National Press Club Statement on Evan Gershkovich's Day In Court

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on Evan Gershkovich's appearance in a Moscow courtroom today.

"We were encouraged to see Evan in court today in Moscow. While it is unlikely the appeal effort by his attorney will have a positive result, it is heartening to see a process taking place that will ultimately lead to his release. We were also pleased to see the U.S. ambassador in the courtroom supporting Evan. And it was great to see that he was moving fine and seemed healthy.

"While the whole experience of being in a glass cage is daunting and designed to humiliate the detainee, Evan held his head up and made eye contact with everyone in range. He is not alone in this, and he knows it. We appreciate all his colleagues at The Wall Street Journal and other media are doing to support him. He is strong. He has hope. He will come home. Journalism is not a crime."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide,

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-evan-gershkovichs-day-in-court-301800618.html

SOURCE National Press Club