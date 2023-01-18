U.S. markets closed

National Press Club Statement On Court Action in Case of Maria Ressa

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the action tonight by a Philippine court in the case of journalist Maria Ressa.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

"We are overjoyed tonight to learn that Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted in a case of tax evasion by a Philippine court. The case was an example of harassment by government prosecutors who were trying to stop Ressa and the journalism of Rappler. This is huge victory for journalism and for one of its most determined and inspiring leaders. We are overjoyed for Maria Ressa and we know she will press forward."

Maria Ressa was the National Press Club's 2020 John Aubuchon Award Winner, the Club's highest honor for press freedom. She was not allowed to travel to the U.S. at the time to accept her award because of this court case. She later became the 2021 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Contact: Bill McCarren for the National Press Club, 202-662-7534

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-court-action-in-case-of-maria-ressa-301724235.html

SOURCE National Press Club

