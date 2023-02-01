When Do National Parks Start Taking Camping Reservations? New Guide from The Dyrt Provides Exact Dates for Every National and State Park

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has released its 2023 Camping Reservation Opening Dates Guide , which lets campers know exactly when reservations open at every state and national park in the United States. The guide is a free bonus feature for The Dyrt PRO members.

"Because of how popular camping has become, campsites at state and national parks book up so fast. It's almost like buying concert tickets. You have to be ready as soon as they are available," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "The PRO Reservations Guide is a handy resource that lets campers know exactly when every state and national park opens their reservation window. We want our campers to get a ticket to the nature show."

According to The Dyrt's recently released 2023 Camping Report , campers had five times more difficulty finding an available campsite in 2022 than they did pre-pandemic, and available campsites were twice as scarce in 2022 than in 2021. More than 80 million Americans went camping last year and 8.6 percent of them booked a year or more ahead of time at least once.

Reservations open anywhere from 30 days to 13 months in advance at state and national parks throughout the country. The PRO Reservations Guide was developed to give The Dyrt PRO members one more tool to plan a great year of camping.

The Dyrt PRO is a premium subscription service that offers exclusive features to members. PRO Maps allow campers to find free camping on public land, check cell service and stay connected offline. PRO Discounts help campers save on nightly rates and avoid extra booking fees.

"The Dyrt started out with the sole purpose of providing basic information about campgrounds," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "As the popularity of camping has skyrocketed, The Dyrt's evolution has met the needs of the camping community. The PRO Reservations Guide is just the latest example of how we're helping more people enjoy the great outdoors."

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With 30 million annual camper visits, 50,000 campground listings, and 8 million user-generated reviews, photos, and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the No. 1 app for camping information and booking. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to find free camping areas on public lands, search for campgrounds without cell service coverage, use the app offline, get discounts on camping and more. www.thedyrt.com

