National Newspaper Publishers' Association, Transformative Justice Coalition and Its Partners "Make Good Trouble #10millionmoreblackvoters - Arc of Voter Justice Tour"

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Transformative Justice Coalition will host a press conference with its national partner organizations: National Newspaper Publishers Association, Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Concerned Black Men of America, Hip Hop Caucus, League of Women Voters and the African American Policy Forum to promote their 26-city Arc of Voter Justice Tour.  A citizen's right to vote is their voice and TJC and its partners are inviting everyone to join them as they turn voting into a celebration and travel by bus across the United States. Along the way participants will register to vote and check their eligibility to vote while enjoying good food, music, and games, and receive free banned books for all ages, as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.

What: #10MillionMoreBlackVoters Arc of Voter Justice Tour

Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter
Kimberlé Crenshaw, Co-Founder/Executive Director, African American Policy Forum
Rev. Leon Morehead, Pastor, Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
Marcus Arbery, Father of Ahmaud Arbery
Shamayim Shu, Mama Shu's Homework House

When: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
4:00 pm – Press availability
4:30 pm – Book giveaway

Where: Mama Shu's Homework House
400 Avalon Street, Highland Park, MI

For more information, contact:
Alanna Ford
AFord@rainbowpush.org
or Marc Rutledge, (240) 721-0703
or Chinta Strausberg, 312.371.7730

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-newspaper-publishers-association-transformative-justice-coalition-and-its-partners-make-good-trouble-10millionmoreblackvoters--arc-of-voter-justice-tour-301646410.html

SOURCE Transformative Jusice Coalition

  • Freight Rails and Workers Go Back to the Bargaining Table

    Members of a freight rail union rejected the deal their leaders had endorsed last month. “Precision railroading” efficiency changes have clearly alienated railroaders.

  • California boy chased home, punched by alleged bullies despite offering $50 for his safety

    An Asian American family in Santa Clara, California, has pressed charges against two boys who allegedly chased a family member before punching him multiple times just outside their home. Nina Leslie, who posted the video on Instagram on Monday, said her younger brother — who is also a minor — was walking her dog when the two boys followed him. In the video, the alleged bullies can be seen cornering Nina’s brother at their own doorway.

  • FedEx's reduced holiday forecast no surprise to skeptical contractors

    FedEx Corp stunned investors last week by signaling that it was bracing for a further decline in the number of e-commerce packages it will handle in the year-end holiday season. Many of its FedEx Ground delivery contractors were not surprised - they have not been adding holiday trucks and helpers on the bet that FedEx management had overestimated Christmas demand for a second year in a row. "They're just confirming what everybody probably already knew," Florida contractor James Bush said of Ground's planned holiday volume forecast reduction.

  • PayPal Stock Plummets after Controversy over ‘Misinformation’ Fine

    The company claims the policy, which has since been rescinded, was published in error.

  • Army Base Still Searching for Machine Gun That Went Missing Days Ago

    The receiver assembly of an M2 .50-caliber machine gun went missing from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment's staff duty area and triggered an all-hands search.

  • Uber tried to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride

    A glitch in the app meant the trainee chef was sent a huge bill to travel four miles.

  • Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for murder of former pro poker player

    A Michigan man is now facing a mandatory life sentence for the brutal sexual assault and murder of former professional poker player Susie Zhao in 2020. Jeffery Morris, 62, was found guilty after a deliberation that lasted less than an hour in Oakland County, Michigan, on Friday, according to The Oakland Press. Morris, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was also convicted of felony murder, with the latter being second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

  • Hertz False-Arrest Claimants Can Sue in State Court, Judge Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 60 people who have accused Hertz Corp. of having them wrongly arrested won the right to join a lawsuit against the company, dealing another blow to efforts by the rental car giant to keep the allegations bottled up in bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ i

  • Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home

    A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on

  • Purdue student who confessed to killing his roommate apologizes, says he was ‘blackmailed’

    A Purdue University student who confessed to murdering his roommate last week has apologized for the crime and claimed he was blackmailed. Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior studying cybersecurity at the university in West Lafayette, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report that he had killed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, with a knife. Chheda, a 20-year-old senior majoring in data science, was found dead on a chair in their first-floor room at McCutcheon Hall.

  • 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Hits Back at Racism Accusations: 'Everything Is Racist, Especially If You Call It Out

    The View host Sunny Hostin has responded to the online critics who have labeled her racist.

  • Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France

    Distraught families whose loved ones died in Air France's worst-ever crash on Monday shouted down the CEOs of the airline and of planemaker Airbus as the two companies went on trial on manslaughter charges for the 2009 accident over the Atlantic Ocean. The crash of storm-tossed Flight 447 en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris killed all 228 people aboard and had lasting impact on the industry, leading to changes in regulations for airspeed sensors and in how pilots are trained. The official investigation found that multiple factors contributed to the crash, and the companies deny criminal wrongdoing.

  • Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage

    German police said Monday they're examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country. Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and in Herne in western Germany, sites that are 440 kilometers (275 miles) apart. Trains in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen were halted for nearly three hours on Saturday morning.

  • Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated

    Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift furnaces at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast. Families bid their final goodbyes at a Buddhist temple a short distance from the Young Children’s Development Center in the town of Uthai Sawan, where a former policeman, who was fired from his job earlier this year for using drugs, barged in last Thursday and shot and stabbed children and their caregivers.

  • Kohl’s will again keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

    Kohl’s Corp. plans to once again keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) also kept its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 and 2021. Thanksgiving this year is on Nov. 24.

  • Japanese woman conned out of $30,000 by ‘astronaut’ who promised marriage but was ‘stuck’ in space

    A fraudster has taken international romance scams out of this world by claiming to be an astronaut and conning a 65-year-old woman out of millions of yen, Japanese police announced last week. The con artist, who has yet to be identified, claimed to be a Russian cosmonaut working in the International Space Station (ISS). The “astronaut” eventually expressed his intent to marry the Japanese senior but said he could not leave the ISS unless he had enough money.

  • Column: Nury Martinez's racism feeds into Black Angelenos' worst fear. It's us versus them

    So much for solidarity. Leaked audio of L.A.'s Latino leaders plotting to dilute Black political power is sure to lead to new fears and new divisions.

  • Excelsior Springs neighbors await answers as home is sealed where kidnap victim escaped

    The residence of Timothy M. Haslett, accused of kidnapping and rape, was boarded up and fenced off Monday. Neighbors say they’re still wondering what exactly happened there.

  • Mother left fighting for her life after she tried to shield children from family pit bulls in fatal mauling

    Mom has ‘an uncountable amount of stitches and bite marks over her entire body including her face’

  • 14-year-old girl found safe after she went missing for 9 days

    Police said the teen appears to have run away from home and was not held against her will.