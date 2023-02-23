U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

National Press Club Statement On Shooting Of Florida TV Journalists

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from National Press Club President Eileen O'Reilly and National Press Club Journalism President Gil Klein on the shooting of two Spectrum 13 (Orlando) journalists today.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

We were horrified to hear the news that two journalists for Spectrum News 13 were shot while reporting on the scene of a third (earlier) shooting of a young girl in Pine Hills, Fla. tonight. One of the journalists has died and the other is injured.  Our hearts go out to the families of the journalists and to their colleagues in the Spectrum 13 newsroom. Police have detained a 19-year old suspect. They believe all three shootings are connected.  This is another tragic reminder that journalism is a dangerous business and that criminals and those that are the subject of reporting can become violent toward reporters who are doing their jobs. We urge all reporters in the field to take extra precaution and redouble efforts to work safely. We call on those who use hateful rhetoric against journalists online to carefully consider the consequences of their actions. These journalists, whose names have not been released by Spectrum 13, join Las Vegas journalist Jeff German as among those U.S. journalists who have been brutally attacked for their work in just the past year. "

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists.  With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a strong advocate for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-shooting-of-florida-tv-journalists-301754003.html

SOURCE National Press Club

