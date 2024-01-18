National Popcorn Day 2024: The movie theaters offering free, discounted popcorn deals

With National Popcorn Day arriving soon, deals on popcorn are popping up at movie theaters across the U.S.

Popcorn, which originated thousands of years ago with the Aztecs among consumers, has been part of the moviegoing experience for nearly 100 years, according to The Popcorn Board.And it's true, we do like our popcorn, especially when catching a flick. Each year, about 4.5 billion quarts of popcorn are consumed at U.S. movie theaters and other live venues, according to the National Association of Concessionaires. Add the popcorn we stuff our faces with at home and 14 billion quarts are consumed annually – about 43 quarts per person – The Popcorn Board says.

For National Popcorn Day on Friday, Jan. 19, more than 30,000 screens will participate with freebies and discounts on popcorn.

When is National Popcorn Day?

National Popcorn Day is Friday Jan. 19.

It's a good day to catch a movie because nearly every theater chain across the U.S. is participating in some fashion this Friday. More than 30,000 screens will participate with discounts on popcorn and other concessions in theaters, according to The Cinema Foundation, in partnership with movie ticketing company Fandango.

“The moviegoing experience is where people connect, emotions flow freely, and on January 19th fans can experience the magic of the big screen with their favorite movie snacks in hand at a discounted price," said Jerramy Hainline, executive vice president at Fandango, in a press release.

Here are some of the theaters where you can get popcorn discounts and freebies on Friday.

National Popcorn Day 2024: AMC Theatres

At AMC Theatres, which operates about 660 theatres with 8,200 screens across the U.S., moviegoers can get unlimited refills on all sizes of AMC Perfectly Popcorn all day Friday. Just keep your receipt and you can get refills 15 minutes after your purchase.

You can also purchase some popcorn-related bling including a limited-edition popcorn bucket Loungefly Crossbody Bag ($79.99, unlimited refills on Jan. 19 only) that looks just like an overflowing bucket of popcorn with an internal plastic sleeve inside (should you really want to put popcorn in it) and inside pocket. You can order the bag and other popcorn and theater-related merch on the AMC website.

If you can't make it to a theater and still crave popcorn on Friday, Uber Eats will deliver AMC Microwave Popcorn. You can also buy AMC Microwave Popcorn at participating Walmart or Publix locations.

National Popcorn Day 2024: Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse, with more than 40 locations, will be handing out free silver bowls of popcorn with real clarified butter on Friday when you buy a movie ticket and any other food or beverage item ($5 minimum purchase, one bowl per tab, refills not included).

National Popcorn Day 2024: Angelika Film Centers

All popcorn is 50% off at Angelika Film Centers on Friday and get free same-day refills on large popcorn and popcorn tubs.

Celebrate National Popcorn Day this Friday, January 19, with 50% OFF ALL Popcorn! Plus, enjoy free same-day refills on large popcorn & popcorn tubs!

National Popcorn Day 2024: Cinemark

Cinemark, which has 315 theatres and 4,370 screens in 42 states, has $2 off medium and large popcorn on Friday and a trio of promotions going on as part of its National Popcorn Day celebration:

Free large popcorn. Just follow Cinemark on Instagram and tag 3 friends in a comment on Friday for a chance to win.

Free popcorn and Coke for a year. Use mobile ordering to pre-order concessions between now and Jan. 22 to be entered to win.

Free $500 Cinemark gift card. Members of Cinemark's Movie Rewards program can enter up to 10 times to win.

Cinemark Movie Rewards members!



Enter for a chance to win a $500 Cinemark gift card 🍿



National Popcorn Day 2024: Landmark Theatres

When you buy a movie ticket on Friday at Landmark Theatres, you will get a free popcorn with unlimited refills (limit one per customer).

This year for National Popcorn Day on Friday the 19th, #LandmarkTheatres wants to give back.



National Popcorn Day 2024: Regal

Regal, which has more than 5,000 screens in 41 states, is giving every member of its Regal Crown Club loyalty program a free small popcorn with any ticket purchase. And if you have a Regal Refillable popcorn tub you'll get one free popcorn refill.

