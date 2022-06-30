U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.01
    -3.77 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7250
    -0.8200 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,887.78
    -1,401.80 (-6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

National Press Club Statement on Philippine Government Attempts to Shutdown Rappler

·2 min read

National Press Club Statement on Philippine Government Attempts to Shutdown Rappler

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on this week's actions by the Philippine government against the news site Rappler.

"In a last gasp of power, the Duterte Administration did not go quietly this week, taking a final swipe at Rappler, the hard-hitting and celebrated news site founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday reaffirmed a prior order to revoke Rappler's charter as a business. Rappler is appealing this action and will continue to operate.

"Thursday is a new day in the Philippines with a new Administration coming to office and we call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to quickly reverse the decisions to shutter Rappler and allow the newsroom and its journalists to operate unimpeded. We view this as an opportunity for the new Marcos government to make a good faith demonstration of its support for a free and secure democratic Philippines, of which a robust and independent press is a vital cornerstone. We look forward to a return to the rule of law in the Philippines as it relates to Rappler. We expect this will be the case. We stand by Maria Ressa."

In 2020, Ressa was named the John Aubuchon International Honoree by the National Press Club, the Club's highest honor for press freedom.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-philippine-government-attempts-to-shutdown-rappler-301579196.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Recommended Stories

  • ASEAN special envoy making 2nd visit to strife-torn Myanmar

    Cambodia’s foreign minister is making his second visit to Myanmar as a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the country that has been mired in violence and civil unrest since the military seized power last year. State-run television MRTV reported that Prak Sokhonn and his party were welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after their arrival in Yangon on Wednesday. ASEAN has been seeking to implement a five-point consensus it reached on Myanmar last year calling for dialogue among all concerned parties, provision of humanitarian assistance, an immediate cessation of violence and a visit by a special envoy to meet all parties.

  • Opinion | A Bold Plan to Preserve Access to Abortion

    Here are four things Biden can do right now.

  • Granderson: If we want Russia to free Brittney Griner, Americans must show some principles ourselves

    Innocent people will continue to suffer because of the hypocrisy of Guantanamo Bay. Some of them are U.S. citizens detained abroad.

  • After Roe, Oregon advocates look to protect other privacy-based rights

    A pair of work groups in Oregon are looking at how to protect certain rights should the Supreme Court consider a case concerning same-sex marriage.

  • After Supreme Court abortion ruling, Generation Z gears up for life post-Roe

    The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last Friday upended decades of federal abortion protections, returning the legality of the procedure back to the states. For Generation Z, the decision has forced many to reimagine life without what was previously deemed a constitutional right.

  • How Dutch physician sending abortion pills to US could become vital doctor for millions

    ROE V WADE: <strong>Interview:</strong> Providing abortion medication is social justice issue Rebecca Gomperts tells Andrew Buncombe

  • El Salvador to escalate its security crackdown after death of police officers

    President Nayib Bukele vowed to step up its ‘war on gangs’ even as 2% of the country’s population is jailed

  • Democrats unveiling ‘Transgender Bill of Rights’

    A group of House Democrats on Tuesday announced they would move to codify federal protections for transgender people. The proposal, dubbed the “Transgender Bill of Rights,” would codify the Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock v. Clayton County decision that protects employees against discrimination for being gay or transgender. The proposal would amend the Civil Rights Act…

  • Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out

    A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to visit the border area on Thursday to mark the completion of a new steel wall. On Friday, Polish authorities will also lift a state of emergency along the border that has blocked journalists, rights workers and others from witnessing a human rights crisis. At the very least, 20 migrants have died in the area's freezing forests and bogs.

  • Venezuela moves to strengthen rule of law, judicial independence a concern: UN

    Bachelet's office has documented human rights incidents in the nation for the past two years and the latest report, which details the situation between May 2021 and April 2022, noted police and judicial reforms during that period. Among the changes, she highlighted the restructuring of the national police and the official "dissolution" of the Special Action Forces, known as FAES, which had been accused in previous reports of torture and killings. There has been a reduction in the number of deaths in security operations, Bachelet said.

  • CNN Anchor Suggests Dobbs Decision Will Encourage Taliban Human-Rights Abuses

    Christiane Amanpour suggested that the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs might undermine U.S. efforts to moderate the Taliban's treatment of women.

  • ICC seeks arrest of 3 suspects linked to Russia-Georgia war

    International Criminal Court judges have issued arrest warrants for three men wanted on suspicion of committing war crimes during the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, the court announced Thursday. The Hague-based court opened an investigation in 2016 into the conflict, which killed hundreds and left thousands of civilians displaced. Russia invaded Georgia after violence broke out between separatist groups and Georgian forces.

  • Ocado extends partnership with France's Groupe Casino

    Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group said on Thursday. Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores. Ocado will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

  • Roger Ver denies defaulting on US$47 mln loan from CoinFLEX

    Early Bitcoin adopter and Bitcoin Cash promoter Roger Ver has denied defaulting on a US$47 million loan in USDC to beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX. See related article: CoinFLEX to issue US$47 mln in tokens as it waits for ‘crypto whale’ to pay up Fast facts Ver tweeted overnight in Asia time that rumors of the […]

  • Growth Fears Challenge Soaring Oil Prices

    War, the pandemic and global supply problems held oil prices near their highest levels in almost a decade this past quarter. Slowing growth may be the biggest threat to the rally.

  • SEC Rejects Grayscale Attempt to Turn Bitcoin Fund Into ETF

    The rejection of Grayscale Investments’ petition marks a fresh setback to the cryptocurrency industry.

  • FMC’s Latest Deal Is All About Being Nicer to Mother Earth

    The crop-protection giant is buying BioPhero, a company that uses chemicals produced by animals to control insects.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Omicron Results Impress Two FDA Experts?

    Is Novavax stock a buy after the company's omicron data impressed two FDA experts at a recent meeting? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Grind Lower

    The British pound has gone back and forth with a slightly negative bias during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see the US dollar strengthen overall.

  • Fidelity Investments expands employee coverage in wake of Roe ruling

    The Boston financial services giant joined a host of firms expanding travel benefits to employees seeking abortions and other treatments.