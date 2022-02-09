U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

National Membership-Based RISE Directory Bridges Gap Between Mental Health Industry by Connecting Unlicensed Social Workers With Clinical Supervisors

RISE Directory
·3 min read

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social workers looking to provide therapy or advance their careers are required to complete up to 4,000 hours of supervised work experience before becoming a licensed professional. With no shortage of the need for more supervisees, employment of social workers is expected to grow 12% through 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The problem is that clinical supervisors lack the capacity to market themselves. The RISE Directory provides a simple solution to the national issue by providing an online membership-based platform to connect with the next generation of social workers and other mental health professionals.

"When we asked what our clinical supervisors needed, their top response was resources and peer support," said RISE Directory Founder Catherine Moore. "This comprehensive directory gives them an opportunity to see if a potential match is the right fit while helping them gain exposure within the industry."

The platform represents the go-to resource to replace an inefficient system that previously forced supervisees to rely on limited personal networks or an archaic Internet search. This option is no longer suitable for an industry where roughly 80% of all new graduates with a master's in social work pursue clinical licensure.

"Relationships are at the core of any clinical supervision and the foundation of effective and ethical mental health services in the U.S.," Moore said. "This validates the need for the connection of qualified clinical supervisors with the next generation of clinical social workers who need supervised hours."

Joining the RISE Directory is a great way for clinical supervisors to increase income and gain access to workshops and tools that enhance clinical skill sets. It doesn't require social workers to pay for referrals, but instead allows each person to set their own fee. Supervisors determine how new supervisees contact them and how rapport is built ahead of a connection.

"We're building out a library for our members, which will include access to contracts, templates necessary to get their business started as well as help them grow and sustain a professional relationship with their supervisees," Moore said.

The RISE Directory offers the highest quality of supervision to mental health professionals, including mentorship that empowers their clients to achieve success in their own personal and professional lives.

Other benefits to joining the directory include support via monthly clinical groups, access to exclusive training and workshops that give clinical supervisors the tools they need for peer consultation and the ability to nurture the next generation of social workers.

"We found the main reason people go through the extra education and training to become a clinical supervisor is because they have a passion for helping the next generation grow and we want to empower them to continue this work," Moore said.

For more information on how to become a member, email info@risedirectory.com or visit: www.risedirectory.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Minister

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Minister

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • T-Mobile wraps up $160M renovation of Bellevue headquarters

    T-Mobile, like other tech companies, is invested in its employees returning to the office. One of those investments is its 1.4 million-square-foot campus renovation, completed after more than three years.

  • Fracas over Kashmir tweet highlights risks for global companies

    Hyundai Motor, Domino's and other companies have found themselves in a diplomatic fracas after their Pakistani partners tweeted support for disputed Kashmir, irking Indians and highlighting the risks of operating in the region. Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and arch rival Pakistan, each of which controls only parts of the Himalayan territory but makes claims to it in full. The row erupted after several companies posted messages on social media to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, commemorated annually by Pakistan on Feb. 5 to honour the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. They may be earned by deferring your Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, something you … Continue reading → The post Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India’s startups are showing how to to get remote working right

    India’s startup ecosystem, in the aftermath of two years of the work-from-home phenomenon, could be spearheading a transformation in the country’s job market with easier work culture and better employee policies. Over the weekend, e-commerce company IndiaMART announced its move to a weekly salary disbursal regime—the first Indian company to do so.

  • Discovery-WarnerMedia deal clears U.S. antitrust review

    The $43 billion deal, which was announced last May, received unconditional antitrust clearance from the European Commission in December. WarnerMedia parent AT&T Corp has also received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service approving the merger's tax-free status, another key requirement for the closing. It already has the support of investors John Malone and the Newhouse family.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay cap for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.