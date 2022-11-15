U.S. markets closed

National Press Club Statement on Report FBI To Open Investigation In Shireen Abu Akleh Case

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the decision by the FBI to open an investigation into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, an American citizen working for Al Jazeera.

"We understand from news reports that the FBI has taken the important step of opening an investigation into the killing of highly regarded journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot and killed while wearing a vest marked PRESS and working with her camera crew in the West Bank near Jenin May 11. This is an appropriate step given that Shireen is a U.S. citizen and that she may have been targeted by the Israeli Defense Forces whose actions she was covering that day. Without an independent and professional investigation leading to justice, all press working in the West Bank are at risk of their lives. Without this action by the FBI, the violence against Shireen was done with impunity which is a lethal threat to a free and independent press."

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-report-fbi-to-open-investigation-in-shireen-abu-akleh-case-301677707.html

SOURCE National Press Club

