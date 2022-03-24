U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

National Institute of Cardiology Becomes First Hospital in Poland to Establish Advanced Robotic Program to Treat Heart Rhythm Disorders

Stereotaxis, Inc.
·2 min read
Stereotaxis, Inc.
Stereotaxis, Inc.

Stereotaxis robotic technology now in use in 25 countries

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announces that Poland’s National Institute of Cardiology, the leading clinical center of cardiology and cardiac surgery in Warsaw, has established the first robotic electrophysiology program in the country with Stereotaxis’ Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system. The National Institute of Cardiology is the only hospital in Poland offering advanced robotic technology to improve the minimally invasive treatment of heart arrhythmias.

A 2019 study reported that 3.8% of Warsaw residents aged 20-65 had an arrhythmia with the prevalence of arrhythmia increasing to 18.6% for those over age 65. By this estimate, over 2 million individuals in Poland may suffer from arrhythmias.

“We are proud to pioneer advanced medical technology in Poland and to be one of the first three hospitals in Europe using the advanced Genesis RMN technology to improve the care of patients who suffer from arrhythmias,” said Prof. dr. hab. n. med. Lukasz Szumowski, director of the National Institute of Cardiology.

The Genesis RMN system introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common, minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, certain arrhythmias can significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are proud that we can bring this new and innovative robotic technology to Poland,” says Leszek Piątek, Vice President of Consultronix, distributor of advanced medical equipment in Poland. “We are confident it will have a significant impact on improving cardiology patient care in Poland and will provide a new quality of electrophysiology treatments. Providing the best medical solutions is and always will be the goal of Consultronix.”

“We are delighted to partner with the National Institute of Cardiology and Consultronix to pioneer the benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation in Poland,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to supporting their efforts to improve patient care and advance clinical science.”

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Company Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
investors@stereotaxis.com


