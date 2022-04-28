U.S. markets closed

National Real Estate Firm Evernest Acquires Kansas City Property Management Business

·2 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a national, full-service real estate and property management firm, announced today that they have acquired the property management portion of Kansas City-based Hunter Properties.

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO

The acquisition represents Evernest's foray into the Kansas City market, complimenting the 16 other real estate markets already served by the firm. "The combination of Hunter Properties' local property management footprint in Kansas City, along with our full-service real estate offerings, will ensure an ideal experience for their current clients and allow us to build something special in the Kansas City market," said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest Founder and CEO. "Owners, residents, and investors will continue to receive the high-quality care they have come to expect, but now with Evernest's touch."

"Evernest's commitment to client care is one of the primary reasons for this deal," said Hunter Properties owner, Robin Hunter. "I have confidence in their ability to serve my valued clients and, as I'm retaining the real estate side of my business, I'm now able to focus primarily on buying and selling homes for my clients."

Hunter Properties is the 18th organization purchased by Evernest. "Our goal is to find best-in-class property management providers who are ready to exit the industry. We take the legacy they've built and infuse it with our distinctive culture, including a national brand, in-house brokerage services, and in-house underwriting." In other words, this acquisition also opens the door for real estate investors looking to break into Kansas City.

"As Evernest moves into KC, we're excited to help residents, owners, and investors achieve their real estate goals, whatever those may be," said Whitaker.

Evernest is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and operates in 17 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multi-family investment brokers and property management providers. The firm manages more than 6,500 homes for over 3,000 owners, brokers more than 700 investment deals annually, and has made the Inc5000 list five of the last six years.

Learn more about Evernest - https://www.evernest.co/about-us/

Contact:
McKenna Keller
205.940.6363, ext. 5
MKeller@Evernest.co

Evernest Property Management (PRNewsfoto/Evernest)
Evernest Property Management (PRNewsfoto/Evernest)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-real-estate-firm-evernest-acquires-kansas-city-property-management-business-301535828.html

SOURCE Evernest

