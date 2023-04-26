It's National Park Week—here are 20 camping essentials you should bring with you

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s National Parks Week! Through April 30, many exciting events will be held throughout the National Park system. If you’re looking to visit one, you’ll want to do some planning ahead of time, as some require reservations and are hard secure a spot for. For an easier time booking, try giving some love to the least visited national parks, which are just as beautiful as their more popular brethren.

Whichever park or campground you decide to go to, there are many things you'll have to pack along for the ride. Fortunately for you, we've compiled a list of the 20 essential products you'll want to pack for your next camping trip.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

1. An America the Beautiful parks pass to save on visiting parks throughout the year

The National Park Service's annual pass will pay for itself in only a few trips to a national park.

If you're an avid national park visitor or looking to visit more of America's national parks, The America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands pass is well worth the investment. This $80 annual pass gives you access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the U.S. for one full year after purchase. The pass covers more than just the entrance fee—it waives standard amenity fees and day-use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle. What's more, there's no limit to how often you can go to a certain park within that year, meaning you can spend several weekends during the summer in your nearest national park or other federal recreation sites.

To put this into perspective: Admission to the Grand Canyon is $30 per vehicle permit or $20 per individual entering by foot, shuttle bus or other Grand Canyon transportation service for seven days. This $80 annual pass will cover unlimited visits to the Grand Canyon as well as any other national park or federal recreation site—so if you're planning on visiting more than one park, or planning on going back multiple times, this pass can save you time and money. It is an exceptional value, even for infrequent park-goers.

Story continues

$80 from National Park Service

2. A self-inflating sleep pad for a better night's sleep

This sleeping bag will help you stay warm even as the night brings chill

While a sleeping bag can help you get a good night's sleep while camping, it might not cut it for light sleepers or those who just need a little extra comfort at night. A self-inflating sleep pad or mattress that's easy to stow in the car could be the secret to a restful sleep after an arduous hike.

Look out for a sleeping pad that features a thick, insulated foam that'll keep you comfy and warm. Therm-a-Rest’s Basecamp self-inflating foam pad does just that, promising to provide warmth throughout all seasons while providing a thick pad that's kind on the back. An added benefit, it quickly inflates thanks to the large barrel valve.

$115 from Amazon

3. A quality tent for simple set-up

This tent by Coleman is roomy and easy to set up.

Whether you’re a camping novice or simply don't want a complex tent setup, a good tent with easy directions is a must for your camping needs.

The Skylodge Instant camping trip makes setup a breeze — it’s so easy that we were able to set it up in five minutes in the dark! The sunroom makes for great views and excellent ventilation. Not to mention, the storage pockets are extremely roomy.

$204 from Amazon

4. An insulated water bottle for ice-cold water all day long

When hiking, it's vital to stay hydrated.

From the car ride to the campground, it's important to stay hydrated during your entire trip (despite the annoyance of frequent bathroom breaks). Out of all the water bottles our team has tested in our labs, we found the Yeti Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle is the best choice for outdoor use. It's easy to grip, includes a wide mouth to drink out of or pour into pots and pans and features double-wall insulation that will keep your water ice-cold virtually anywhere, whether it be in a hot car or during a long hiking trip.

$40 at Dick's Sporting Goods

5. A portable coffee maker for quick, quality coffee on-the-go

Just because you're in the wildness doesn't mean you can't get that morning kick you crave.

To save time and spend more of your morning in the great outdoors (rather than a local gas station or corner store), we recommend packing a portable solution to your morning coffee that can help you brew a good cup of joe. There are several options when it comes to portable coffee makers from French presses and pour-over makers to Moka pots and AeroPresses.

The backcountry community raves about AeroPress. If you're can't live without your cold brew, the AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Kit can make cold brew in around 2 minutes, along with your classic hot cup of coffee in just one minute.

$40 from REI

6. A spacious backpack that saves you from back pain

When you're lugging your belongings up a mountain or through a forest, you're going to need a pack that has your back.

When it comes to long hikes or walking out to the perfect camping spot, make it a priority to find a backpack that's comfortable to wear for hours. While you could bring a tote or a regular shoulder bag, you're better off evenly distributing the weight onto your back to avoid any pain.

A good, rugged backpack is the North Face Terra Backpack. It’s made for[MR1] comfort no matter how much walking you’re doing, with a lift system that doesn't add extra weight to your pack.

