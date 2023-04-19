National Press Club Calls For Investigation Into Murder of Haitian Journalist Dumesky Kersaint

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the murder of radio journalist Dumesky Kersaint in Haiti on April 16.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

"We are extremely concerned about the recent murder of Haitian journalist Dumesky Kersaint, who was shot multiple times by a group of armed assailants. Our hearts go out to his family and his colleagues at Radio Te'le' Inurep. He was 30. Kersaint is the first Haitian journalist killed in 2023, although there have been kidnappings and beatings. Last year, eight journalists were killed in Haiti making it the third most dangerous place to be a journalist, behind only Ukraine and Mexico. This is a significant problem that must be addressed.

It is essential that there be a full and thorough investigation of the murder of Dumesky Kersaint, as soon as possible. Kersaint was known for covering social protests and was south of Port-au-Prince in Carrefour at the time he was killed. It is unclear from reports if he was the target of the shooting or if he was a victim of crossfire. We call on the United States, the United Nations and others to assist Haiti if needed with what is a huge challenge with respect to journalist safety."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-calls-for-investigation-into-murder-of-haitian-journalist-dumesky-kersaint-301802441.html

SOURCE National Press Club