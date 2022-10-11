National Newspaper Publishers' Association, Transformative Justice Coalition and Its Partners "Make Good Trouble #10millionmoreblackvoters - Arc of Voter Justice Tour"
WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the Transformative Justice Coalition will host a press conference with its national partner organizations: National Newspaper Publishers Association, Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Concerned Black Men of America, Hip Hop Caucus, League of Women Voters and the African American Policy Forum to promote their 26-city Arc of Voter Justice Tour. A citizen's right to vote is their voice and TJC and its partners are inviting everyone to join them as they turn voting into a celebration and travel by bus across the United States. Along the way participants will register to vote and check their eligibility to vote while enjoying good food, music, and games, and receive free banned books for all ages, as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.
What: #10MillionMoreBlackVoters Arc of Voter Justice Tour
Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter
Kimberlé Crenshaw, Co-Founder/Executive Director, African American Policy Forum
Rev. Leon Morehead, Pastor, Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
Marcus Arbery, Father of Ahmaud Arbery
Shamayim Shu, Mama Shu's Homework House
When: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
4:00 pm – Press availability
4:30 pm – Book giveaway
Where: Mama Shu's Homework House
400 Avalon Street, Highland Park, MI
Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.
