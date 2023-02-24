U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.50
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,147.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,177.25
    -30.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.06
    +0.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0607
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6830
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,963.18
    -547.60 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.61
    -10.53 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,396.79
    +292.47 (+1.08%)
     

National Press Club To Hold Moment of Silence Event For Journalist Dylan Lyons Friday

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- News Advisory:

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

Event:

The National Press Club will host a moment of silence for all those who wish to gather in a show of support for Spectrum News 13 journalist Dylan Lyons who was a victim of gun violence while out covering a story. Dylan was just 24 years old. The Club will also wish a complete recovery for photojournalist Jesse Walden, also injured in the shooting and now in hospital in Orlando.



When:

4pm Eastern



Where:

National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. (Bloomberg Room) 



Who:

Eileen O'Reilly 116th President of the National Press Club



Details:



The event will be livestreamed at the Club's site: press.org and at the following address:

http://www.press.org/events/spectrum-news




President O'Reilly will make brief remarks and lead those in attendance in a moment of silence for Dylan and for Jesse's continued recovery.


Founded in 1908, The National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.




Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-to-hold-moment-of-silence-event-for-journalist-dylan-lyons-friday-301755158.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ chief-to-be answers to lawmakers as Japan prices soar

    Consumer prices in Japan jumped in January by the most in more than 41 years, the government reported Friday, adding to pressure on the central bank to adjust its longstanding ultra-lax monetary policy. Excluding energy prices, inflation rose at a 3.2% annual rate. Ueda is expected to succeed BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the chief engineer of the current policy, when his second 5-year term ends in April.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Additional Bank Fraud Charges in New Indictment

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces additional charges under a new indictment unveiled Thursday morning.

  • How one Black family got its 40 acres — and turned them into intergenerational success

    A stretch of land in Mississippi helped build their legacy. Now they're working to restore the property, and highlighting it as a case for reparations.

  • Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson arrested on fraud charges

    The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media was arrested Thursday on federal fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company.

  • U.S. Justice Dept accuses Google of evidence destruction in antitrust case

    U.S. Justice Department lawyers say that Alphabet Inc's Google destroyed internal corporate communications and have asked a federal judge to sanction the company as part of the government's antitrust case over its search business. The DOJ asserted in a court filing unsealed in a Washington, D.C., federal court on Thursday that Google failed to timely suspend a policy allowing the automatic, permanent deletion of employees' chat logs. The government said Google "falsely" told the U.S. in 2019 that it had suspended "auto-deletion" and was preserving chat communications as it was required to do under a federal court rule governing electronically stored information.

  • Starbucks eludes U.S. agency's bid to shield pro-union workers from firings

    A federal judge in Detroit on Thursday dealt a blow to a U.S. labor agency by drastically narrowing his recent order that had barred Starbucks Corp from retaliating against pro-union workers nationwide to cover only one Michigan store. U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith ordered Starbucks to cease and desist from firing or disciplining employees at the Ann Arbor, Michigan cafe because of their union activity, but rejected the National Labor Relations Board's bid for a much broader ruling covering all the company's U.S. locations. Goldsmith on Feb. 17 had issued a nationwide cease-and-desist order against Starbucks and told the company to re-hire a shift manager at the Ann Arbor store who was fired after publicly advocating for a union.

  • America’s most expensive zip code is taking a stand against ultrawealthy NIMBYs like Steph Curry and Marc Andreessen—in the smallest possible way

    Every eight years, the state of California requires all local governments to adopt housing plans in effort to ease the state’s housing crisis, and this time around things are different.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Faces More Charges

    Federal prosecutors filed additional criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and former CEO of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Faces More Criminal Charges From Federal Prosecutors

    The new indictment offers detailed allegations about the FTX founder’s conduct before the crypto exchange collapsed.

