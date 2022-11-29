U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.16
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,821.34
    -28.12 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,973.85
    -75.65 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.68
    +6.71 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    +1.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    +7.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    +0.28 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0328
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7800
    -0.1210 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,465.03
    +226.19 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.33
    +0.61 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

The National Kidney Foundation Honors Researcher for Breakthroughs in Kidney Disease

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephrologist and researcher Susan Hedayati, MD, MHSc, will be honored by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) with the prestigious Shaul G. Massry Distinguished Lecture at one of the nation's most regarded gatherings of kidney professionals in 2023 for her discoveries in kidney disease.

NKF Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Kidney Foundation)
NKF Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Kidney Foundation)

Nephrologist & researcher Susan Hedayati will be honored at the 2023 NKF Spring Clinical Meetings with the Massry Award

Each year NKF considers the work of hundreds of specialists in the field of Nephrology and selects among them those who most exemplify the relentless efforts of NKF to enhance the lives of patients through action, education, and accelerating change. Since 1996, NKF has been presenting the Shaul G. Massry Distinguished Lecture in honor of Dr. Massry for his scientific achievements and contributions to kidney health care. The award will be presented during the annual gathering of clinicians and kidney health professionals at the NKF 2023 Spring Clinical Meetings, which will be held in April 11-15, in Austin, TX.

Dr. Hedayati serves as the Associate Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Internal Medicine, the Director for Clinical and Translational Research in Nephrology, and the Co-Director of the O'Brien Kidney Clinical and Translational Core at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

"I am truly humbled to be the recipient of the Shaul G. Massry Award," Dr. Hedayati said. "There are so many nephrologists across the world who deserve this award. So, I am honored to receive it on behalf of all of us who work diligently every day to improve patient's lives and train our next generation of nephrology research investigators and clinicians who will, in turn, touch the lives of so many more patients and trainees."

Dr. Hedayati is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) R01-funded independent clinical investigator and nephrologist. She received her medical degree from George Washington University and completed both her residency training in internal medicine and nephrology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. During her nephrology fellowship, she also completed coursework that culminated in a master's degree in Clinical Sciences and Biostatistics from Duke.

"Sue is a role model to students, nephrologists, and investigators because she is dedicated to finding pathways to advance patients' health and improve the outcomes for all kidney patients," said NKF President Sylvia E. Rosas, MD, MSCE. "This award is well deserved. She has performed not only observational epidemiological studies but significant clinical trials that have improved the lives of individuals with kidney disease. The impact of Sue's mentoring on the future of nephrology is truly hard to measure."

Her research program involves identifying non-traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease and cardiorenal syndrome in patients with kidney diseases, as well as investigating effective treatments for depression in patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease. In addition to her National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) funding, she is the recipient of an institutional National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) R38 residency training grant, the UT-STARR program, as well as the Funds to Retain Clinical Scientists Affected by COVID-19 (UT-FOCUS program) awarded by the Doris Duke Foundation and American Heart Association. As a testament to her years of effective mentoring of numerous medical students, residents, NIH T32 nephrology fellows, and junior faculty, she received the UT Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) 2020 Leaders in Clinical Excellence Mentoring Award.

"I love what I do, which includes not only caring for patients at a large safety-net county academic hospital, but also mentoring medical students, residents, fellows, and early faculty in both clinical care and research," Dr. Hedayati said. "I am very grateful to have the opportunity to serve in this way."

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For the past 31 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to NKF's Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are more than 4 times as likely as White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics or Latinos are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

NKF Professional Membership

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-kidney-foundation-honors-researcher-for-breakthroughs-in-kidney-disease-301689426.html

SOURCE The National Kidney Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • A Fed rate-hike cycle never hit stocks this hard before. Here’s what’s different this time.

    The stock market's slide since the Fed began hiking interest rates is the steepest of any rate-hike cycle on record, says Deutsche Bank.

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Surges After Hinting At A Midstage Win In Liver Disease

    Arrowhead provided a bullish update for its midstage liver disease treatment on Monday, pushing ARWR stock to rocket Tuesday.

  • Axsome (AXSM) Gains as Alzheimer's Agitation Study Meets Goal

    Axsome's (AXSM) phase III ACCORD study evaluating AXS-05 for treating Alzheimer's disease agitation met the primary and key secondary endpoints. Shares rise.

