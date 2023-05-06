National Medical Billing Services Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Healthcare

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Billing Services (NMBS), a leading provider of healthcare RCM solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Healthcare for 2023. This prestigious award acknowledges NMBS's commitment to creating a positive and fulfilling work environment for its employees.

Becker's Healthcare, a renowned industry publication, annually honors organizations that have established exceptional workplaces through high employee satisfaction, engagement, and an overall positive culture. The Best Places to Work program evaluates various factors, including benefits offerings, wellness initiatives, professional development opportunities, and work-life balance.

Trista Stahr, Chief Human Resources Officer at National Medical Billing Services, expressed her delight at the recognition, stating, "We are thrilled to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Healthcare. At NMBS, we prioritize our employees' well-being and strive to create an environment that nurtures personal growth and professional success."

NMBS's commitment to employee success is evident in its comprehensive benefits package, which includes competitive compensation, health and wellness programs, ongoing training and development, flexible work arrangements, and a strong emphasis on work-life balance.

Lisa Rock, President and Founder of National Medical Billing Services, stated, "Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work is a tremendous honor for our organization. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we believe that investing in their happiness and professional growth is crucial to our overall success. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team."

While continuing to lead the healthcare industry with innovative revenue cycle management solutions, National Medical Billing Services remains committed to cultivating an environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally. The recognition by Becker's Healthcare further solidifies the company's dedication to fostering a workplace culture that attracts top talent and promotes excellence.

About National Medical Billing Services:

National Medical Billing Services is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company that delivers world-class solutions. Their services include medical coding, billing, accounts receivable management, and revenue cycle consulting. By leveraging industry-leading technology and skilled professionals, NMBS optimizes revenue for healthcare providers, navigating complex regulatory challenges, streamlining operations, and achieving financial success.

For more information about National Medical, please visit https://nationalascbilling.com.

