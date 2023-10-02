National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 60% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in National Presto Industries implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

50% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of National Presto Industries, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National Presto Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in National Presto Industries. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of National Presto Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. National Presto Industries is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Maryjo Cohen is the largest shareholder with 24% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 8.6% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 50% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of National Presto Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of National Presto Industries, Inc.. Insiders own US$135m worth of shares in the US$513m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over National Presto Industries. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for National Presto Industries you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

