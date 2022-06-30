U.S. markets closed

National Press Club Statement on Murder of Mexican Journalist Antonio de la Cruz

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the murder of Antonio de la Cruz, a reporter for the Mexican newspaper Expreso, today in Tamaulipas.

"We call on the Mexican government and law enforcement to bring to justice the killers of Antonio de la Cruz – the 12th journalist murdered in Mexico this year. Those who murder journalists must be arrested, prosecuted and punished. Because cases of violence against Mexican journalists are almost never solved, the state is sending a very bad message to the gangs and cartels who carry out these atrocities. De la Cruz was active on social media and regularly denounced politicians for corruption. In the same attack where he was killed, his wife was also killed, and their daughter was injured. This kind of tragedy must stop. Journalists must have better protection and when they are attacked the response from law enforcement and the government must be swift and vigorous."    

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a outspoken advocate for Press Freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement. 

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-murder-of-mexican-journalist-antonio-de-la-cruz-301578409.html

SOURCE National Press Club