  • Pope nationalizes Vatican assets, property in new reform

    Pope Francis has essentially nationalized all assets and property owned by Vatican departments and affiliated institutions, declaring them to be sovereign patrimony owned by the Holy See and not any individual or office. The action outlined in a new law published Thursday marks Francis' latest initiative to centralize Vatican assets so they can be managed properly, following years of mismanagement that led to huge losses and, prosecutors allege, criminal wrongdoing. Francis previously stripped the Vatican’s secretariat of state of its 600 billion-euro ($635 billion) portfolio and ordered the assets transferred to the Vatican’s patrimony office following a scandal involving a 350 million-euro investment in a London property.

  • Elon Musk Steps Up the Culture War

    Elon Musk is used to winning most of the battles he fights, even those that seem to be lost causes. The serial entrepreneur has, for example, won many rounds against short-sellers, investors who bet stock prices will drop. Tesla, like other tech groups like Apple and Nvidia, is one of the companies in which a lot of short positions have been built.

  • Journalist deflates accusation at Vatican financial trial

    An Italian journalist on Wednesday deflated an accusation in the Vatican’s sprawling financial trial, as he disputed prosecutors’ claims about the source of a document concerning the Vatican’s 350 million euro investment in a London property. Investigative journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi was called to testify by defense lawyers representing Tommaso Di Ruzza, the former head of the Vatican’s financial watchdog agency. Vatican prosecutors accused Di Ruzza of having given Fittipaldi a copy of a contract related to the London deal, in violation of Vatican confidentiality laws.

  • FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces four new criminal charges

    FTX creator Sam Bankman-Fried is now dealing with four new charges over fraud and campaign finance violations.

  • US gets OK for cattle-shooting operation in New Mexico.

    A U.S. district judge on Wednesday cleared the way for federal officials to move ahead with plans to take to the air and shoot dozens of wild cattle in a rugged area of southwestern New Mexico. Ranchers had sought a delay, arguing that the potential mass slaughter of as many as 150 “unauthorized” cows on public land was a violation of federal regulations and amounted to animal cruelty. After listening to arguments that stretched throughout the day, Judge James Browning denied the request, saying the ranchers failed to make their case.

  • One year on, Ukrainians in U.S. cope with war, displacement

    In New York, far from her home in northern Ukraine, Valeriya Roshkovan tries to do what she can to end Russia's invasion of her country. “I cannot sit and do nothing," she said earlier this month in a New Jersey warehouse where she volunteers with the nonprofit Razom for Ukraine, helping package donated firefighting equipment to ship to her country. Roshkovan, 41, fled Konotop, her city close to Ukraine's northern border with Belarus, soon after the fighting began in order to keep her teenage daughter safe.

  • Ozy Media, CEO Carlos Watson Charged With Fraud

    Watson is accused of falsifying information about Ozy’s performance and inflating its projected earnings.

  • Trade group argues U.S. SEC case unfairly labels crypto as securities

    Cryptocurrency trade association Chamber of Digital Commerce is urging a federal court to dismiss a case brought by the U.S. securities regulator against ex-Coinbase employees accused of insider trading, arguing that the case unfairly labeled several crypto assets as securities. The group said in an amicus brief filed Wednesday in a district court in Washington that if the court were to proceed with the case from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it could have wide-ranging consequences for the digital asset industry and harm crypto investors.

  • Ex–Proud Boy tells jurors he viewed ‘our club’ as the ‘tip of the spear’ in an effort to win a second Trump term by force

    Jeremy Bertino, who previously pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and is testifying against Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants, lamented that the group had been ‘abandoned’ by the police.

  • After Aeromar's grounding, Mexico's aviation workers see turbulent horizon

    After Mexican regional carrier Aeromar shuttered its operations last week, workers in the country's aviation sector are bracing for more turbulence as financial, legislative and safety barriers pile on. While the heavily indebted Aeromar was a relatively small operation compared to peers, its closing is a symptom of a national problem, the flight attendants' union said Thursday, after a string of other airlines have closed. In total, Aeromar left behind debts of around 7 billion pesos ($381.28 million), the union said, citing lawyers' estimates.

  • Gag order ruling could free up ex-Twitter employees to criticize Elon Musk

    A new labor board ruling says nondisparagement clauses common in severance agreements at companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Google don't hold up.