National homebuilder looks to bring 61 homes to small Brunswick County town

Calabash Station offers four floor plans, including the Kensington model, pictured in this rendering.

New homes are coming to growing southwestern Brunswick County, a national home builder announced this month.

Expanding its coastal presence, Meritage Homes, the nation’s fifth-largest public home builder, is opening Calabash Station, a community of 61 single-family homesites near Calabash Road.

“We’re excited to expand our presence into the North Carolina coastal market,” said Veronica Perez, division president for Meritage Homes’ Coastal Carolinas Division. “Calabash Station provides an easier buying process while offering homes with beautiful finishes and unique features that are close to beaches and golf courses.”

The company announced the opening of a model home in the community early this month. According to a news release, the community offers four different floor plans for its ranch-style homes. The floor plans vary from three- to four-bedroom and two- to three-bathrooms, plus a separate “flex space” to support various hobbies or a remote-working lifestyle.

The community's sales center is located at 499 Forthlin Drive NW in Calabash.

The homes will range in size, from 1,800 square feet to 2,400 square feet, and in price, beginning at nearly $340,000. The one-story homes also feature a two-car garage.

According to a news release, the community will also feature amenities, such as walking trails, and a pool and cabana area, which are already under construction.

Meritage Homes tout energy efficiency and sustainability as priorities when constructing new homes, from spray-foam insulation to energy-efficient appliances. The company also looks to streamline the homebuying process, allowing homebuyers to manage the entire process online, from flexible, contactless tours to closing.

In its 38-year history, Meritage Homes has delivered over 175,000 homes, according to its website. The company has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter/X @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Dozens of single-family homes on the way to Calabash, NC