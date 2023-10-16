National Pasta Day 2023: The best deals at Olive Garden, Carrabba's, Fazoli's, more

While Tuesdays are typically reserved for tacos, this week's is all about a celebrating another food: pasta.

Whether you're a linguine lunatic, farfalle fanatic or macaroni maven, there is a National Pasta Day deal just for you this Oct. 17.

From Carrabba's Italian Grill and Olive Garden to Noodles & Company and Fazoli's, restaurant chains across the nation are offering delicious deals on pasta dishes.

Here's where you can get free food and deals on National Pasta Day:

Carrabba's Italian Grill

In honor of National Pasta Day on Oct. 17, Carrabba's Italian Grill is introducing its newest "4 for $44" deal.

The deal — available for to-go only through online ordering — includes four entrées, including a variety of pasta dishes, a gallon of iced tea or lemonade, and four cookies for $44.

The deal, which runs from Oct. 17 through Dec. 4, features two adult and two kid entrées. Adult options include spaghetti with meatballs and lasagna, while the children's options include cheese ravioli and penne mac and cheese, among others.

Additionally, in honor of October being National Pasta Month, Carrabba's will unveil a new "chef-inspired pasta dish" each week of the month.

Find a Carrabba's near you here.

Olive Garden

An Olive Garden is pictured in Holland Township, Michigan.

While not directly tied to National Pasta Day, Olive Garden has brought back its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl for a limited time.

The deal offers customers unlimited servings of their preferred pasta combinations, soup or salad, and breadsticks. The deal starts at $13.99 and can be upgraded to include meatballs, chicken or Italian sausage for an additional $4.99.

The promotion runs through Nov. 19.

Find an Olive Garden near you here.

Fazoli's

A plate of fettuccini noodles with meat sauce is pictured.

From Oct. 17 through Oct. 20, customers can get two baked spaghetti dishes paired with two drinks for $18 at Fazoli's restaurants.

Find a Fazoli's near you here.

Sfoglini

The popular pasta makers will be having a sitewide National Pasta Day sale on Oct. 17 and 18, offering 20% off purchases of $50 or more using the code PASTADAY23.

Find a Sfoglini near you here.

GrubHub delivery deals

A plate of pesto pasta is pictured.

GrubHub has a number of deals available for GrubHub+ members on National Pasta Day. They include:

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Buy one, get one 50% spaghetti or lasagna (up to $10), $16 minimum

Chili's: 50% off ultimate cajun pasta (up to $11), $25 minimum

Maggiano's: $5 off when purchasing a classic/specialty pasta, $25 minimum

Noodles & Company: $10 off an order of $30 or more

