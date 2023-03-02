National pilot project aims to improve educator mental health in Canada

CTF/FCE

OTTAWA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) is proud to announce that its new project focused on improving the mental health of teachers and education workers is set to launch after receiving funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada.



With project partners at the University of Ottawa and other experts in mental health, the project, Educator Well-Being during Pandemic Recovery: Supporting the Mental Health of Teachers and Education Workers, aims to promote mental health and well-being and to prevent mental illness among K-12 public education workers by increasing the capacity of the whole school staff. The Canadian Government has committed a total of $798,500 over the next year to support this pilot project.

“After two years of pandemic disruptions throughout Canada’s publicly funded public education systems, the mental health of teachers and educators is in dire need of proper care and attention,” said Sam Hammond, CTF/FCE President. “Through the federal government’s funding, this project is a step in the right direction to ensure teachers and educators have the necessary tools to address mental illness and trauma through the next phases of pandemic recovery.”

The project follows the CTF/FCE’s long-standing focus on student and teacher mental health, including significant research documenting the effects of the pandemic on teachers and education workers’ mental health and well-being. The objective of this project is to take a systemic approach to supporting mental health and well-being and to develop a collegial model for mental health support. The project evaluation will inform how best to scale up the model to more schools across the country.

“Educators are on the frontline and often see the direct impact that the pandemic has on not only their students, but also on their colleagues, friends, and family,” said The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health.

In collaboration with CTF/FCE Member Organizations, the project will be implemented and tested in three pilot school sites across Canada, including one French-language school. The pilots are expected to begin in September 2023 and continue until January 2024.

