National Press Club Statement On Journalists Being Removed From Twitter

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club on reports that journalists have been removed from Twitter because of their reporting.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

"We are very disappointed at the many reports in recent days that Twitter accounts for prominent journalists at major brands have been deleted without warning or explanation. We call on Twitter to do the right thing and restore these accounts immediately. As for reports that the new owner, Mr. Musk, is directing this activity as retribution for unfavorable reporting, that simply must stop, or it will lead to all journalists leaving Twitter."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club's 3,000 members represent nearly every major news organization and the Club is an outspoken advocate for press freedom worldwide.   

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for The National Press Club

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-journalists-being-removed-from-twitter-301705564.html

SOURCE National Press Club

