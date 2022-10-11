National Newspaper Publishers' Association, Transformative Justice Coalition and Its Partners "Make Good Trouble #10millionmoreblackvoters - Arc of Voter Justice Tour"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Transformative Justice Coalition will host a press conference with its national partner organizations: National Newspaper Publishers Association, Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Concerned Black Men of America, Hip Hop Caucus, League of Women Voters and the African American Policy Forum to promote their 26-city Arc of Voter Justice Tour. A citizen's right to vote is their voice and TJC and its partners are inviting everyone to join them as they turn voting into a celebration and travel by bus across the United States. Along the way participants will register to vote and check their eligibility to vote while enjoying good food, music, and games, and receive free banned books for all ages, as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.

What: #10MillionMoreBlackVoters Arc of Voter Justice Tour

Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

Kimberlé Crenshaw, Co-Founder/Executive Director, African American Policy Forum

Rev. Leon Morehead, Pastor, Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church

Marcus Arbery, Father of Ahmaud Arbery

Shamayim Shu, Mama Shu's Homework House

When: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

4:00 pm – Press availability

4:30 pm – Book giveaway

Where: Mama Shu's Homework House

400 Avalon Street, Highland Park, MI

For more information, contact:

Alanna Ford

AFord@rainbowpush.org

or Marc Rutledge, (240) 721-0703

or Chinta Strausberg, 312.371.7730

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-newspaper-publishers-association-transformative-justice-coalition-and-its-partners-make-good-trouble-10millionmoreblackvoters--arc-of-voter-justice-tour-301646410.html

