, and have adequate resources to gain support from established businesses. The organization is focused on opening opportunities for growth for subcontractors in the construction industry.

 

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alejandra Deras, Marketing Assistant

awesome@11-11media.com

Related Images






Image 1: Sergio Terreros


NAHICA new president



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


