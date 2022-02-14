U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,391.88
    -26.76 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,484.29
    -253.77 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,769.14
    -22.02 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.22
    -15.92 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.34
    +2.24 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.50
    +30.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.47 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0056 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9680
    +0.0130 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,946.69
    -131.69 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.34
    -0.87 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

National Institute on Retirement Security Hosts 13th Annual Retirement Policy Conference

·2 min read

- Event Features Keynotes by Acting Social Security Administration Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi and Northern Trust Chief Investment Strategist Jim McDonald

- Winners of the New Innovative Public Pension Funding Strategies Award Will Present Approaches

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) will hold its 13th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. At this event, retirement leaders will discuss key challenges impeding retirement security for Americans and innovative policy solutions to improve the retirement path ahead.

National Institute on Retirement Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/NIRS)
National Institute on Retirement Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/NIRS)

The National Institute on Retirement Security host a Retirement Policy Conference on March 1st in Washington, D.C.

The conference is open to the news media, NIRS members and invited guests. Members of the news media can register here.

Recentering Retirement: Innovation and the Path Ahead will be live webcast beginning at 8:30 AM ET on March 1, 2022, for those unable to attend in-person. The link to join will be available here.

Conference speakers include Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Social Security Administration Commissioner; Cassandra Lichnock, CalSTRS Chief Executive Officer; Jim McDonald, Northern Trust Chief Investment Strategist; Dan Domenech, American Association of School Administrators Executive Director; and Avery Frix, Oklahoma State Representative, among others.

Winners of the new award competition, Innovative Public Pension Funding Strategies, will be recognized at the conference, and attendees will hear presentations on the winning approaches.

The full conference agenda is available here.

What: 13th Annual Retirement Policy Conference | Recentering Retirement: Innovation and the Path Ahead

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM3:30 PM ET

Location: The Westin City Center, 1400 M Street N.W., Washington, D.C.

Registration: News media registration is available here.

Efforts are underway to monitor COVID-19 to ensure the conference can safely host all attendees. The District of Columbia requires proof of vaccination (either digital or hard copy) for large gatherings, and masks must be worn indoors. Other health and safety measures will be in place, including adequately spaced seating.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy through national research and education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse membership of organizations interested in retirement security including financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service providers, and trade associations among others. More information is available at http://www.nirsonline.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-institute-on-retirement-security-hosts-13th-annual-retirement-policy-conference-301481810.html

SOURCE National Institute on Retirement Security

Recommended Stories

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes. Learn more about the rules, regulations, and limitations here.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Record job-switching rates are pushing U.S. inflation higher, Chicago Fed study finds

    The unprecedented level of job switching seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in decades, a new study suggests. An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1 percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. "Workers' propensity to search for another job is an important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • Opioid maker Collegium buys N.C. competitor for $604M

    The Stoughton drug company is shelling out $604 million to buy a Raleigh, N.C.-based competitor called BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • India’s largest stock exchange was fined for following the advice of a mysterious Himalayan yogi

    India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in trouble, thanks to a yogi who, it later turned out, may have been an employee of the institution—and the beneficiary of most of his own advice. It is now revealed that a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest stock exchange was taking advice, even on professional matters, from this mysterious Hindu monk or spiritual practitioner, believed to be dwelling in the Himalayas. On Friday (Feb. 11), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised the NSE and its former managing directors and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, along with others, for violation of the securities contract rules.

  • $100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

    High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight

  • Jana Partners cuts Macy's stake after pushing retailer on e-commerce

    Jana Partners cut its holding in Macy's Inc by 84% in the last months of 2021 not long after the activist investment firm prodded the retailer to consider alternatives for its online unit, according to a regulatory filing. The New York-based hedge fund reported on Monday that it owned 760,780 shares in Macy's at the end of the fourth quarter on December 31, 2021. While the filing is backward looking, it is often closely watched for signs of investment trends or what prominent firms like Jana Partners are thinking.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down

    According to the AAA's website, the current average for regular gas prices is $3.488.

  • Coal Is Still Raising Trillions of Dollars Despite Green Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The dirtiest fossil fuel is still raising trillions of dollars of funding, despite finance industry pledges to back net zero carbon targets by the middle of the century. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Pricie