$169 at The North Face

7. An ultra-insulated, bear-proof cooler to keep your goods cold and safe

Keep your food cool and safe from hungry grizzlies with this cooler

A cooler is an absolute must, no matter if you're staying at a campground or going for a half-day hike. (Who doesn't want to come back to the car to ice-cold drinks and snacks?) Keep meats, produce, drinks and other perishable products at a safe temperature with a cooler that means business.

At Reviewed, we love the Yeti brand for its insulated water bottles and beyond. The Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler is another phenomenal Yeti product that features its serious insulation power. The chest cooler features a three-inch-thick insulated wall for maximum protection to your refrigerated items. The cooler—along with Yeti's other hard-sided coolers—was tested by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC), a U.S. Forest Service Department of Agriculture Committee, and met all qualifications necessary to be officially approved for use on land where grizzlies are present. Some parks—like Yellowstone—even require food to be stored in IGBC-certified coolers, so this is an investment worth making.

$450 from Amazon

8. A cushiony pillow for the drive and the tent

These pillows will make for easy storage during your next camping trip.

You might be tempted to bring your favorite pillow with you to the campsite, but the reality is that it will likely get dirty. Plus, packing your normal pillows can take up a lot of precious cargo space.

Reviewed's Shopping and Commerce staff writer Janelle Randazza likes using Therm-a-Rest's super-soft camp compression pillows for camping trips with her kids. These pillows are covered in a brushed polyester that feels just like suede, but is actually a machine washable material. They also pack up into compact little squares for easy storage. Pro tip: The medium size is just right for kids.

$64 from Amazon

9. A car mount to follow directions with less distraction

Keep your focus on the road with this car mount

Navigating to your destination via your smartphone can be ultra-useful—but it can be just as distracting. Looking down at the phone in your lap or hand is dangerous (and illegal in some states) while driving, which is why you should consider installing a car mount. Using several metrics such as quality, ease of installation and visibility, we tested several models of phone mounts and found the iOttie to be the best. It's compatible with several different smartphone brands and stays put on your window thanks to the strong suction.

$25 from Amazon

10. A portable stove for tasty camp meals

With these portable stoves, you don't have to leave warm, delicious meals at home.

Who says you can't (and shouldn't) cook delicious meals while camping? For yummy breakfast scrambles and evening grilling, a portable gas stove is a must.

The Coleman Fold N Go 2 Burner Propane Camping Stove is one of the best camping stoves around. It’s lightweight and doesn’t take up much space in the trunk of a car. Paired with a propane fuel cylinder, the burner has a one-hour runtime on high and can fit a 10-inch and 12-inch pan at the same time.

If you need a stove that’s backpacker-friendly, consider this compact tiny stove from BioLite. It can also provide lighting and doubles as a charger for emergency use.

$130 from Amazon

$250 from Amazon

11. A car charger for keeping your electronics up and running

Use a car charger to power up your phone when there aren't any outlets in sight.

While you might not get much phone service in the mountains or at a national park, there's no harm in keeping it charged up (especially to snap some gorgeous photos). In fact, you should keep it charged in case you find yourself in an emergency situation or need to get in contact with someone. Plus, if the car ride is a long one, you'll want a fully charged phone to keep you entertained with games, podcasts, music and more. The Anker PowerDrive III Duo is the best car charger we tested with two USB-C ports and ultra-fast charging technology, powering up a smartphone to 99% in just an hour and 17 minutes.

$28 from Amazon

12. A rain jacket for when the weather doesn't cooperate

Don't let the weather rain on your parade

Adventuring through the wilderness brings the potential for a rainy day. Sometimes, it’s even enough rain to pose a danger and close the park, while other times it’s milder. Yet even mild rain is enough to dampen your mood if you’re not prepared for it. Don’t let rain put your plans on pause, as long as the park or rangers deem it safe to continue your journey.

No matter if you're an infrequent camper or a veteran of the trails, investing in a waterproof and weatherproof jacket is necessary, as Mother Nature can be unpredictable. REI's Co-op Rainier Rain jackets, which are available in both men and women styles, are totally waterproof with two and a half layers of material that keep wind gusts from giving you the chills. Reviewers swear by this jacket, citing that it performs well against rain and wind, all while feeling lightweight and breathable.

$100 from REI

$100 from REI

13. A bottle of bug spray to stay safe from bites

Keep uninvited guests away from your camping trip with repellent

You can't escape bugs in the great outdoors, but you can do your best in preventing bites, especially in areas where tick-borne and mosquito-borne illnesses may be prevalent. Before you start your hike or enter the campgrounds, apply an insect repellent and reapply in accordance with the bottle's directions. The Repel Sportsmen Formula Pump Spray Insect Repellent keeps mosquitoes, ticks and other bugs off your skin.

