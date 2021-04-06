National Institute on Retirement Security Hosts 12th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on April 12 -14th
Speakers Include Moody's Chief Economist Mark Zandi and Northern Trust Chief Investment Strategist Jim McDonald
Virtual Event Features Preview of New Research on Hybrid Retirement Plans
WASHINGTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) will hold its 12th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on Monday, April 12 – Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 1:00 -4:00 PM ET. This virtual event will feature a range of national experts and leaders discussing key retirement challenges, innovations and opportunities.
Members of the news media can register here. The conference agenda is available here.
Rebuilding the Road to Retirement: Opportunities and Innovations will include discussions on the overall economic outlook, federal and state retirement policy initiatives, access to long-term care, and public pension funding strategies. The conference also will include an advance preview of forthcoming new research, Not All Hybrids Are Created Equal.
Keynote speakers include:
Kara Getz, Chief Counsel, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means
Teresa Ghilarducci, Professor of Economics & Policy Analysis, The New School
Doug Kincaid, Managing Director for Financial Services, Greenwald Research
Jim McDonald, Chief Investment Strategist, Northern Trust
Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody's Analytics
What:
12th Annual Retirement Policy Conference | Rebuilding the Road to
Date:
Monday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time:
1:00 - 4:00 PM ET (daily)
Location:
Virtual
Registration:
News media registration is available here.
Additional speakers and panelists include:
Angela Antonelli, Georgetown University Center for Retirement Initiatives
Kate Bahn, Washington Center for Equitable Growth
Stevaughn Bush, The Fannie Lou Network
Bailey Childers, AFSCME
Courtney Eccles, Illinois Secure Choice
David Eager, Kentucky Retirement Systems
Jack Ehnes, CalSTRS
Dylan Giambatista, Vermont State Treasurer's Office
Beth Halberstadt, Aon
Kyle Hayes, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
Ana Hernández Kent, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
Dean Kenderdine, Maryland State Retirement and Pension System
Michael Kreps, Groom Law Group
Tom Lee, New York State Teachers Retirement System
Sandy Matheson, Maine Public Employee Retirement System
Jessica Muirhead, Office of the State Comptroller of Connecticut
Nari Rhee, UC Berkeley Labor Center
Scott Preppernau, Milliman
Mary Michelle Sosne, Oregon Public Employees Retirement System
John Scott, The Pew Charitable Trusts
Chantel Sheaks, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Ben Veghte, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services
Elizabeth Wiley, Cheiron
The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy through national research and education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse membership of organizations interested in retirement security including financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service providers, and trade associations among others. More information is available at http://www.nirsonline.org.
