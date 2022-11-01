U.S. markets closed

National Research Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

·4 min read
National Research Corporation

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the third quarter 2022.

Regarding the Company’s 2022 third quarter financial performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continued to grow revenue from new and existing customers in our core offerings, including our new Human Understanding Program. Overall revenue was approximately flat compared with the 2021 quarter due to the phase out of our Canadian operations and a decline in other non-core offerings. From a margin standpoint, investments in innovation initiatives, marketing and associate retention, increased operating expenses for the quarter. In addition, for the quarter, we paid $5.9 million in dividends and $3.6 million related to share repurchases.”

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $37.7 million, compared to $37.8 million for the same quarter in 2021. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2022 third quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/890036554 on November 2, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “believes,” “expect,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information. 

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

Three months ended
September 30

 

 

Nine months ended
September 30

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

37,691

 

 

$

37,767

 

 

$

113,424

 

 

$

109,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct

 

14,524

 

 

 

13,707

 

 

 

43,062

 

 

 

38,184

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

10,762

 

 

 

9,523

 

 

 

32,159

 

 

 

29,060

 

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

 

1,296

 

 

 

1,399

 

 

 

3,902

 

 

 

5,016

 

Total operating expenses

 

26,582

 

 

 

24,629

 

 

 

79,123

 

 

 

72,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

11,109

 

 

 

13,138

 

 

 

34,301

 

 

 

37,396

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

15

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

10

 

Interest expense

 

(288

)

 

 

(413

)

 

 

(923

)

 

 

(1,268

)

Other, net

 

11

 

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(69

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other income (expense)

 

(262

)

 

 

(514

)

 

 

(958

)

 

 

(1,266

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

10,847

 

 

 

12,624

 

 

 

33,343

 

 

 

36,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2,549

 

 

 

2,967

 

 

 

8,184

 

 

 

8,297

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

8,298

 

 

$

9,657

 

 

$

25,159

 

 

$

27,833

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

1.09

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

24,716

 

 

 

25,427

 

 

 

25,014

 

 

 

25,423

 

Diluted

 

24,847

 

 

 

25,650

 

 

 

25,147

 

 

 

25,655

 


NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

28,392

 

 

$

54,361

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

15,378

 

 

 

13,728

 

Other current assets

 

 

5,335

 

 

 

5,618

 

Total current assets

 

 

49,105

 

 

 

73,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

15,761

 

 

 

12,391

 

Goodwill

 

 

61,614

 

 

 

61,614

 

Other, net

 

 

8,503

 

 

 

9,828

 

Total assets

 

$

134,983

 

 

$

157,540

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs

 

$

4,434

 

 

$

4,278

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

5,765

 

 

 

7,393

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

6,023

 

 

 

7,139

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

17,373

 

 

 

17,213

 

Dividends payable

 

 

5,926

 

 

 

3,044

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

1,563

 

 

 

1,321

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

41,084

 

 

 

40,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

 

 

18,837

 

 

 

22,269

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

7,296

 

 

 

9,546

 

Total liabilities

 

 

67,217

 

 

 

72,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued

 

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,922,181 in 2022 and 30,898,600 in 2021, outstanding 24,691,246 in 2022 and 25,361,409 in 2021

 

 

31

 

 

 

31

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

175,162

 

 

 

173,942

 

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

 

(28,870

)

 

 

(36,112

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(2,608

)

 

 

(2,375

)

Treasury stock

 

 

(75,949

)

 

 

(50,149

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

67,766

 

 

 

85,337

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

134,983

 

 

$

157,540

 


Contact:

Kevin R. Karas

 

Chief Financial Officer

 

402-475-2525