  • Rite Aid pilots small-format stores to serve 'pharmacy deserts'

    The new stores will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet, less than a third of the size of a standard Rite Aid Pharmacy.

  • What to know about the Alzheimer’s drug data coming out this week

    Eisai plans to share additional data about the Alzheimer’s disease treatment it's developing with Biogen this week.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now

    OPKO Health (OPK) is likely to gain from the potential in RAYALDEE that targets a growing market coupled with new collaborations and acquisitions.

  • Spectrum's (SPPI) NDA for NSCLC Candidate Gets CRL From FDA

    Spectrum (SPPI) gets a CRL from the FDA for poziotinib as the agency requires additional data. The company de-prioritized the poziotinib program.

  • Gilead's Cancer Program Notches Another Win, But It's Arcus Stock That Surges

    Gilead and Arcus notched another win for their cancer program on Monday, pushing GILD stock briefly to a four-year high as RCUS stock gapped higher.

  • CinCor (CINC) Tanks Due to Dismal Data on Hypertension Drug

    CinCor (CINC) plummets as its phase II study, HALO, evaluating its lead candidate baxdrostat for hypertension, fails to meet its primary endpoint.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Covid Rounds The Corner Into An Endemic?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • 'Died Suddenly' film amplifies false Covid-19 vaccine claims

    Public health authorities say Covid-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing severe illness and death, but a video watched more than 10 million times claims they are part of a depopulation conspiracy. Experts called the hour-long film "disinformation," pointing to multiple false claims, data showing millions of lives saved during the pandemic due to vaccination, and a lack of evidence supporting its assertions."Died Suddenly" was released November 21, 2022 on Rumble with the caption: "For ce

  • Eisai, Biogen Plunge After Report of Second Death in Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Drug Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Eisai Co shares fell the most in about 16 months following a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease it’s developing with Biogen Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThe case invol

  • Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy

    Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. “This policy was used to silence people across the world who questioned the media narrative surrounding the virus and treatment options,” tweeted Dr. Simone Gold, a physician and leading purveyor of COVID-19 misinformation. Twitter's decision to no longer remove false claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines disappointed many public health officials, however, who said it could lead to more false claims about the virus, or the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

  • Here’s how much sleep you need as you age, and 5 expert tips to help you get a better night’s rest

    Older adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night just like other adults.

  • Exercising in the Morning Helps Protect Against Heart Disease, New Study Says

    Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for one in every five deaths each year. However, experts say there are many simple ways to reduce your risk of poor heart health—beginning with your morning routine. In particular, shuffling your schedule at the start of your day could make a significant impact on your cardiovascular health.Read on to learn how shifting one health habit to mid-morning could slash your risk of heart disease and stroke.READ THIS NEXT

  • Nestlé Considers Shedding Peanut Allergy Treatment as Sales Disappoint

    Palforzia, the world’s only approved peanut allergy drug, has so far proved a flop, potentially because of a laborious treatment process.

  • 2 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Could Climb Higher

    Rising interest rates and a looming recession that those higher rates could cause are weighing heavily on stock prices across the board. Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been on a roller coaster over the past couple of years. The stock rocketed higher in 2021 after the FDA granted a highly controversial approval to the company's Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm.

  • Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles

    In a filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down and blew a puff of fentanyl smoke his way in an act of charity, Smith sat up and slowly opened his lip to inhale the vapor as if it was the cure to his problems. The highly addictive and potentially lethal drug has become a scourge across America and is taking a toll on the growing number of people living on the streets of Los Angeles.

  • China's 'zero-COVID' limits saved lives but no clear exit

    China's strategy of controlling the coronavirus with lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines has provoked the greatest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades. Global health experts have criticized China's methods as unsustainable. President Xi Jinping's government has pursued a policy of lockdowns, repeated testing of millions of people and lengthy quarantines for overseas arrivals in an attempt to tamp down spread.

  • World Health Organization cites 'alarming' dental statistics

    More than 1 in 4 U.S. adults - 26 percent - have untreated dental cavities, according to oral health data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, nearly half (46 percent) of adults 30 and older have signs of gum disease, and 13 percent of youths ages 5 to 19 have untreated tooth decay. Worldwide, untreated cavities (also called caries) are the most common oral health issue, affecting more than 2 billion people, and severe gum disease affects about 1 billion peopl