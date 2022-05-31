U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.08
    +3.01 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.30
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2617
    -0.0037 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0680
    +0.4480 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,775.33
    +1,550.33 (+5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    697.42
    +67.92 (+10.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,404.14
    +34.71 (+0.13%)
     

National Press Club Statement on Death of French Journalist In Ukraine

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of French Journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was working in Ukraine.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

"Our hearts are broken for the family and colleagues of Fredric Leclerc-Imhoff, who became the 14th journalist killed in Ukraine. According to reports, Fredric was killed when he was struck in the neck by shrapnel from a Russian artillery round. At the time he was riding in an armored vehicle following a bus carrying refugees from the Severodonetsk region.  Fredric was on his second trip covering the war in Ukraine. He worked for BFMT, one of France's most watched news channels, where he had been employed about 6 years. He was 32. There must be a full accounting and accountability for his tragic death."

Founded in 1908, The National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,00 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for The National Press Club

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-death-of-french-journalist-in-ukraine-301557509.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Recommended Stories

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

    Putin’s limbs are ‘shaking uncontrollably’ according to Russian spy, following recent footage of the president gripping table

  • More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Backs Partial Russian Oil Ban, Crude Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban that would halt the imports of most Russian oil, in a move designed to hit the country’s coffers and pave the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish it and President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Pl

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $120 as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsOil rose 1.9% to reach its

  • Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) got into a fiery argument with a “Fox News Sunday” guest host over the 2020 presidential election, which Brooks repeatedly claimed was stolen and riddled with fraud. When Brooks pressed his claims of voter fraud and pushed for tighter election laws, guest host Sandra Smith countered that effort after effort had…

  • Faith leaders in Boston raise questions about police response to recent beach trouble

    Police arrested five and dispersed hundreds during May 21 incident at Carson Beach

  • Ranking the five Democrats most likely to win party nod if Biden doesn’t run

    Whether President Biden will seek reelection next year is one of the most discussed topics inside and outside the Beltway. Biden has said he plans to run for a second term, privately telling former President Obama and other Democrats of his intentions. The president’s allies say he is still the only one who can defeat…

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Booed Outside Uvalde School Where Gunman Killed 21: 'Shame on You'

    The governor laid flowers outside a makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School, where 19 students, died after admitting he was initially "misled" about police response to the shooting

  • EU leaders agree to partial embargo on Russian oil

    The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

  • Russia Readies New Bond-Payment Plan in Bid to Avoid Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is planning a bond-payment mechanism to sidestep US sanctions and a potential default as a grace period ticks down on its latest missed coupons.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe proposal

  • Ukrainian Presidential Office: Russians hysterical after US shipment of MLRS systems to Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:19 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of the Ukrainian President's Office, pointed out that Russians became hysterical after US authorities decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS launchers, and called on the West not to hesitate going forward and continue to put pressure on Russia.

  • National Guard of Russia soldiers Krasnodar refused to return to the war in Ukraine mass media

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, MAY 30, 2022, 16: 03 Russian National Guard soldiers from Krasnodar, who took part in the war against Ukraine in February-April and whom the National Guard tried to send there again, submitted reports with a refusal to go to fight, mass media reports say.

  • Tending Russia's Dead as They Pile Up in Ukraine

    KHARKIV, Ukraine — They lie in white and black bags at 20 degrees below zero Celsius, but the stench is still overpowering. Filled with the bodies of 62 Russian soldiers, the bags are stacked in a refrigerated train car in a secret location on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second-largest city. A spry, elderly train worker spun open the vaultlike door to reveal the bloodied bags as the scent hung in the damp air. “We are collecting these bodies for sanitary reasons, because dogs have been eating the

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Oil Ban Impasse With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitc

  • Mexico Fuel Subsidy Is Now Costing More Than Oil Export Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s gasoline and diesel subsidies are now costing the government more than double the extra profit the oil producer gets from higher crude prices, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics, a sign of the growing burden to keep its cheap domestic fuel plea.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest

  • In Kherson region, the Ukrainian armed forces knocked out the enemy from Mykolaivka General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, MAY 30, 2022, 18:38 Ukrainian troops forced the enemy to withdraw from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson oblast. Source: Summary - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18.

  • Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

    Many financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession, and Suze Orman is no exception. In a recent podcast, Orman made it clear that she expects economic conditions to deteriorate later this year or early in 2023.