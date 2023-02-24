National Press Club To Hold Moment of Silence Event For Journalist Dylan Lyons Friday

Reuters

A federal judge in Detroit on Thursday dealt a blow to a U.S. labor agency by drastically narrowing his recent order that had barred Starbucks Corp from retaliating against pro-union workers nationwide to cover only one Michigan store. U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith ordered Starbucks to cease and desist from firing or disciplining employees at the Ann Arbor, Michigan cafe because of their union activity, but rejected the National Labor Relations Board's bid for a much broader ruling covering all the company's U.S. locations. Goldsmith on Feb. 17 had issued a nationwide cease-and-desist order against Starbucks and told the company to re-hire a shift manager at the Ann Arbor store who was fired after publicly advocating for a union.