Another way to keep the bugs at bay is to treat your clothing with a permethrin spray. This strong repellent is only intended for use on clothing and shoes and provides an extra boost of defense against mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses.

$20 from Amazon

$19 from Amazon

14. A portable mosquito repellent for maximum protection

When all else fails, use Thermacell

Citronella candles and bug spray only go so far in the great outdoors. For one, they don’t actually repel mosquitoes. Thermacell’s Portable Mosquito Repellent hardware, meanwhile, uses a heat-activated, scentless repellent to keep mosquitoes at bay.

$20 from Amazon

The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Camper's kit wards off mosquitoes, blackflies and sandflies with a 15-foot zone of protection. The kit comes with enough butane fuel cartridges and scent pads to get you through 48 hours of bug-free camping. Once these consumables are used up, replacements are easy to find.

$15 from Amazon

There’s also the option of buying clothes that come treated with permethrin instead of spraying the repellant on your normal clothing. It’s still good practice to use bug spray with permethrin-treated clothing, as pesky insects can feast from your exposed skin.

Shop at L.L. Bean

15. An Audible subscription for long car rides

Stay entertained throughout the long drive with a good book

No matter if you've got a long road trip ahead of you, run into some traffic or need to wait in line before entering the park or campground, some in-car entertainment is a must. Keep the whole family entertained along the way or while waiting in line with an audiobook. Audible has an extensive collection of best-selling books like "Dune" and "Where the Crawdads Sing". You can try an Audible subscription for free for 30 days to see if it’s right for you before committing.

Try 30 Days Free

16. A cast-iron skillet for easy outdoor cooking

Whip up something delicious with this pre-seasoned skillet from Lodge

When it comes to outdoor cooking, a cast-iron skillet is undoubtedly the most versatile and durable tool you can bring with you. This pre-seasoned skillet from Lodge has many great features—it’s nearly indestructible, produces even heating and is easy to clean in places where water may be scarce. The only downside of a cast-iron pan is that it’s rather heavy—if you’re backpacking, then we recommend cookware made of lighter material such as titanium.

$20 from Amazon

17. Sunscreen to protect your skin from getting scorched

Protect your skin with a broad-SPF sunscreen.

One outdoor essential you should never go without is sunscreen, no matter if it's a clear day or an overcast afternoon. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),[MR1] you should be using a broad-spectrum sunscreen—which protects against both UVA and UVB rays—that contains at least SPF 15 or higher. In addition to sunscreen, you may also want to invest in sun-protective clothing, especially if you'll be outside in the sun for long periods of time.

Reviewers love the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Broad Spectrum SPF for being a protective sunscreen that's still lightweight and dry to the touch. Pro tips when it comes to sunscreen: Make sure to apply it at least 15 minutes before you go outdoors—that's about how long it takes for it to be fully effective. Additionally, don't bring along your sunscreen from past summers without double-checking the expiration date (yes, sunscreen expires).

$10 from Amazon

18. A foldable table to enjoy meals, play card games and more

Folding tables provide a clean space for meal prep.

Some campgrounds may have picnic tables you can use for meal prep, but in places that lack this amenity, you’ll benefit from bringing a foldable table with you. We like the Coleman Outdoor Summit table because of its light weight and ease of cleaning. For a more elaborate camp kitchen, consider the sturdier version which comes with multiple work surfaces.

$40 from Amazon

$115 from Amazon

19. A portable hammock for lounging around

The ENO hammock will help you relaxation whether you're in the great outdoors or back home.

Portable hammocks are great for a place to sleep on a multi-day hike. All you need is to find two sturdy trees or posts to get your hammock hanging. The ENO hammock is a popular choice, as it's easy to hang up and simple to fold back into a bag when you’re ready to pack up. As an added bonus, they can also be used in a variety of spaces beyond the campground like backyards and college quads.

$55 from REI

20. A multitool for anything and everything

Every tool you could need for tinkering, all on this small pocket knife

When you need a small tool but don’t want to buy an entire tool kit, multitools are an awesome solution, especially for hiking and camping trips. Reviewers love this Victorinox Swiss Army Tinker and we can see why—we even named it the best multitool for everyday carry that we’ve ever tested. Not only does this multitool look sleek, but it's lightweight, can fit in your pocket and has every basic tool you could need from a screwdriver to a can opener to tweezers.

$22 from Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 camping essentials to pack for National Park Week