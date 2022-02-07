U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.33
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1750
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,696.18
    +1,548.51 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.66
    +24.91 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

National PTA to Host Virtual Digital Safety Events in Celebration of Safer Internet Day

·3 min read

Digital Well-Being Grants Awarded to 40 Local PTAs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is excited to invite you to a week of live virtual events Feb. 7-11. National PTA's Safer Internet Day Celebrations, as part of the association's PTA Connected initiative, gives PTAs and families the opportunity to expand their knowledge around digital well-being and internet safety.

National PTA logo (PRNewsfoto/National PTA)
National PTA logo (PRNewsfoto/National PTA)

"National PTA has spent the past several years bringing awareness to the impacts of our digital world on the lives of our children," shared Anna King, National PTA president. "This year's week-long events, in conjunction with Safer Internet Day, will feature digital learning experiences that help reinforce the importance of using technology responsibly. Our goal is to empower students and families to create a safer, kinder, more inclusive online community, and that starts with relevant education about the challenges families face as they navigate the digital landscape."

Safer Internet Day is a global event officially convened in the United States by ConnectSafely. National PTA is proud to support the goals of Safer Internet Day by hosting an interactive series to teach caregivers and PTA leaders how to talk about technology in ways that resonate with today's youth and spreads kindness by building welcoming communities.

  • Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. EST
    Safer Internet Week Kick Off Celebration
    Facebook live hosted by National PTA with ConnectSafely

  • Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. EST
    National PTA's Safer Internet Day: Raising Kids to Thrive in an Online World
    Zoom event hosted by National PTA

  • Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. EST
    How Teens Create Digital Spaces for Belonging
    National PTA's Discord Server hosted by Discord, featuring Discord Teen Moderators

  • Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. EST
    Stop, Think, Decide, Act: Navigating Important Conversations About Online Safety
    TikTok livestream hosted by TikTok

"Today, National PTA is also pleased to announce 40 local PTAs will each receive a $1,000 grant, sponsored by TikTok, to host family-centered conversations within their high school communities," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We thank all of our sponsors. Our digital safety week events would not have been possible without the support of National PTA Proud National Sponsors Discord, NortonLifeLock and TikTok. Together, they have consistently shown their dedication and commitment to helping families understand digital wellness, security, access, equity and literacy through our PTA Connected initiative."

For more information about National PTA's celebration of Safer Internet Day and to register for the events, visit PTA.org/SaferInternet.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-pta-to-host-virtual-digital-safety-events-in-celebration-of-safer-internet-day-301477006.html

SOURCE National PTA

Recommended Stories

  • Stephens: Remember the teachers who guided your education

    During the last week of January, a day — important for two reasons — passed with little or no notice.

  • Guest column: Teachers impact the lives of children and communities

    The children and families in our communities need dedicated, creative and skilled educators now more than ever.

  • Viewpoint: Indiana lawmakers trying to censor talk about race in schools

    These classroom censorship bills use fear of retribution to gag educators and students from talking about issues of profound national importance.

  • Top education bills to keep an eye on in the 2022 legislative session

    Since the 2022 Legislative Session opened on Jan. 18, lawmakers filed numerous bills aimed at improving education in New Mexico.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla's bitcoin holding valued at nearly $2 billion at end of 2021

    Tesla Inc. disclosed that the fair market value of the bitcoin it held was $1.99 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The electric vehicle maker said in its 10-K annual report filed late Friday that in 2021, that after it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the first quarter, as previously disclosed, it recorded 101 million of impairment losses from changes to the carrying value of it bitcoin, but also recorded gains of $128 million on certain sales of bitcoin in March 2021. In total, net cash outfl

  • Harley-Davidson boosts dividend by 5%, lifts implied yield to nearly 1.8%

    Harley-Davidson Inc. declared Monday a new quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents a share, up 5% from the previous dividend of 15 cents a share. The motorcycle maker's new dividend will be payable March 18 to shareholder of record on Feb. 28. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $35.75, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.76%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.40%. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading Monday, has dropped 6.2% over

  • India Defers Rate Meet as Subcontinent Mourns Loved Singer

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapThe Reserve B

  • Stifel Financial Is IBD Stock Of The Day: 'Blue Dot' SF Stock Just Below Buy Point

    Financial services firm Stifel Financial is IBD Stock of the Day. SF stock is just below a buy point amid a shaky market.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big

  • Roth IRA Fees Add Up. Find Out How to Minimize Them.

    Roth IRA fees can cut into your profits if you're not careful. Find out which types of fees you're paying, and what you can do to lower them.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Missing Earnings Amid 'Frenzied' Competition?

    Penn missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates but topped revenue projections amid tough competition. Is PENN stock a buy?

  • Coinbase, Gemini, Binance.US: How 3 of the top crypto brokers compare

    Cryptocurrencies have fallen in value from record highs late last year, but the crypto market is still worth more than Facebook. While you can buy crypto from online brokers like Robinhood, several of the biggest online brokers for stock trading — think: Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Vanguard — don’t currently allow investors to directly buy or sell any cryptocurrencies (though they may allow for investing in bitcoin futures, for example). Expect that to slowly change, says Matt Schwartz, senior advisor and a certified financial planner with Great Waters Financial.“We’re starting to see more and more institutions that are establishing the ability to buy or sell cryptocurrencies on their platform,” Schwartz says.

  • Medicare Extra Help Basics

    Medicare is designed to help with healthcare expenses for people aged 65 and older, certain younger people with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease. The Medicare Extra Help program offers additional assistance with paying for prescription drugs for people … Continue reading → The post Medicare Extra Help Basics appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • Real Estate Roundup: Industrious to open location in downtown West Palm Beach

    Industrious, a New York-based coworking space provider, will open a 27,000-square-foot location at Esperante Corporate Center in West Palm Beach. Industrious West Palm Beach will have 87 private offices and 350 total seats when it opens in December, according to the shared office space company. The venture is a result of a partnership with Related Southeast, a subsidiary of New York-based Related Cos., which is led by billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross.

  • Bitcoin’s Bounce Is Lifting Crypto Stocks. Miners Look Cheap, Analyst Says.

    Miner stocks are rallying as they produce and amass Bitcoin. Investor skepticism of the group runs deep, however.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    The most anticipated economic report of the week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for January, out Thursday.

  • Investors Gobble Up Dividend Stocks During Market Turbulence

    The shift toward dividend-paying stocks is a bid for protection against a slowing economy and rising interest rates.

  • David Simon Sees a Transitional 2022 With Big Gains Next Year

    The Simon Property Group bounced back strongly last year, but is spending more this year to develop its retail businesses.